LG gram 17" | Lightweight Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor Laptop | Windows 11 Home, gram Hybrid AI, Copiliot, LG gram Link, WQXGA 16:10 Anti-glare IPS display
17Z90T-V.AP88A8
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above mobile device is not included in the package (sold separately).
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
gram AI, Hybrid AI
Hybrid AI: On-Device and Cloud synergy
Powered by both on-device and cloud AI, gram AI offers seamless performance and personalized insights wherever you are. Work smarter, stay secure, and achieve more—whether you’re online or offline.
*Please note that gram chat On-Device is designed for specific requests and does not support continuous conversations. For best results, use it for straightforward, one-time requests only.
Always on, even offline with On-Device AI
*The gram chat On-Device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches. "Search by Conversation" is currently in Beta and will be updated in the future.
*Some features may not work properly during initial use due to the On-Device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user. ① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results. ② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.
*This feature supports English and Korean language only.
*AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.
*This feature supports English and Korean language only.
**The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customize settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.
**This feature is disabled by default and is opt-in, which you can activate if you wish to use it.
**This feature: ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.
**This function doesn't recover lost files; instead, it helps users navigate to the previous screen by searching keywords. Users can retrieve files using copy and paste.
***Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control
Smart AI assistant with Cloud AI
*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality. gram chat Cloud is free for the first year after user registration, after which it becomes a paid service. Users will be notified separately during this period and can opt out if they wish.
*gram chat Cloud requires installation prior to use and the creation of a separate account.
*Usage limits apply to gram chat Cloud. The maximum monthly token usage is 200K, with a monthly usage limit of 450 requests and a daily usage limit of 30 requests.
*Exceeding these limits will result in a downgrade to the GPT-4o mini model and disable function calling.
*While gram chat Cloud does not collect personal prompts, it may request access to your Google or Microsoft account for feature integration purposes.
**Linked Google Workspace, Microsoft 365.
*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.
*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.
*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.
Activate Copilot instantly
You can start Copilot integration from the taskbar or by pressing the Windows + C keys simultaneously. You can also use a keyboard hotkey to quickly access intelligent tools on your gram.
Ready to command with Bing Chat
Simply request multiple things, from song recommendations for your mood to organizing complex pages and setting preferences, with Copilot through Bing Chat.
Simplify complex content with a click
Copilot can summarize long emails and complicated content, making it more efficient for processing work information and saving valuable time.
Handles image editing and more
From simple tasks like adjusting image size and brightness to more complex ones like background removal and upscaling, request it all from Copilot.
*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.
*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.
*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.
The light life
LG gram's lightweight of 1,350g in a slim body of 16.0mm matches any lifestyle freely. Engineered to pass rigorous military-grade tests, this design design is a perfect example of how durability and sleekness can go hand in hand.
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure Ⅳ - Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
*If a consumer runs this experiment and causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.
*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.
*Supported colour options may differ by country.
WQXGA high resolution & DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) wide colour gamut
Crisp details, vivid experiences
Immerse yourself in vibrant, rich colours with the stunning WQXGA resolution and the wide colour DCI-P3 99% (Typ.). The LG gram brings your ideas to life with clarity, adding precision and depth to every visual.
17” 16:10 display
Stretch every visual moment
Boost your productivity with a bigger view. The 17-inch screen helps you see more at once, making tasks feel easier. The 16:10 aspect ratio gives you extra space, so you can scroll less and focus more. With DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) colour coverage, enjoy vibrant details and rich, true-to-life colours.
*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The colour standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)).
Anti-glare display
Stay focused, see clearly
Enjoy a sharp and vibrant display without worrying about reflections, even in bright environments.
*The brightness is 350nits (Typ.).
True multitasking freedom
Latest Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor: 18% Boost in performance for Enhanced Productivity
Experience powerful performance with the Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor. Built for the demands of tomorrow, its delivers lightning-fast speeds, enabling you to tackle even intensive tasks with ease. Whether you're creating content, managing complex workflows, or gaming, it helps you to enjoy maximum efficiency, every time.
A close-up of an Intel Core Ultra processor embedded in a high-tech circuit board. The chip is surrounded by intricate circuitry with glowing orange and blue lights, creating a futuristic and high-performance aesthetic.
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel Core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
*The performance of the NPU and GPU varies depending on the processor, and the above TOPS value stated is shown as 'Up to'.
*The Intel® Core™ UltraCore CPU is expected to deliver up to 18% greater performance than its predecessor, based on Intel's IA (Intelligent Automation) performance measurements.
