LG gram Ultra-Lightweight with 17” 16:10 IPS Display and Intel® Evo™ platform

17Z90P-N.AP75A8

LG gram 17 offering all features including light-weight as ever

All This, Light as Ever

Free Upgrade to Windows 111 when available (see below).
1Device comes with Windows 10 and a free Windows 11 upgrade or may be preloaded with Windows 11. Upgrade timing may vary by device. Features and app availability may vary by region. Certain features require specific hardware (see aka.ms/windows11-spec).

CES Innovation Awards

CES Innovation Awards logo

LG gram 17 (2021)

Red Dot Design Award

Red Dot Design Award logo

LG gram 17 (2021)

Windows Central

Windows Central logo

LG gram 17 (2021)

T3 Platinum Award

T3 Platinum Award logo

LG gram 17 (2021)

Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews logo

LG gram 17 (2021)

17" Screen & 1,350g

Lightweight with Uncompromising 17" Screen

17-inch LG gram is newly engineered to increase your productivity with a 16:10 professional display, productivity-enhancing design and powerful processors, while remaining faithful to its lightweight body. So you can get heavy work done anytime, anywhere.

gram offering 17 inch Screen and 1,350g

17"

Large Screen

1,350g

Ultra-Lightweight Body

16:10 IPS Display with DCI-P3 99%

Professional Display

16:10 Large Screen offering bounderless view

16:10 Large Screen

16:10 screen is designed for your productivity offering a full grasp of more information on a page - 11% more screen real estate compared to 16:9 ratio. And the 4-way slim bezel provides an immersive experience.

16:10 Large Screen allowing you to see more data for your Powerpoint work

16:10 Large Screen

16:10 Large Screen allowing you to see more information without having to scroll down for your video editing work

16:10 Large Screen

WQXGA (2560x1600) High Resolution

WQXGA (2560x1600) display provides clear and vivid colour, featuring twice the resolution of Full HD. So it enables you to perform tasks efficiently – such as typing, retouching or even coding.
Comparison of Full HD 1920x1080 resolution, and WQXGA 2560x1600 resolution

DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide Colour Gamut*

The new LG gram accurately represents your creative ideas and the colours you intended, thanks to the industry-standard DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) that delivers a wide range of colour gamut.
DCI-P3 99% Typical delivering the Wide Colour Gamut

*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%

Compact Size

Slim Design for Your Productivity

Reduced bezel and body size makes 17Z90P more compact, compared to older models. And the minimalist straight-lined design in addition to hidden hinge reduces distraction so raise your focused immersion.

Compact Sized gram in the Slim Design increasing Your Productivity

Accurate and Comfortable Keyboard

Accurate and Comfortable Keyboard

Redesigned keyboard for extended comfort and efficiency, delivering a satisfying typing experience.

Expanded Keycaps

Extra big and flat keycaps enable seamless typing, reducing typos.

Enhanced Key Stroke

Elevated key stroke from 1.5mm to 1.65mm, compared to older models helps relive fatigue in your hands.

Widened Touch Pad

The widened touchpad compared to the previous LG gram helps you to control comfortably even without using a mouse.

11th Gen Intel® CPU

Powerful Performance with the Latest Processor and System Memory

Acquiring a certificate of the Intel® Evo™ platform that is the 11th generation Intel® Core™ processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, LG gram delivers fast performance for content creation, work productivity, game playing and streaming.

11th Gen Intel® CPU offering Powerful Performance with the Latest Processor and System Memory

26%

Faster AI Performance

1.8X

Graphics Performance

33%

Faster LPDDR4x
4266Mhz Memory

NVMe™

SSD

*The result figures used 10th generation Intel® Core™ processors as a comparison.
*The AI performance result (base on TGL UP3 PL1=15W) is measured by WebXPRTv.3 on September 2020.
*The Graphics performance result (base on TGL UP3 PL1=15W) is measured by 3DMark-v2.7 Night Raid (Graphics Score) on September 2020.
*Memory Performance : Comparison with DDR4 3200Mhz.

80Wh Battery

Up to 19.5 hours All-day
Battery Life

17-inch LG gram offers 80Wh battery with high capacity to last up to 19.5 hour battery life from a single charge. So it facilitates your seamless performance from anywhere during your working hours.

  • 80Wh Battery
  • Up to 19.5 hours of Battery Life

*Above battery life describes the maximum capacity based on the MobileMark® 2014 results. Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.

