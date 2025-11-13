About Cookies on This Site

Outdoor LED
Outdoor LED

Outdoor LED

GSPB039-CB
Front view with infill image
Front view
Image taken from the top right with infill image
Image taken from the top right
Image taken from the top right 2 with infill image
Image taken from the top right 2
Image taken from the top right of the back side
Image taken from the top right of the back side 2
left side view with infill image
Left side view
Right side view
Top view
Bottom view
Key Features

  • Pixel Pitch : 3.91 mm
  • Brightness : 8,000 nit
  • Service Access : Front and Rear
  • IP Rating : IP65 (Front / Rear)
Outdoor Signage for
Medium-Range Attraction

Engage Passersby with Eye-Catching Displays.

A large LED screen is installed on the exterior wall of the building entrance. Even in strong sunlight, the screen’s content is clearly visible.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Medium-Range Attraction

Designed for medium-range applications, the GSPB series model excels at drawing attention from a moderate distance. Perfect for shopping malls and low-rise building exteriors, it ensures your message is seen with just a glance upward.

A large GSPB screen is installed on the exterior wall of a low-rise building.

Enhanced Energy Efficiency

Compared to LG’s previous standard model, the brightness has increased by 3,000 nits while maintaining slightly lower power consumption levels. This means that the display is both brighter and more energy-efficient, which can help save on operating costs.

* The comparison is with the GSCD39-KK model. GSCD039-KK : 660 W/sqm, GSPB039-CA : 630 W/sqm

Flexible Installation

The GSPB series offers two sizes of cabinets, allowing for a screen size configuration that perfectly meets customer demands. Both side-cut cabinets can also be used as described. The GSPB series integrates seamlessly into the space and delivers smooth content to customers.

The use of two cabinet sizes and an L-shaped installation enables the LED screen to be seamlessly mounted on the building's cornered wall.

High Brightness for Outdoor

With a great brightness of 8,000 nits, it clearly delivers content and attracts public attention, which is the suitable display for outdoor visibility.

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

When connected with LG’s CVCA / CBCA system controller, the GSPB series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business properly.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the GSPB series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. The system controller with webOS enables the GSPB series to be compatible with LG software solutions.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
* Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.
* LG Software solutions needs to be purchased separately.

All Spec

