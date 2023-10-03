LG gram 16 Ultra-Lightweight with 16” 16:10 IPS Display and LG Glance by Mirametrix®

About Cookies on This Site

Front view

Hustle Hub by LG gram

A community that provides useful tools and tips, how-to guides, and compelling content across market-related topics. Search for "Hustle Hub by LG gram UK" on Facebook and join the hustle!
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

LG gram 16
Carry Your Hustle

Carry Your Hustle

16:10 Premium Display

Fast & Powerful Performance

New AI Integrated Technology

  • It shows that a gram is on from day to night.
    Long Battery Life
  • It shows a webcam.
    Full HD Webcam
  • It shows a cable connected to Thunderbolt™ 4 port.
    Thunderbolt™ 4
  • It shows a display of gram without screen reflecting.
    Anti-glare Panel
  • It shows Intel® Evo
    Intel® Evo & Win 11
  • It shows ultra-lightweight gram.
    Ultra-lightweight
  • It shows a woman who works comfortably at home alone.
    Enhanced Security

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

The animation show that the bottom of the 16:9 laptop display gets larger to be 16:10 aspect ratio so that users can see more contents.
16:10 Aspect Ratio

Reaching Optimized Sights

Immerse yourself with the 16:10 aspect ratio display that's 11% larger than the 16:9 ratios. So you can scroll less and spend more time on your hustle.
DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide colour Gamut**

colour Your Life

Bring your content to life with the wide colour gamut that helps you see brilliant colours.
WQXGA High-resolution

Clear Your Vision

The WQXGA resolution delivers phenomenal clarity at a wider angle for detailed visual expressions.
Anti-glare Panel

Less Reflection, Less Interference

The anti-glare panels prevent screen reflections during the day or while outdoors. Stay hustling anytime from anywhere.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
***DCI-P3 : The colour standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).

It shows ultra-lightweight gram.

Slim, Trim & Lightweight

Ultra-slim, and ultra-portable, LG gram is your lightweight companion that is constantly on the move with you.

+ Screen and +view

Create your optimal workstation with the LG gram +view portable monitor and enjoy dual display screens.

It is a scene that the screen of a gram is extended through gram view.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

From Fast to Faster

Intel 12th Gen CPU

Windows 11

Memory & Storage

12th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor

The powerful performance of intel powered by the 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor is 40% more robust than its predecessors. Meet all your intensive demands from gaming to creating.

Adopted Latest Windows OS

Redesigned with the notion of flexibility and ease of use in mind. Optimizes screen space and improves productivity with upgraded security, accessibility, and social features.

Need for Speed

LPDDR5 memory allows faster processing for more work efficiency and multi-tasking abilities.
LG Glance by Mirametrix®

Attention Sensing

LG's advanced face, eye, and gaze sensing that boosts security and creates intuitive devices.

Privacy Guard & Alert

Smart Pointer by AI Technology

Digital Wellness

Privacy is Your Right

Protect your privacy at all times with:
- Presence Detection: Automatically locks or turns off the screen when you leave your laptop.
- Smart Display: Blurs the screen when you look away.
- Privacy Alert: Shows an onscreen warning if someone looks over your shoulder.
- Privacy Guard: Blurs the screen if someone else is looking at your screen.

Your Face Controls the Screen

Work conveniently with face and gaze tracking through:
- Snap Window: Efficiently transfers active content to the screen you're working on.
- Smart Pointer: Tracks your gaze and moves the mouse pointer accordingly.

LG gram Cares

Smart functions that put your well-being first.
- Smart Player: Pauses media in your absence.
- Posture Warning: Detects and alerts you on your bad posture.
- 20-20-20: Alerts you to look 20 feet away for 20 seconds after 20 minutes of continuous working.

For Videoconferencing

- Virtual Presenter: Keep audiences engaged when they see you present alongside the presentation.
- Auto Mute: Mutes and unmutes you based on your screen distance.
- Mute Warning: Notifies you if you’re talking while muted.
- Virtual Camera: Blurs or replaces the background, adjusts portrait framing (auto-centering), and corrects brightness.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

Comforts of Videoconferencing

Enjoy videoconferencing from anywhere with a HD quality webcam as well as noise-cancelling and facial recognition login features.

