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34-inch UltraWide, WQHD Curved (1800R) 120Hz Monitor
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34-inch UltraWide, WQHD Curved (1800R) 120Hz Monitor

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34-inch UltraWide, WQHD Curved (1800R) 120Hz Monitor

34U601B-B
Front view of 34-inch UltraWide, WQHD Curved (1800R) 120Hz Monitor 34U601B-B
Angled front view of LG UltraWide Curved monitor showcasing 3-side virtually borderless design and wide screen.
Side view of LG UltraWide Curved monitor highlighting curved panel depth.
LG UltraWide Curved monitor on desk displaying multitasking layout with multiple windows for work and gaming.
LG 34-inch 21:9 WQHD Curved display compared with 27-inch 16:9 screen, illustrating expanded horizontal workspace.
LG UltraWide Curved monitor displaying vibrant image with HDR support and sRGB 99% color coverage.
LG UltraWide Curved monitor connected to laptop with DisplayPort and HDMI ports highlighted.
LG UltraWide Curved monitor showing LG Switch app interface for screen layout control and picture mode adjustment.
LG UltraWide Curved monitor displaying fast-moving game content with 120Hz refresh rate for smooth motion.
LG UltraWide Curved Monitor illustrating AMD FreeSync Premium technology with a side-by-side comparison of disabled and enabled modes.
LG UltraWide Curved monitor demonstrating Reader Mode and Flicker Safe features for reduced eye strain.
LG UltraWide Curved monitor with slim stand design minimizing desk space and supporting clean workspace setup.
Close-up of LG UltraWide Curved monitor rear ports including DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, and DC-IN.
LG UltraWide Curved monitor front and side view with product dimensions displayed in millimeters.
Top view of LG UltraWide Curved monitor showing curved panel shape and stand mounting structure.
Front view of 34-inch UltraWide, WQHD Curved (1800R) 120Hz Monitor 34U601B-B
Angled front view of LG UltraWide Curved monitor showcasing 3-side virtually borderless design and wide screen.
Side view of LG UltraWide Curved monitor highlighting curved panel depth.
LG UltraWide Curved monitor on desk displaying multitasking layout with multiple windows for work and gaming.
LG 34-inch 21:9 WQHD Curved display compared with 27-inch 16:9 screen, illustrating expanded horizontal workspace.
LG UltraWide Curved monitor displaying vibrant image with HDR support and sRGB 99% color coverage.
LG UltraWide Curved monitor connected to laptop with DisplayPort and HDMI ports highlighted.
LG UltraWide Curved monitor showing LG Switch app interface for screen layout control and picture mode adjustment.
LG UltraWide Curved monitor displaying fast-moving game content with 120Hz refresh rate for smooth motion.
LG UltraWide Curved Monitor illustrating AMD FreeSync Premium technology with a side-by-side comparison of disabled and enabled modes.
LG UltraWide Curved monitor demonstrating Reader Mode and Flicker Safe features for reduced eye strain.
LG UltraWide Curved monitor with slim stand design minimizing desk space and supporting clean workspace setup.
Close-up of LG UltraWide Curved monitor rear ports including DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, and DC-IN.
LG UltraWide Curved monitor front and side view with product dimensions displayed in millimeters.
Top view of LG UltraWide Curved monitor showing curved panel shape and stand mounting structure.

Key Features

  • 34-inch 21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved Display
  • 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.)
  • HDR 10
  • 120Hz Refresh Rate, 5ms (GtG at Faster)
  • Tilt (-5~20°)
More

Award-winning excellence

Digital Trends Award logo

Digital Trends 2025

Readers’ Choice best monitor lineup for gamers and those demanding high-quality performance

LG UltraWide Monitor Curved logo.

See more, do more

LG UltraWide Curved Monitor on a modern desk, displaying immersive first-person gaming on a wide curved screen alongside a multitasking interface, delivering expansive visuals, smooth gameplay, and enhanced productivity in a home office workspace setup.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above keyboard and mouse are not included in the package (sold separately).

