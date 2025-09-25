About Cookies on This Site

34-inch UltraWide 21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) IPS Display
34-inch UltraWide 21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) IPS Display

34-inch UltraWide 21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) IPS Display

34U650A-B

34U650A-B
Front view of ultrawide monitor
Front angled view of ultrawide monitor (left)
Slight left angle front view of ultrawide monitor
Slight right angle front view of ultrawide monitor
Front angled view of ultrawide monitor (right)
Side profile view of monitor stand (-15 degree tilt)
Side profile view of monitor stand (+15 degree tilt)
Top-down view of monitor stand
Side view of monitor stand with screen tilted backward
Side view of monitor stand with screen tilted forward
Rear view of monitor with dual ports visible
Rear angled view of monitor showing stand and ports (left)
Rear angled view of monitor showing stand and ports (right)
Rear close-up view of monitor ports and stand mount
Angled bottom view of monitor stand
Key Features

  • 34-inch 21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) IPS Display
  • 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.), Color Calibrated in factory
  • HDR 10
  • 100Hz Refresh Rate, 5ms (GtG at Faster), Black Stabilizer, DAS
  • Fréquence de rafraîchissement 100 Hz, 5 ms (GtG en mode rapide), Black Stabilizer, DAS
See more, do more

A modern home office setup featuring a large ultra-wide LG monitor displaying data dashboards, 3D graphics, and project management tools, with a wireless keyboard and mouse on a wooden desk.

A modern home office setup featuring a large ultra-wide LG monitor displaying data dashboards, 3D graphics, and project management tools, with a wireless keyboard and mouse on a wooden desk.

This is a summary image for an UltraWide monitor, divided into six blocks: a 34-inch curved WQHD IPS display on a wooden home office desk showing real-time monitoring, colorful 3D graphics, and project management tools; vivid abstract waves representing HDR10 and 99% sRGB color accuracy; a close-up of ports illustrating all-in-one USB-C connectivity; a fast-paced motorcycle racing scene highlighting the smooth 100Hz refresh rate; a graphic of dual 7W built-in speakers for immersive sound; and a side profile of the slim stand with icons indicating ergonomic tilt, swivel, and height adjustments.

This is a summary image for an UltraWide monitor, divided into six blocks: a 34-inch curved WQHD IPS display on a wooden home office desk showing real-time monitoring, colorful 3D graphics, and project management tools; vivid abstract waves representing HDR10 and 99% sRGB color accuracy; a close-up of ports illustrating all-in-one USB-C connectivity; a fast-paced motorcycle racing scene highlighting the smooth 100Hz refresh rate; a graphic of dual 7W built-in speakers for immersive sound; and a side profile of the slim stand with icons indicating ergonomic tilt, swivel, and height adjustments.

Stunning displayConvenient featuresGaming experienceEnhanced comfort

21:9 WQHD IPS Display

The UltraWide™ QHD (3440×1440) resolution with a 21:9 aspect ratio offers ample screen space to run multiple programs simultaneously, enhancing work efficiency. The 3800R curvature follows the natural field of view to reduce distortion, while the 3-side virtually borderless screen provides an unobstructed, wide display for a more immersive and comfortable viewing experience.

Ultra-wide LG monitor displaying multiple applications across a 34-inch 21:9 screen, with a highlighted comparison showing the additional horizontal space over a standard 27-inch 16:9 display.

Ultra-wide LG monitor displaying multiple applications across a 34-inch 21:9 screen, with a highlighted comparison showing the additional horizontal space over a standard 27-inch 16:9 display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

HDR 10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True-to-life color, powered by IPS

HDR 10 compatibility and 99% sRGB coverage (typ.) provide accurate color reproduction and tone mapping in HDR scenes.

IPS Display

 

 

LG IPS monitor delivers consistent and vibrant colors across wide viewing angles.

HDR 10

 

 

HDR 10 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of color and brightness.