Face-to-Screen

Power-up your device with facial recognition.

Say "cheese" with the HD IR Webcam

Built-in HD webcam that provides clear video and image quality for your calls and AI reactive software.

Silence the Noise

Noise-cancelling technology with dual microphones can distinguish between human and background noise to remove ambient sounds allowing you to convey your speech with clarity.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

It shows that a gram is on from day to night.

Packs the Power

Leave the charger behind with this high-capacity battery that delivers up to 20.5 hours* of power.

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*Video Playback time : Brightness 150 nit, Wireless Off, Player: Movies & TV, Earphone play.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

It shows the sound wave from the laptop.
DTS: X Ultra

Hustle to Your Beat

The 1.5W speakers deliver rich, realistic, and powerful sound effects. DTS:X Ultra provides immersive 3D audio rendering with or without headphones.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

It shows the side part of the gram to show the Thunderbolt™ 4 ports.
Thunderbolt™ 4

Charge, Transfer & Display at Once

Experience 5k display at a 40GB transfer speed while charging external devices simultaneously. This new device supports two Thunderbolt™ 4 ports for scalability with various interface support.
It shows a gram on the ground with sand and stones.
MIL-STD-810G

Strong and Ready for Combat

Made from durable yet lightweight material, this device has been tested, undergoing a seven-grade military durability assessment. It delivers even in the toughest conditions.

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs February 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810G Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810G: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.6 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.6 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.6 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.6 - Dust; Method 514.7 – Vibration; Method 516.7 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

PCmover Professional

Migrate files, settings, and user profiles from your old PC easily.

All New UX**

Manage your device conveniently with the new and intuitive interface.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
**All New UX: LG Smart Assistant, LG PC care, LG Update & recovery, and LG PC Manuals.

Print

All Spec

INFO

Product Category

gram

Year

Y22

Colour

Obsidian Black

SYSTEM

Processor

12th Gen Intel® Core™﻿ Processor
i5-1240P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 1.7 up to 4.4 GHz / E: 1.2 up to 3.3 GHz), L3 Cache 12MB

Operating System

Windows 11 Pro

Graphic

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

16 Inch

Resolution

WQXGA 2560 x 1600

Panel Type

IPS Non Touch

Panel Multi

LGD

Pol

Anti-Glare

Brightness

350nit

Colour gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

Contrast

1200:1 (Typical)

STORAGE

Memory

16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200MHz)

SSD

256GB NVMe Gen 4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

MMC Slot

Micro SD

CONNECTIVITY

WLAN

Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Aug 2022)
(Wi-Fi 6E, 2x2, BT Combo)

BT

BT 5.1

Webcam

FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

Audio

HD Audio with DTS X Ultra

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2

Security

SSD Security, fTPM/HW TPM
Secure mode(Webcam & MIC off Hot key)
Face recognition, Slim Kensington lock

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size Backlit Keyboard
English Only

Pointing Device

Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
(size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)

PORTS/CONNECTION

HP-Out

4Pole Headset, US type

USB Type A

USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)

USB Type C

USB 4 Gen3x2 (x2, with USB Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

Thunderbolt 4

Yes

HDMI (Ver)

Yes (2.0)

DC-in

No (Charged via USB-C)

Battery

80 Wh Li-Ion

Battery HoursMobile Mark® 2018(Up to x hours)

13 hours

AC Adapter

65W, Type-C PD adapter

Thermal

Mega cooling 4.0

Facial Login

Yes

LED

Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, Webcam

DEMENSION/WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8mm (GM/PM)

Dimension(inch)

13.96 x 9.53 x 0.66" (GM/PM)

weight(kg)

1.199kg (GM)

weight(lb)

2.64lbs (GM)

Shipping Dimension(mm)

473 x 292 x 60 mm

Shipping Dimension(inch)

18.6 x 11.5 x 2.4"

Shipping weight(kg)

2.25kg (GM)

Shipping weight(lb)

5.0lbs (GM)

PRE-INSTALLED SW

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

Yes

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

Yes

DTS X:Ultra

Yes

Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)

Yes

Alexa for PC

Yes

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

Yes

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 year parts and labour

What people are saying