LG UltraWide Curved Monitor feature overview showing a 34-inch WQHD curved display, HDR10 with sRGB 99% color accuracy, smooth 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and a slender stand with tilt adjustment for immersive gaming and efficient multitasking.
Stunning DisplayGaming ExperienceEnhanced ComfortEssential Connectivity

21:9 WQHD Curved Display

The UltraWide™ WQHD (3440×1440) resolution with a 21:9 aspect ratio offers ample screen space to run multiple programs simultaneously, enhancing work efficiency. The 1800R curvature follows the natural field of view to reduce distortion, while the 3-side virtually borderless screen provides an unobstructed, wide display for a more immersive and comfortable viewing experience.

LG UltraWide Monitor displaying multiple applications across a 34-inch 21:9 screen, with a highlighted comparison showing the additional horizontal space over a standard 27-inch 16:9 display.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

HDR10 with sRGB 99%

True-to-life colorwith advanced color accuracy

HDR10 compatibility and 99% sRGB coverage provide accurate color reproduction and tone mapping in HDR scenes.

LG UltraWide Curved Monitor displaying vivid creative content on a wide curved screen with HDR10 support and sRGB 99% color coverage, delivering rich color accuracy, enhanced contrast, and precise visual detail for creative work and immersive viewing.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*sRGB 99% is typical. Color gamut may vary by model.

Futuristic motorcyclists racing through a neon-lit city street, with motion blur in the background and a highlighted section showing sharp, clear visuals to demonstrate the smooth performance and clarity of a 120Hz refresh rate.

Fluid gaming experience with 120Hz refresh rate

Delivers smooth and responsive performance with a 120Hz refresh rate,

delivering fluid visuals and clearer motion for more responsive gameplay that gives you a competitive edge.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Smooth motion that keeps you immersed

Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium certification, this monitor provides tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.

LG UltraWide Curved Monitor illustrating AMD FreeSync Premium technology with a side-by-side comparison of disabled and enabled modes, showing reduced screen tearing and smoother, more fluid motion for responsive and immersive gameplay.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Actual results or performance may vary depending on the use environment

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Enhanced comfort in each detail

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.

Download

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search in the LG.com Support Menu.

Reader Mode

Adjusts color temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.

Flicker Safe

Minimizes invisible screen flicker to help reduce eye strain and support a more comfortable viewing experience during extended use.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Clutter-free with slender stand

Experience our 3-side virtually borderless design with an adjustable base that supports tilt adjustment. Its slender, clutter-free stand minimizes desk space and reduces unused space, creating a cleaner and more refined workspace.

Top view of a LG UltraWide Curved Monitor on a desk with a coffee cup, wireless keyboard, and mouse, alongside a close-up of the slim, square-shaped monitor base designed for stability and a clutter-free workspace.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above keyboard and mouse are not included in the package (sold separately).

*Tilt : -5~+20º

Connectivity

Essential connectivity options

Our monitor’s HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 compatibility enables seamless connection to various devices, supporting an efficient and streamlined desk setup.

LG UltraWide Curved Monitor featuring multiple input connectivity options including DisplayPort and HDMI, connected to a laptop for expanded editing and multitasking on a wide screen, supporting flexible device setup and efficient professional workflows.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Key Feature

  • 34-inch 21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved Display
  • 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.)
  • HDR 10
  • 120Hz Refresh Rate, 5ms (GtG at Faster)
  • Tilt (-5~20°)
Print

Key Spec

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    34

  • Display - Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Display - Panel Type

    VA

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    9:09:00 PM

  • Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Display - Curvature

    1800R

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    120

  • Display - Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Matt Black

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    Y26

POWER

  • AC Input

    External Power(Adapter)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • DC Output

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    5.0kg

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    808.5 x 363.4 x 92.5 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    808.5 x 457.7 x 240.0 mm

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.2kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    900.0 x 443.0 x 160.0 mm

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    Borderless Design

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Matt Black

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    9:09:00 PM

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    120

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2318 x 0.2318

  • Curvature

    1800R

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    86.42cm

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    4/9/1900 12:01:00 AM

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Bit

    8bit

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    5/4/1900 12:01:00 AM

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    EU&WW : 20FT:408, 40FT:884, 40HC:1092

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • D-Sub

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    48~100Hz

  • DP Version

    YES(1ea)

FEATURES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • VRR

    FreeSync Premium

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    (HDR) : Custom, Vivid, Cinema, FPS, RTS

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Camera

    18 countries (English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean,Arabic)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Rear

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.