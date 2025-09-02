31.5" 4K UHD UltraFine™ VA monitor

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Details mastered
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Display
31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160)
Anti-glare
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Image quality
DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
HDR10
3000:1 contrast
250nits brightness
Usability
USB-C (PD 90W)
Multi-interface
5W X 2 speaker
LG Switch
*The total number of pixels was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in in 2.07 million pixels for FHD and 8.29 million pixels for 4K UHD.
True colors trusted by pro
UltraFine™ is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the DCI-P3 90% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enable creators to experience the visual clarity with precise colors of the content and fine details.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Brightness: 250nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
*The actual figures/results may vary depending on the usage environment.
All-in-One USB-C
The USB-C supports display, data transfer, and 90W device charging simultaneously, providing seamless laptop support all through a single cable.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.
Multiple connections from mac device to pc
Starters and professionals tend to have lots of gears. Link your various devices together and achieve the work efficiency.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
Immersive sound
Immersive visual experience with Waves MaxxAudio®—perfect for everything from blockbuster movies to adventure games. It makes every scene feel richer, with greater depth and detail.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app optimizes your monitor for both work and life. Effortlessly customize your preferred image quality and brightness, also possible to split the display into 11 options and quickly launch your video call platform, making it even more convenient.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.
Clutter-free, slim design
A virtually borderless 3-sided design with a clutter-free L-stand, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, pivot, and height adjustments. It is crafted to save desk space, making your workflow more efficient and helping you stay focused longer while editing video clips and visual output.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Tilt(-5°~25°), Swivel(-30°~30°), Height(130mm)
Key Feature
- 31.5” UHD 4K (3840x2160) VA
- DCI-P3 90% (Typ.) with HDR10
- 3-side Virtually Borderless
- USB Type-C™ (90W Power Delivery)
- LG Switch
Key Spec
Size [Inch]
31.5
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel Type
VA
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
All Spec
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
USB-C
YES(1ea)
CONNECTIVITY
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Headphone out
YES
USB-C
YES(1ea)
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
USB Upstream Port
YES(via USB-C)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.7Kg
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
821*219*507
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3*420.1*45.7
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3*597.8*250(UP)
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.2Kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.1Kg
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 80%(CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
2100:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
Panel Type
VA
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.06053 x 0.18159
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Size [cm]
80
Size [Inch]
31.5
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
HDR 10
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
INFO
Product name
UHD
Year
Y25
MECHANICAL
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SOUND
Speaker
YES (5W x2)
