34" UltraWide QHD Curved IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

34" WQHD IPS display
Vivid colour at wide angles
LG WQHD (3440x1440) monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent colour. It can provide vivid colour reproduction and help users to view the screen at a wide angle.
A WQHD IPS monitor is on the desk, displaying a video conference and various graphs on the screen.
**The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.
Display
34” WQHD (3440x1440) Curved IPS
sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR10
Usability
Built-in power and speakers
USB Type-C™ (PD 90W) / RJ45
Comfort & Trust
Ergonomic stand
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
EPEAT & Energy Star
21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (3800R)
See more, do more
The UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) monitor, featuring a 3800R curvature and a 21:9 aspect ratio, provides you with more screen real estate and elevates your work efficiency. You can have multiple files open side by side and view extended rows of data in a spreadsheet without wrapping.
**The UltraWide QHD 21:9 aspect ratio monitor provides a wider horizontal display compared to a QHD 16:9 aspect ratio monitor.
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)
See amazing colours
HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the sRGB 99% colour gamut, supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colours of the content.
**Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).
Picture By Picture (PBP)
One screen, multiple views
34BA75QE allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.
Dual Controller (Built-in KVM)
Multi devices, one monitor
The dual controller helps to work through a single monitor with two computers and transfer files to either computer. Also, the built-in KVM feature allows you to control both computers with a single keyboard and mouse.
The dual controller helps to work through a single monitor with two computers and transfer files to either computer.
**Connect two computers to the monitor with USB-C and USB A-B cables to work properly. USB A-B cable is included in the package.
***For the dual controller feature, both computers (Main PC and SUB PC) are required to be on the same network. And this monitor has to connect to the computer running in Main PC mode.
USB Type-C™
Productivity hub with easy connectivity
USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging (up to 90W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
**To work properly, you need to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
***The USB Type-C™ cable is not included in the package.
Multi ports
A variety of interface
The 34BA75QE offers a variety of ports, solving the problem of limited connectivity for hardworking individuals. With its multiple ports, you can easily connect numerous devices for efficient desk setup. Say goodbye to the frustration of running out of ports.
**HDMI and DisplayPort cables are included in the package.
***The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.
Integrated power module
Fully use your desk
With built-in power, workstations can have a streamlined, clutter-free layout. This improves space utilization and organization, resulting in a cleaner and more efficient work environment.
Top view showing the clean layout of the workstation by providing a built-in power source.
**The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.
**The webcam is required for video conferences and is not included in the package (sold separately).
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
Achieve optimal positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: Simple setting with one click as well as easily adjust Height, Tilt, and Swivel for your ideal viewing experience.
Visual comfort
**Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Better life for all
34BA75QE complies with multiple standards such as Energy Star and EPEAT.
Off
On
Colour Weakness Mode
Colour Weakness Mode adjusts the colour palette and contrast to help users with colour vision deficiencies, making it easier to distinguish between red and green.
Key Feature
- 34” WQHD (3440x1440) Curved IPS display
- sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR10
- Built-in power and speakers
- USB Type-C™ (PD 90W) / RJ45
- Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
- Tilt/Height/Swivel adjustable stand
Key Spec
Display - Size [Inch]
34
Display - Resolution
3440 x 1440
Display - Panel Type
IPS
Display - Aspect Ratio
21:09
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
Display - Curvature
3800R
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Display - Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UltraWide
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
21:09
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240 cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
Color Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Curvature
3800R
Panel Type
IPS
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2325 x 0.2325 mm
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Resolution
3440 x 1440
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Size [cm]
86.72 cm
Size [Inch]
34
Surface Treatment
AntiGlare
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
Auto Input Switch
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
Others (Features)
KVM, PBP, Ethernet
PBP
YES (2PBP)
Reader Mode
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
User Defined Key
YES
CONNECTIVITY
Built-in KVM
YES
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Headphone out
3pole (Sound Only)
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
USB-C
YES(1ea)
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440X1440@ 60Hz
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
USB Downstream Port
4x USB3.2 Gen1
USB Upstream Port
1x USB3.2 Gen1
SOUND
Maxx Audio
YES
Speaker
5W x 2
MECHANICAL
Borderless Design
3Side Virtually Borderless Design
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
OneClick Stand
YES
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
DC Output
20.5V, 9A
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5Wq
Type
Builtin Power
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Weight in Shipping [kg]
13.7kg
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
988 x 482 x 203 mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.7*364.4*83.6
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.7*543.5*267.5（Up）816.7*393.5*267.5（Down）
Weight without Stand [kg]
7.5kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
11kg
ACCESSORY
Display Port
YES
HDMI
YES
HDMI (Color/Length)
Black / 1.8m
Power Cord
YES
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
