LG gram Ultra-Lightweight with 16" 16:10 IPS Display and Intel® Evo™ platform

LG gram Ultra-Lightweight with 16” 16:10 IPS Display and Intel® Evo™ platform

16Z90P-N.AP75A8

LG gram Ultra-Lightweight with 16” 16:10 IPS Display and Intel® Evo™ platform

Front view
Whatever you passion, LG gram has the power to do anything and the ultra-light portability to go anywhere.


Hustle Light,
Hustle Right

With LG gram, you can hustle whenever, wherever, and however you want. You have freedom to hustle your way.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

Windows 11 user interface

Introducing Windows 11

Windows 11 brings you closer to what you love. Pursue your passions and maximize your productivity with the new Windows 11. Built with tools to help you multitask, think, create, and connect—all designed with simplicity and intuition in mind.
LG gram 16 offering all features including light-weight as ever

All This, Light as Ever

16" Screen & 1,190g

Lightweight recognized by Guinness World Records

16-inch LG gram is newly engineered to increase your productivity with a 16:10 professional display, productivity-enhancing design and powerful processors, while remaining faithful to its lightweight body. So you can get heavy work done anytime, anywhere.

16"

Large Screen

1,190g

Ultra-Lightweight Body

Lightweight and Uncompromising

16:10 IPS Display with DCI-P3 99%

Professional Display

16:10 Large Screen for Business Professionals

16:10 Large Screen for Business Professionals

16:10 Large Screen for Business Professionals

11% more screen real estate compared to 16:9 ratio.

gram-14z90p-b-03-2-3-creative-d.jpg

The 4-way slim bezel provides an immersive experience.

WQXGA (2560x1600) High Resolution

WQXGA (2560x1600) display provides clear and vivid colour, featuring twice the resolution of Full HD. So it enables you to perform tasks efficiently – such as typing, retouching or even coding.
Comparison of Full HD 1920x1080 resolution, and WQXGA 2560x1600 resolution

DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide Colour Gamut*

The new LG gram accurately represents your creative ideas and the colours you intended, thanks to the industry-standard DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) that delivers a wide range of colour gamut.
DCI-P3 99% Typical delivering the Wide Colour Gamut

*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.

Compact Sized gram in the Slim Design increasing Your Productivity
Compact Size

Slim Design for Your Productivity

16Z90P features a slim design with 4-way slim bezels and a compact body for mobility and productivity. Its minimalist straight-lined design with the hidden hinge, reducing distraction, can help you to raise your focused immersion.

Accurate and Comfortable Keyboard

Redesigned keyboard for extended comfort and efficiency, delivering a satisfying typing experience.

Expanded Keycaps

Extra big and flat keycaps enable seamless typing, reducing typos.

Enhanced Key Stroke

Elevated key stroke from 1.5mm to 1.65mm, compared to older models helps relive fatigue in your hands.

Widened Touch Pad

The widened touchpad compared to the previous LG gram helps you to control comfortably even without using a mouse.
11th Gen Intel® CPU

Powerful Performance with the Latest Processor and System Memory

The LG gram for business has the Intel® Evo™ platform certificate that includes an 11th generation Intel® Core™ processor with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics. This 14” gram delivers fast performance for content creation, work productivity, game playing and streaming.

11th Gen Intel® CPU offering Powerful Performance with the Latest Processor and System Memory

26%

Faster IA Performance

1.8X

Graphics Performance

33%

Faster LPDDR4x 4266Mhz Memory

NVMe™

SSD

*The result figures used 10th generation Intel® Core™ processors as a comparison.
*The AI performance result (base on TGL UP3 PL1=15W) is measured by WebXPRTv.3 on September 2020.
*The Graphics performance result (base on TGL UP3 PL1=15W) is measured by 3DMark-v2.7 Night Raid (Graphics Score) on September 2020.
*Memory Performance : Comparison with DDR4 3200Mhz.