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

With 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate color display.

Color calibrated

Ensures precise and consistent color reproduction.

An ultra-wide LG monitor displaying vibrant aurora imagery with a photo editing interface, showcasing vivid color accuracy and high-resolution detail.

An ultra-wide LG monitor displaying vibrant aurora imagery with a photo editing interface, showcasing vivid color accuracy and high-resolution detail.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

USB-C (PD 96W)

All-in-one USB-C connectivity

Stay connected with ease using USB-C, DisplayPort, and HDMI ports that support a wide range of devices. The USB-C port enables display output, data transfer, and laptop charging (up to 96W) through a single, convenient cable.

UltraWide monitor connected to a laptop via a USB-C cable, displaying a video editing project with a cyclist on a bridge, featuring a close-up of the USB-C port and highlighting 96W power delivery capability.

UltraWide monitor connected to a laptop via a USB-C cable, displaying a video editing project with a cyclist on a bridge, featuring a close-up of the USB-C port and highlighting 96W power delivery capability.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The DisplayPort, power cord, HDMI, and USB-C cables are included in the box, but the contents may vary depending on the country.a

UltraWide monitor displaying a dark fantasy game character, with two colorful sound waves radiating forward from beneath the monitor, representing built-in 7W speakers enhanced with DepthSound technology for deep bass and an immersive audio experience.

Speakers with DepthSound

Feel the deep soundscape

The deep and magnificent sound from the built-in 7W speakers equipped with DepthSound to enhance the bass range brings a fully immersive gaming experience.

*The Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search in the LG.com Support Menu.

Futuristic motorcyclists racing through a neon-lit city street, with motion blur in the background and a highlighted section showing sharp, clear visuals to demonstrate the smooth performance and clarity of a 100Hz refresh rate.

100Hz

Fluid gaming motion with 100Hz refresh rate

Delivers smooth and responsive performance with a 100Hz refresh rate, offering fluid visuals and crisp, ghost-free gameplay that gives you a competitive edge.

 

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

5ms (GtG)

Consistent speed

Experience responsive 5ms (GtG) response time, minimizing ghosting for clear, fluid visuals. Stay in control in every game with dependable speed and smooth motion.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Built for comfort, designed for productivity

Reader Mode

Adjusts color temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.

Flicker Safe

Minimizes invisible screen flicker to help reduce eye strain and support a more comfortable viewing experience during extended use.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The above feature may vary depending on actual usage conditions.

Slim Stand with a Square Shaped Base

Clutter-free with a sleek stand

The sleek L-shaped stand helps keep your space clutter-free and is ergonomically designed for comfort, allowing easy tilt, swivel, and height adjustments to suit your viewing angle and posture. With one-click mounting support, it can be installed quickly and easily.

Height adjustable icon.

Height

150㎜

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

-30°~30° 

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-5°~21°

Top view of a curved UltraWide monitor on a desk with a coffee cup, wireless keyboard, and mouse, alongside a close-up of the slim, square-shaped monitor base designed for stability and a clutter-free workspace.

Top view of a curved UltraWide monitor on a desk with a coffee cup, wireless keyboard, and mouse, alongside a close-up of the slim, square-shaped monitor base designed for stability and a clutter-free workspace.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Curvature

    3800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • Built-in KVM

    YES

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    YES

  • Mic In

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    96W

  • USB Downstream Port

    USB-C(1ea/ver3.2 Gen1) USB-A(3ea/ver3.2 Gen1)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.2 Gen1)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    12.5

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    988 x 481 x 203

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.7 x 364.4 x 83.6

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.7 x 535.2 x 230.0 (Up) 816.7 x 385.2 x 267.5 (Down)

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    7.3

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    10.1

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Curvature

    3800R

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2325 x 0.2325

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    86.705 cm

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • PBP

    YES (2PBP)

  • PIP

    PIP

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    Y25

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    Built-in Power

SOUND

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.