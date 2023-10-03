About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
16-inch +view for LG gram Portable Monitor with USB Type-C™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

16-inch +view for LG gram Portable Monitor with USB Type-C™

16MQ70.ASDA8

16-inch +view for LG gram Portable Monitor with USB Type-C™

Front view

LG gram view

Expand your View

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
*This product is a portable monitor of which power is driven by a connected laptop battery. It doesn't support the built-in battery.
*This product is for laptops only. Any device connected to the monitor must support DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode) and Power Output (USB PD) above 7.5W (5V/1.5A).
*If the battery of the connected laptop is low, the connection with a laptop is subject to be disconnected.

  • 32:10 Dual Display
    32:10 Dual Display**
  • Slim Design
    Slim Design
  • Screen Share
    Screen Share
  • Anti-glare panel
    Anti-glare panel
  • Auto Rotate***
    Auto Rotate***
  • Multi-Tasking
    Multi-Tasking

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**Need to connect gram 16 Laptop (16-inch 16:10 screen) for 32:10 screen
***The Auto Rotate function can be used only when OnScreen Control is installed.

Expand, Widen and Boost your gram

+view for LG gram is a portable monitor that can provide a wider view with a seamless match with LG gram. Increase your productivity with this ideal setting.

16:10 Large Screen

16:10 Large Screen

16:10 screen is designed for your productivity offering virtually 32:10 screen with LG gram 16.

WQXGA (2560x1600) High Resolution

WQXGA
(2560x1600) High Resolution

WQXGA (2560x1600) display provides clear and crisp image, featuring twice of the pixel space of Full HD resolution.

DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide Colour Gamut**

DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide Colour Gamut**

It accurately represents your creative ideas and the colours you intended, thanks to DCI-P3 99% (Typ.).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%

It Only Takes a Cable

You can easily set up a dual monitor with a USB Type-C™ connection. Even better, the USB Type-C™ ports are on both sides.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.

Add to the Comfort

 

With the LG gram +view Cover that supports 105° and 120°, you can adjust the angle that is the most comfortable for you.

Extreme Portability with Ultra Lightweight

 

Wherever you go, you can set an optimized workstation thanks to 670g (990g with Folio Cover) weight. Even if you carry gram+view with gram 16 (ex. 16Z90P, 16Z95P), it's less than 2kg.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.

Scalability and Portability for Boosting Work Efficiently

Complete your own work environment wherever you are.

Auto Rotate Mode
Auto Rotate Mode** provides both horizontal and vertical screen to improve your productivity.
Auto Rotate Mode
Auto Rotate Mode** provides both horizontal and vertical screen to improve your productivity.
Screen Share Mode
Share the screen with your colleague for work efficiency.
Multi-tasking Mode
Virtually seamless Dual display helps your multi-tasking.
Screen Share Mode
Share the screen with your colleague for work efficiency.
Auto Rotate Mode
Auto Rotate Mode
Screen Share Mode
Multi-tasking Mode
Screen Share Mode

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**The Auto Rotate function can be used only when OnScreen Control is installed.

OnScreen Control

Easily Manage and Control the Display

 

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options, my video mode and various functions with OnScreen Control.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Print

Key Spec

Size (Inch)

16

Processor

S. O.

Memory

S. O.

SSD

S. O.

weight(kg)

0.67 (0.99/avec Folio)

Resolution

WQXGA 2560 x 1600

Graphic

S. O.

Color gamut

DCI-P3 de 99 % (typique, min. 95 %)

Operating System

Sans SE

Dimension(inch)

14.17 x 9.66 x 0.32"

All Spec

SOUND

Audio

S. O.

Speaker

S. O.

ACCESSORY

Accessory

Folio Cover, USB TYPE C TO C

STORAGE

eMMC

S. O.

HDD

S. O.

MMC Slot

S. O.

SSD

S. O.

BATTERY

Battery

S. O.

BUTTON

Button

2 boutons/haut, bas (contrôle de la luminosité)

THERMAL

Thermal

S. O.

CERTIFIED

Certified

U.K(Energy Label)

EN_CA LOCAL NAME

Product Category

gram+vue

Year

Y22

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

S. O.

LED

LED

S. O.

POWER

AC Adapter

S. O.

AC Adapter type

S. O.

DESIGN

Chassis Materials

Aluminum, PC-ABS

Color

Silver

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(inch)

14.17 x 9.66 x 0.32"

Dimension(mm)

360 x 245,5 x 2,24 

Shipping Dimension(inch)

16.5 x 11.5 x 2.4"

Shipping Dimension(mm)

419 x 288 x 60 

Shipping weight(kg)

1.55

Shipping weight(lb)

3.5

weight(kg)

0.67 (0.99/avec Folio)

weight(lb)

1.47

SYSTEM

Graphic

S. O.

Memory

S. O.

Operating System

Sans SE

Processor

S. O.

CONNECTIVITY

BT

S. O.

Interface

S. O.

LAN

S. O.

TV Tuner

S. O.

Webcam

S. O.

Wireless

S. O.

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

DC-in

S. O.

Etc.

S. O.

HDMI

S. O.

HP-Out

S. O.

RJ45

S. O.

USB Type A

S. O.

USB Type C

USB de type C (mode DP Alt)

SECURITY

finger print

NON

fTPM/HW TPM

NON

HDD Security

NON

Secure mode

NON

Slim Kensington lock

NON

SSD Security

NON

DISPLAY

Brightness

350 nits

Color gamut

DCI-P3 de 99 % (typique, min. 95 %)

Contrast

1200:1 (typique)

Panel Multi

LGD

Panel Type

IPS non tactile/antireflet

Pol

S. O.

Ratio

16:10

Refresh Rate

S. O.

Resolution

WQXGA 2560 x 1600

Response Time

S. O.

Size (cm)

40.6

Size (Inch)

16

PRE-INSTALLED SW

Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)

NON

Bamboo Paper

NON

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

NON

Dolby Atmos

NON

DTS X:Ultra

NON

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

NON

Intel® Unision

NON

LG Control Center

NON

LG Display Extension

NON

LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

NON

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

NON

LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

NON

LG On Screen Display 3

YES

LG PC Manuals

NON

LG Pen Settings

NON

LG Power Manager

NON

LG Reader Mode

NON

LG Security Guard

NON

LG Smart Assistant 1.0

NON

LG UltraGear Studio

NON

LG Update Center

NON

LG Update & Recovery

NON

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

NON

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

NON

Nebo for LG

NON

New Wall paper

NON

OLED Care SW

NON

PCmover Professional

NON

Sync on Mobile

NON

Tips (TBD)

NON

Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)

NON

Wacom notes

NON

LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)

NON

What people are saying