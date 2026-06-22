24-inch UltraGear™ G4, 144Hz FHD Gaming Monitor

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*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Fluid gaming motion with 144Hz refresh rate
To bring a 144Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear visuals, while minimizing motion blur.
Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated: AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
Smooth motion that keeps you immersed
Minimize tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth visuals with minimized motion blur and ghosting.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Feel actual combat with
vivid color
Our monitor offers 99% sRGB coverage, providing a wide color spectrum that enables high-fidelity color representation with its IPS display for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Smarter control, seamless switching by LG Switch
With the LG Switch app, it's easy to optimize your monitor for both gaming and everyday use. Effortlessly manage your monitor settings—adjust image
quality and brightness to your preference, then apply your settings instantly using a hotkey. The app also lets you split the screen into 11 layouts and
launch your video call platform in a click—bringing even more convenience to your setup.
*This video is for illustrative purposes only and may not reflect the actual product specifications.
*LG Switch requires software and manual download from LG.com for proper use.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Immerse yourself in stereo sound
Experience clear, well-balanced sound through 2W x 2 stereo speakers, delivering an immersive audio experience for everyday gaming and entertainment. For a more personal setup, easily connect a headset via the headphone out to enjoy focused audio and clear voice communication during gameplay.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Virtually borderless, visually elevated
Experience more screen and less distraction with the ultra-slim bezel and minimal slim stand base, featuring a virtually borderless design.
The floating-like stand enhances the clean, weightless aesthetic, while the seamless screen feel delivers an immersive visual experience—ideal for
dual setups or minimalist workspaces.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Feature
- 24-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS display
- 144Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms MBR
- HDR 10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.), Supports 16.7 M Colors
- NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™
- 3-Side virtually borderless design
- Clutter-free L-Stand
Key Spec
Display - Size [Inch]
23.8
Display - Resolution
1920 x 1080
Display - Panel Type
IPS
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m²
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
Display - Response Time
1ms MBR, 5ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y26
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500:1
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m²
Color Bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1050:1
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
Panel Type
IPS
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2745 x 0.2745 mm
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Resolution
1920 x 1080
Response Time
1ms MBR, 5ms (GtG at Faster)
Size [cm]
60.4
Size [Inch]
23.8
FEATURES
Reader Mode
YES
User Defined Key
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
HDR Effect
YES
HDR 10
YES
FPS Counter
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES
Adapter
YES
HDMI (Color/Length)
Black / 1.5m
Power Cord
Depend on Country
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
DC Output
24W (19V,1.3A)
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
Borderless Design
Slim 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
620 x 385 x 134
Weight with Stand [kg]
3.7kg
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
539.3 x 317.1 x 42.7
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
539.3 x 426.9 x 220
Weight in Shipping [kg]
5.0kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
2.6kg
CONNECTIVITY
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
HDMI
YES(1ea)
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
SOUND
Speaker
2W x 2
STANDARD
CE
YES
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
UL (cUL)
YES
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