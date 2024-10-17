We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 2in1 14” | ultra-lightweight | 16:10 IPS display | Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 Processor
Delightfully light
Flip it back, it’s versatile
LG gram 2in1 will change its angle to fit your lifestyle. Do not change your posture for comfortable use.
LG gram-light-slim-versatile.
360° touch display
Versatile in any angle
A simple flip is what you need to suit your moment’s needs. The 360° hinge lets you switch from laptop to tablet and everything in between.
Versatile in any angle-laptop mode, tablet mode, tent mode, stand mode, flat mode.
LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES2.0)
Creative lifestyle with Stylus pen
Make sketches or jot down inspiring ideas whenever they come to mind. With 4,096 levels of tilt detection, the LG Stylus Pen offers a seamless writing experience and is a great assistant for you creativity.
LG Pen Settings App
Fluid motions to create custom work
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2023. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure Ⅳ - Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
*If a consumer runs this experiment and causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.
*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.
IPS display
Sharp visuals. Sharper ideas
LG gram enhances your ideas with clarity and your workflow with fluidity, adding precision and depth to visual.
16:10 High resolution
IPS premium display
Get captivated by rich, vivid colours in the high-resolution WUXGA (1920x1200) display. The 16:10 aspect ratio display allows you to see more content with less scrolling.
16:10 High resolution premium display.
See the full spectrum
Thanks to the wide colour gamut of DCI-P3 99%, you can enjoy vivid details and rich colours.
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The colour standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI))
True multitasking freedom
Intel® Evo™ Edition
Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor
Experience power for work productivity. Powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor, the LG gram enables seamless multitasking and meets your multiple intensive demands.
latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo edition.
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
Windows 11
Windows 11 brings you closer to what you love. Pursue your passions and maximize your productivity with Windows 11. Built with tools to help you multitask, think, create, and connect—all designed with simplicity and intuition in mind.
Stay cool
Work and play with passion. Our powerful cooling system will help prevent overheating.
gram Link
Get all connected
LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.
AI-powered photo organization
You can easily organize your photos using gram Link.
With AI classification technology, photos are automatically categorized by time, location, or 38 different themes. You can also swiftly search for photos using search queries such as date, person, or place.
Multi-device, simple sharing
Photos, videos, and documents fly back and forth from your gram to not just one, but up to ten devices. File sharing gets phenomenal.
Dolby Atmos®
Immerse your senses
Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos® technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.
Dolby Atmos-360 degree-surround audio.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos® and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Stay unplugged
Unleashed mobility. The 72Wh high-capacity battery powers prolonged productivity and play, no strings attached.
high-capacity battery.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on the model, settings, and user environments.
Your shade, your style
Define your look. Choose from black and white. Make your gram a reflection of you.
LG gram Pro offers black and white color.
Easy connectivity
Ports for performance
Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, bigger monitors, or cutting-edge devices. The available ports make your gram a plug-and-play paradise, achieving greater productivity and endless entertainment.
multi ports-hdmi-USB Type-C-Thunderbolt™.
*The connection to high-speed storage, bigger monitors, or cutting-edge devices is only available if the devices support the ports on the gram.
Key Feature
-
14” 16:10 WUXGA (1920x1200) IPS touch display / Stylus pen
-
Windows 11
-
Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor / LPDDR5x RAM / NVMe Gen4 SSD
-
1,250g light weight
-
72Wh High capacity battery
-
LG gram Link / Dolby Atmos
Key Spec
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Pro
-
Size (Inch)
14 Inch
-
Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra5 125H
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 6400MHz)
-
SSD
M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
weight(kg)
1,120
-
Resolution
WUXGA 1920*1200
-
Graphic
Intel® Arc™ graphics
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
-
Dimension(inch)
12.28 x 8.44 x 0.62 ~ 0.67
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
gram
-
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
-
Brightness
350nit
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
-
Contrast
1200:1 (Typical)
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pol
Anti-Glare
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Resolution
WUXGA 1920*1200
-
Response Time
30ms
-
Size (cm)
35.5cm
-
Size (Inch)
14 Inch
CONNECTIVITY
-
BT
BT 5.3
-
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Wireless
Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) - AX211
SYSTEM
-
Graphic
Intel® Arc™ graphics
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 6400MHz)
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Pro
-
Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra5 125H
STORAGE
-
SSD
M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
BATTERY
-
Battery
72 Wh Li-Ion
SOUND
-
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2
POWER
-
AC Adapter
65W
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(inch)
12.28 x 8.44 x 0.62 ~ 0.67
-
Dimension(mm)
312 x 214.3 x 15.7 ~ 16.9
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
17.1 x 10.6 x 2.4
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
434 x 270 x 62
-
Shipping weight(kg)
1.95
-
Shipping weight(lb)
4.3
-
weight(kg)
1,120
-
weight(lb)
2.47
-
(Only for customers located in Canada)