The Users are enjoy their working and studying anytime everywhere with LG gram.
80Wh Battery

All-day Battery Life

16-inch LG gram offers 80Wh battery with high capacity. So, it facilitates your seamless performance from anywhere during your working hours.

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

Thunderbolt™ 4

Transfer, Charge and Display at Once

Thunderbolt™ 4 lets you enjoy up to 5K display connection to only one Thunderbolt port with stability, scalability and security. Plus, 16Z90P boosts productivity, offering external device charging, next-generation interface support, and USB4 compatibility.

Transfer, Charge and Display at Once

icon

Data Transfer Up to 40 Gb/s

icon

Power Delivery**

icon

Up to 5K Display

*Thunderbolt™ cable is not included in the package.
*The above features may not function properly depending on the cable that the user is using.
**Power delivery up to 15W from LG gram to the connected device.
**If not using the charger in the package, the external device that outputs at least 10W is required to charge LG gram.

Built-in Alexa for your Convenience
Alexa Built-in PC

The Convenience of Alexa on Your gram

Just say what you want to do, and you can set reminder, timers and alarms, and keep track of your calendar and appointments with Alexa. And Alexa allows you to control your music and entertainment with your voice.

*Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

Improved Usability

Easy and Smart Convenience

All-In-One Power button

Power and Security at Your Fingertips

Simply touch the power button to power your gram and login at once.

In & Out Charging

Universal Charging Standard

With USB-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a gram, while charging a connected device simultaneously.

Virtoo by LG App

Put Your Smartphone in gram

Enjoy a convenient experience in using various smartphone functions on the gram through the installed App and simple paring.
The full metal body of gram having passed the demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability
MIL-STD-810G

Proven Durability

The full metal body made from magnesium alloy used as aircraft material is lightweight and strong. Its durability is clarified by passing the demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability that checks seven factors from low pressure and dust to high and low temperatures.
Low Pressure

Low Pressure

High Temperature

High Temperature

Low Temperature

Low Temperature

Dust

Dust

Vibration

Vibration

Salt Fog

Salt Fog

Salt Fog

Shock

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs September to November 2020. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810G Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810G: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.6 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.6 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.6 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.6 - Dust; Method 514.7 – Vibration; Method 516.7 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

Print

All Spec

SPECIFICATIONS

UPC

195174020753

Processor

11th Generation Intel i7-1165G7
(Quad Core, 2.8 GHz, Turbo up to 4.7 GHz, L3 Cache 12MB)

Operation System

Windows 11 Pro (64bit)

System Memory

16GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, 4266MHz, Onboard)

Display - Inch

16.0"(40.6cm) WQXGA (2560*1600) IPS LCD, (Non-Touch only)

Display - Colour gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%) 

Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Storage - SSD

M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
- NVME:512GB

Comm. - Wireless

Intel® Wireless-AX201 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

Comm. - LAN

10/100 with RJ45 adapter

Comm. - BT

BT 5.1

Webcam

HD Webcam with Dual Mic.

Audio

HD Audio with DTS X Ultra

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)

Security

HDD Security, fTPM/HW TPM, Finger Print
Secure mode(Wemcam & MIC off Hot key), Slim Kensington lock

Input - Keyboard

Full Size 97 Keys w/ Numeric Keypad (Backlit Keyboard) 

Device - Pointing Device

Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function

MMC Slot

UFS/Micro SD

I/O Port

HP-Out(4Pole Headset, US type), USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2), HDMI,  USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

Battery

80 Wh Li-Ion
MobileMark 2018:  Up to 16.5 hours
Video playback:  Up to 24.5 hours

AC Adapter

65W, Type-C PD adapter

Button

Power button with Fingerprint 

LED

Power, DC-In, Caps Lock

Dimension

355.9 x 243.4 x 16.8 mm
14.01 x 9.58 x 0.66"

Weight

1,190g / 2.62 lbs

Shipping Dimension

469 x 291 x 60 mm
18.5 x 11.5 x 2.4"

Shipping Weight

2.15kg / 4.7lbs

Colour

Obsidian Black

Accessory

USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 year parts and labour

