31.5" UltraFine 4K HDR monitor

Details mastered
Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colours with the LG UltraFine 4K HDR monitor. With its expansive 31.5-inch display, you can work efficiently and immerse yourself in streaming.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Features focused on the gaming
Immersive gaming
32UR550K not only brings thrills with its decent image and stereo sound (featuring Waves MaxxAudio®), but also provides Dynamic Action Sync, and Black Stabilizer for a realistic gaming experience.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dynamic Action Sync
React swiftly
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
Black Stabilizer
Step ahead in the dark
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
Enjoy 4K and HDR contents
Visual splendor
Discover HDR content from various streaming services and enjoy vivid brightness and a wide colour range on the LG UltraFine 4K monitor. With HDR technology supporting DCI-P3 colour space, immerse yourself in stunning visuals that bring your entertainment to life.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The OTT streaming service is only available by connecting an OTT device to a monitor. The OTT device and remote control are NOT included in the package (sold separately).
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 32UR550K in the LG.com Support Menu.
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
Achieve suitable positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: easily adjust Height, Tilt, and Pivot for your ideal viewing experience.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Feature
- 31.5-inch UltraFine 4K (3840x2160)
- HDR10 with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
- Dynamic Action Sync / Black Stabilizer
- Stereo Speaker with Waves MaxxAudio®
- Height / Pivot / Tilt Adjustable Stand
Key Spec
Display - Size [Inch]
31.5
Display - Resolution
3840 x 2160
Display - Panel Type
VA
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Display - Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
ACCESSORY
HDMI
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
DisplayPort
Yes(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
HDMI
Yes(2ea)
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Weight in Shipping [kg]
12
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
821x226X507
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3x420.1x45.7
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3x597.1x239.3(↑)
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.2
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.0
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 80%(CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
2100:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
Panel Type
VA
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.06053 x 0.18159
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
Size [cm]
80
Size [Inch]
31.5
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
Black Stabilizer
Yes
Color Weakness
Yes
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
Flicker Safe
Yes
HDR 10
Yes
HDR Effect
Yes
Reader Mode
Yes
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
Super Resolution+
Yes
INFO
Product name
UHD
Year
Y24
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SOUND
Maxx Audio
Yes
Speaker
5W x 2
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
Yes
