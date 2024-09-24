We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Versatile Series
Fast Installation
Various factors including magnets on the top and bottom, positioning pins, handles and fast locks help installers easily set up and dismantle the LED screens without additional tools.
Two Cabinet Options
The GSCA series offers two sizes of cabinets enabling a screen size configuration that fits perfectly with customer's demands.
IP Rated Weatherproof
& 90° Corner Design
The cabinet is IP65 certified, allowing stable operation unaffected by weather and harsh outdoor environments. Also, if you add a 90° corner option, the GSCA series can deliver flawless content even when installed on the corners.
Key Feature
Pixel Pitch: 3.91mm
Brightness: 5,000 cd/m²
Fast Assembly and Easy Maintenance
Two Cabinet Options
IP65 Weatherproof Design
90º Corner Option Available
All Spec
