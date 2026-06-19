We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27-inch UltraGear™ G5, 200Hz FHD Gaming Monitor
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Fluid gaming motion with
200Hz refresh rate
To bring a 200Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear visuals, while minimizing motion blur.
Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
1ms (GtG). Quick response
for gameplay.
The 1ms (GtG) response time is built to reduce reverse ghosting, helping maintain clearer on-screen transitions for smoother, more responsive gameplay.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Smooth motion that keeps you immersed
Wsparcie NVIDIA® G‑SYNC® i AMD FreeSync™ Premium zapewnia płynną rozgrywkę bez tearingu i zakłóceń obrazu.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Feel actual combat with
vivid color
Our monitor offers 99% sRGB coverage, providing a wide color spectrum that enables high-fidelity color representation with its IPS display for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Smarter control, seamless switching by LG Switch
With the LG Switch app, it's easy to optimize your monitor for both gaming and everyday use. Effortlessly manage your monitor settings—adjust image
quality and brightness to your preference, then apply your settings instantly using a hotkey. The app also lets you split the screen into 11 layouts and
launch your video call platform in a click—bringing even more convenience to your setup.
*This video is for illustrative purposes only and may not reflect the actual product specifications.
*LG Switch requires software and manual download from LG.com for proper use.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.Dynamiczna synchronizacja akcji (Dynamic Action Sync) minimalizuje opóźnienia sterowania, zapewniając szybszą i bardziej responsywną rozgrywkę.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Virtually borderless, visually elevated
Experience our space-efficient design featuring an adjustable tilt base. A clutter-free slim stand is designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently, while adding a sleeker, more refined look to your setup.Smukła podstawa i regulowany kąt nachylenia zapewniają więcej miejsca na biurku i nowoczesny wygląd stanowiska.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Feature
- 27-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS display
- 200Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms (GtG) Response Time
- HDR 10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.), Support 16.7 M Colors
- NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium
- 3-Side virtually borderless design
- Clutter-free L-Stand
Key Spec
Display - Size [Inch]
27
Display - Resolution
1920 x 1080
Display - Panel Type
IPS
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250 cd/m²
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
200
Display - Response Time
1ms (GtG)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y26
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Panel Type
IPS
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3108x0.3108 mm
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
200
Resolution
1920 x 1080
Response Time
1ms (GtG)
Size [cm]
68.4
Size [Inch]
27
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1900/1/29 4:01:00
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 94% (CIE1931)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Color Bit
8bit
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250 cd/m²
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200 cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1900/2/10 16:01:00
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
VRR
YES
User Defined Key
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Reader Mode
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
HDR Effect
YES
FPS Counter
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
No
Black Stabilizer
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
ACCESSORY
Adapter
YES
Power Cord
YES
HDMI (Color/Length)
Black / 1.5m
HDMI
YES
POWER
AC Input
AC 100-240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
DC Output
19V 1.7A
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
STANDARD
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
UL (cUL)
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Weight in Shipping [kg]
5.7 kg
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
743 x 445 x 110
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
612.7 x 361.6 x 37.6
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
612.7 x 462.7 x 220.9
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.4 kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
4.5 kg
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)