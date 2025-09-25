We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ GX8 32-inch OLED 4K UHD Gaming Monitor | 32GX850A with Dual-Mode, 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR™ True Black 400, Glare Panel
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Deeper black, realistic colour
VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 delivers deep and consistent black levels that remain unchanged across various environments. With DCI-P3 98.5% (Typical) colour gamut, and Delta E≤2 colour accuracy ensures that colours are displayed with realistic detail, just as originally intended.
Powerful protection from blue light
Experience gaming freely with reduced harmful blue light. LG WOLED utilizes advanced technology that reduces blue light levels while preserving vivid and lifelike colours certified by UL for low blue light platinum, allowing vivid game colours for a more comfortable viewing experience.
*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.
*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.
*The above feature may vary depending on the user's computing environment or conditions.
Overwhelming speed, diving into gaming
The ultra-fast 0.03ms response time (GtG),
reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time,
lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.
*Select ’Faster Mode’ to perform ‘0.03ms Response Time’. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
Dual-Mode with selectable options
switches between 330Hz - 165Hz
With VESA Certified Dual-Mode, seamlessly switch between UHD 165Hz for graphically rich games and FHD 330Hz for fast-paced action. Enjoy Dual-Mode with selectable options and easily choose your favorite screen size among two refresh rate (165Hz, 330Hz) through the On-Screen Display. Plus, you can easily switch between a physical hotkey or keyboard shortcut via LG Switch, optimizing gameplay across all genres.
*The performance of 'Dual-Mode' may vary depending on the game type, computer graphics specifications, and configurations.
Smooth motion,
infinite play
Minimize tears and lags with AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology and NVDIA-tasted, officially validated G-SYNC® compatibility on a 4K gaming monitor. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth, crystal-clear gameplay.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Smarter control, seamless switching by LG Switch
With the LG Switch app, it's easy to optimize your monitor for both gaming and everyday use. Effortlessly manage your monitor settings—adjust image quality and brightness to your preference,
then apply your settings instantly using a hotkey. The app also lets you toggle between 330Hz and 165Hz with dual-mode, split the screen into 11 layouts,
and launch your video call platform in a click—bringing even more convenience to your setup.
Compact and sleek
Experience our hexagon lighting and a virtually borderless 4-sided clean design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, height, and pivot. A clutter-free L stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently.
Key Feature
- 32-inch 4K UHD OLED (3840x2160)
- 0.03ms (GtG) response time
- VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400
- Dual-Mode (UHD 165Hz-FHD 330Hz)
- AMD FreeSync™ Premium
- Virtually borderless design
All Spec
ACCESSORY
Display Port
YES
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
CONNECTIVITY
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4 (DSC)
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Headphone out
3-pole
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Weight in Shipping [kg]
13.2㎏
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
973x183x544
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.1x411.8x65.0
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.9㎏
Weight with Stand [kg]
9.1㎏
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
Panel Type
OLED
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1814mm x 0.1814mm
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
Size [cm]
79.9
Size [Inch]
31.5
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
Auto Input Switch
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Crosshair
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
FPS Counter
YES
HDR 10
YES
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
Reader Mode
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
User Defined Key
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK
VRR
YES
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y25
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
Manual& Software