Thunderbolt™ 4

Transfer, Charge and Display at Once

Thunderbolt™ 4 lets you enjoy up to 5K display connection to only one Thunderbolt port with stability, scalability and security. Plus, 17Z90P boosts productivity, offering external device charging, next-generation interface support, and USB4 compatibility.

Thunderbolt™ 4 offering to Transfer, Charge and Display at Once.

icon

Data Transfer Up to 40 Gb/s

icon

Power Delivery**

icon

Up to 5K Display

*Thunderbolt™ cable is not included in the package.
*The above features may not function properly depending on the cable that the user is using.
**Power delivery up to 15W from LG gram to the connected device.
**If not using the charger in the package, the external device that outputs at least 10W is required to charge LG gram.

Built-in Alexa for your Convenience
Alexa Built-in PC

The Convenience of Alexa on Your gram

Just say what you want to do, and you can set reminder, timers and alarms, and keep track of your calendar and appointments with Alexa. And Alexa allows you to control your music and entertainment with your voice.

*Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

Improved Usability

Easy and Smart Convenience

All-In-One Power button

Power and Security at Your Fingertips

Simply touch the power button to power your gram and login at once.

In & Out Charging

Universal Charging Standard

With USB-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a gram, while charging connected device simultaneously.

Virtoo by LG App

Put Your Smartphone in gram

Enjoy a convenient experience in using various functions of your smartphone on the gram through easy installing of the App, and simple paring.
DTS: X Ultra

Immersive Sound Experience

DTS:X Ultra allows you to immerse yourself in 3D Audio Rendering even without wearing a headphone, and enjoy full and rich audio experience. Also, LG gram is upgraded in hardware with smart amp and stereo speakers, delivering realistic and powerful sound.

DTS: X Ultra offering Immersive Sound Experience

The full metal body of gram having passed the demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability
MIL-STD-810G

Proven Durability

The full metal body made from magnesium alloy used as aircraft material is lightweight and strong. Its durability is clarified by passing the demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability that checks seven factors from low pressure and dust to high and low temperatures.
Gram having passed the MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability in the environmental condition of Low Pressure

Low Pressure

Gram having passed the MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability in the environmental condition of High Temperature

High Temperature

Gram having passed the MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability in the environmental condition of Low Temperature

Low Temperature

Gram having passed the MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability in the environmental condition of Dust

Dust

Gram having passed the MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability in the environmental condition of Vibration

Vibration

Gram having passed the MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability in the environmental condition of Salt Fog

Salt Fog

Gram having passed the MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability in the environmental condition of Shock

Shock

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS (Korea Laboratory Accreditation Scheme) Labs September to November 2020.
*The shock test involved Functional Shock and Transit Drop.

Print

All Spec

SPECIFICATIONS

UPC

195174020760

Processor

11th Generation Intel i7-1165G7
(Quad Core, 2.8 GHz, Turbo up to 4.7 GHz, L3 Cache 12MB)

Operation System

Windows 10 Pro (64bit)

System Memory

16GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, 4266MHz, Onboard)

Display - Inch

17.0" (43.2cm) WQXGA (2560*1600) IPS LCD (Non-Touch only)

Display - Colour gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%) 

Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Storage - SSD

M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
- NVME:512GB

Comm. - Wireless

Intel® Wireless-AX201 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

Comm. - LAN

10/100 with RJ45 adapter (not included)

Comm. - BT

BT 5.1

Webcam

HD Webcam with Dual Mic.

Audio

HD Audio with DTS X Ultra

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)

Security

HDD Security, fTPM/HW TPM, Finger Print
Secure mode(Wemcam & MIC off Hot key), Slim Kensington lock

Input - Keyboard

Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 100Key w/ Numeric Keypad) 

Device - Pointing Device

Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function

MMC Slot

UFS/Micro SD

I/O Port

HP-Out(4Pole Headset, US type), USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2), HDMI,  USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

Battery

80 Wh Li-Ion
MobileMark 2018:  Up to 15 hours
Video playback:  Up to 23 hours

AC Adapter

65W, Type-C PD adapter

Button

Power button with Fingerprint 

LED

Power, DC-In, Caps Lock

Dimension

380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8mm
14.97 x 10.24 x 0.70" 

Weight

1.35kg / 2.98lbs

Carton Dimension (Box)

493 x 307 x 60 mm
19.4 x 12.1 x 2.4" 

Carton Weight (Box)

2.3kg / 5.1lbs

Colour

Obsidian Black

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 year parts and labour

What people are saying