Outdoor LED

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Outdoor Signage for
Medium-Range Attraction
Engage Passersby with Eye-Catching Displays.
A large LED screen is installed on the exterior wall of the building entrance. Even in strong sunlight, the screen’s content is clearly visible.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Medium-Range Attraction
Designed for medium-range applications, the GSPB series model excels at drawing attention from a moderate distance. Perfect for shopping malls and low-rise building exteriors, it ensures your message is seen with just a glance upward.
Enhanced Energy Efficiency
Compared to LG’s previous standard model, the brightness has increased by 3,000 nits while maintaining slightly lower power consumption levels. This means that the display is both brighter and more energy-efficient, which can help save on operating costs.
* The comparison is with the GSCD39-KK model. GSCD039-KK : 660 W/sqm, GSPB039-CA : 630 W/sqm
Flexible Installation
The GSPB series offers two sizes of cabinets, allowing for a screen size configuration that perfectly meets customer demands. Both side-cut cabinets can also be used as described. The GSPB series integrates seamlessly into the space and delivers smooth content to customers.
High Brightness for Outdoor
With a great brightness of 8,000 nits, it clearly delivers content and attracts public attention, which is the suitable display for outdoor visibility.
Compatibility with LG Software Solutions
When connected with LG’s CVCA / CBCA system controller, the GSPB series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business properly.
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the GSPB series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. The system controller with webOS enables the GSPB series to be compatible with LG software solutions.
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
* Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.
* LG Software solutions needs to be purchased separately.
Key Feature
- Pixel Pitch : 3.91 mm
- Brightness : 8,000 nit
- Service Access : Front and Rear
- IP Rating : IP65 (Front / Rear)
All Spec
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)