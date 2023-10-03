We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram Ultra-Lightweight with 16” 16:10 IPS Display and Intel® Evo™ platform
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
Lightweight recognized by Guinness World Records
16-inch LG gram is newly engineered to increase your productivity with a 16:10 professional display, productivity-enhancing design and powerful processors, while remaining faithful to its lightweight body. So you can get heavy work done anytime, anywhere.
Lightweight and Uncompromising
Professional Display
WQXGA (2560x1600) High Resolution
DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide Colour Gamut*
Accurate and Comfortable Keyboard
Redesigned keyboard for extended comfort and efficiency, delivering a satisfying typing experience.
Enhanced Key Stroke
Powerful Performance with the Latest Processor and System Memory
11th Gen Intel® CPU offering Powerful Performance with the Latest Processor and System Memory
Transfer, Charge and Display at Once
Transfer, Charge and Display at Once
Easy and Smart Convenience
All-In-One Power button
Power and Security at Your Fingertips
In & Out Charging
Universal Charging Standard
All Spec
UPC
195174020753
Processor
11th Generation Intel i7-1165G7
(Quad Core, 2.8 GHz, Turbo up to 4.7 GHz, L3 Cache 12MB)
Operation System
Windows 11 Pro (64bit)
System Memory
16GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, 4266MHz, Onboard)
Display - Inch
16.0"(40.6cm) WQXGA (2560*1600) IPS LCD, (Non-Touch only)
Display - Colour gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
Graphics
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Storage - SSD
M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
- NVME:512GB
Comm. - Wireless
Intel® Wireless-AX201 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
Comm. - LAN
10/100 with RJ45 adapter
Comm. - BT
BT 5.1
Webcam
HD Webcam with Dual Mic.
Audio
HD Audio with DTS X Ultra
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)
Security
HDD Security, fTPM/HW TPM, Finger Print
Secure mode(Wemcam & MIC off Hot key), Slim Kensington lock
Input - Keyboard
Full Size 97 Keys w/ Numeric Keypad (Backlit Keyboard)
Device - Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
MMC Slot
UFS/Micro SD
I/O Port
HP-Out(4Pole Headset, US type), USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2), HDMI, USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
Battery
-
80 Wh Li-Ion
MobileMark 2018: Up to 16.5 hours
Video playback: Up to 24.5 hours
AC Adapter
65W, Type-C PD adapter
Button
Power button with Fingerprint
LED
Power, DC-In, Caps Lock
Dimension
-
355.9 x 243.4 x 16.8 mm
14.01 x 9.58 x 0.66"
Weight
1,190g / 2.62 lbs
Shipping Dimension
469 x 291 x 60 mm
18.5 x 11.5 x 2.4"
Shipping Weight
2.15kg / 4.7lbs
Colour
Obsidian Black
Accessory
USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)
Limited Warranty
1 year parts and labour