Smooth, swift multitasking
Get the best of both with LPDDR5 channel memory for faster data handling and Dual NVMe SSDs for quicker access to your storage.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above Memory and SSD options require separate purchase, and prices may vary depending on country and model.
*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).
gram Link
Get all connected
LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, whether the device is iOS or Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 15.2 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.
*To install the LG gram Link app, you can use the [LG Update program] to automatically find and install the LG Update app that matches your system. (Applies to models released in 2024 and later).
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purpose. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*gram Link is scheduled for future updates, and the version update schedule may vary by country.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Smart power, unplug and play
Powered by a 77Wh high-capacity battery offering up to 21.0 hours of usage time and equipped with our AI Smart Assistant, gram analyzes user patterns to optimize battery efficiency. Boost your productivity and enjoy uninterrupted play.
*The above battery life represents the maximum capacity based on video playback time under the following conditions: brightness set to 150nits, wireless off, and audio playback via earphones (default volume). *Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*To use the AI Smart Assistant's battery usage detection notification feature, at least 80 hours of pattern learning is required.
Key Feature
- 17” 16:10 WQXGA (2560x1600) Anti-glare IPS display
- AI assistant Copilot in Windows 11
- AI optimized Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor | LPDDR5x RAM / NVMe Gen4 SSD
- gram Hybrid AI / LG gram Link
- 1,350g Lightweight / 77Wh High capacity battery
- Dolby Atmos
Key Spec
System - Operating System
Windows 11 Pro
Display - Size (Inch)
17inch
System - Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra7 255H (16 Cores: 6P + 8E + 2 LPE, P: 2 up to 5.1 GHz / E: 1.5 up to 4.4 GHz, Intel Smart Cache 24 MB)
System - Memory
32GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)
Storage - SSD
M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 1TB
Display - Resolution
WQXGA 2560*1600
System - Graphic
Intel® Arc™ graphics
Display - Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
Dimension / Weight - Dimension(inch)
14.9 x 10.2 x 0.63~0.70
All Spec
INFO
Product Category
gram
Year
Y25
SYSTEM
Graphic
Intel® Arc™ graphics
Memory
32GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)
Operating System
Windows 11 Pro
Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra7 255H (16 Cores: 6P + 8E + 2 LPE, P: 2 up to 5.1 GHz / E: 1.5 up to 4.4 GHz, Intel Smart Cache 24 MB)
DESIGN
Color
- Color: Obsidian Black - A part: Mg (Black) - B part: PC-ABS (Black) - C part: Mg (Black), KBD: Texture (Black) - D part: Mg (Black)
DISPLAY
Brightness
350nit(60Hz non touch)
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
Contrast
1200:1 (Typical) / 1500:1 (Typical)
Panel Multi
LGD
Panel Type
IPS Non Touch (60Hz)
Pol
Anti-Glare
Ratio
16:10
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Resolution
WQXGA 2560*1600
Size (cm)
43.18cm
Size (Inch)
17inch
STORAGE
MMC Slot
Micro SD
SSD
M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 1TB
CONNECTIVITY
BT
BT 5.3
LAN
10/100 or Gigabit with RJ45 Gender (Option) 10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option) (Vary by countries and SKU)
Webcam
FHD Webcam with Dual Mic (No Face recognition)
Wireless
Intel® Wireless-BE201 (Wi-Fi 7, 2x2, BTcombo)
BATTERY
Battery
77 Wh Li-Ion
SOUND
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2 Smart Amp (Max 5W)
BUTTON
Button
Power button with Fingerprint
POWER
AC Adapter
- 65W (New, Small size) 2pole with external C to C 1.8m/3A cable, White/Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for US/CA/JP/TW)
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
Dimension(inch)
14.9 x 10.2 x 0.63~0.70
Dimension(mm)
378.8 x 258.8 x 16.0~17.8
Shipping Dimension(inch)
19.6 x 12.1 x 2.4
Shipping Dimension(mm)
499 x 307 x 60
Shipping weight(kg)
2.30 kg
Shipping weight(lb)
5.07 lbs
weight(lb)
2.98 lbs
THERMAL
Thermal
Mega cooling system
ACCESSORY
Accessory
Laptop Adapter, USB C to C cable, USB-C to RJ45 adapter (Vary by countries and SKU)
INPUT DEVICE
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 100Key, UK: 101Key, w/ 4 Column Numeric Keypad)
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
HDMI
HDMI 2.1 (4K@60Hz)
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
LED
LED
Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam
