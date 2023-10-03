We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram Ultra-Lightweight with 17” 16:10 IPS Display and Intel® Evo™ platform
Free Upgrade to Windows 111 when available (see below).
1Device comes with Windows 10 and a free Windows 11 upgrade or may be preloaded with Windows 11. Upgrade timing may vary by device. Features and app availability may vary by region. Certain features require specific hardware (see aka.ms/windows11-spec).
17" Screen & 1,350g
Lightweight with Uncompromising 17" Screen
17-inch LG gram is newly engineered to increase your productivity with a 16:10 professional display, productivity-enhancing design and powerful processors, while remaining faithful to its lightweight body. So you can get heavy work done anytime, anywhere.
gram offering 17 inch Screen and 1,350g
Professional Display
WQXGA (2560x1600) High Resolution
DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide Colour Gamut*
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%
Slim Design for Your Productivity
Compact Sized gram in the Slim Design increasing Your Productivity
Enhanced Key Stroke
11th Gen Intel® CPU
Powerful Performance with the Latest Processor and System Memory
Acquiring a certificate of the Intel® Evo™ platform that is the 11th generation Intel® Core™ processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, LG gram delivers fast performance for content creation, work productivity, game playing and streaming.
11th Gen Intel® CPU offering Powerful Performance with the Latest Processor and System Memory
*The result figures used 10th generation Intel® Core™ processors as a comparison.
*The AI performance result (base on TGL UP3 PL1=15W) is measured by WebXPRTv.3 on September 2020.
*The Graphics performance result (base on TGL UP3 PL1=15W) is measured by 3DMark-v2.7 Night Raid (Graphics Score) on September 2020.
*Memory Performance : Comparison with DDR4 3200Mhz.
80Wh Battery
Up to 19.5 hours All-day
Battery Life
17-inch LG gram offers 80Wh battery with high capacity to last up to 19.5 hour battery life from a single charge. So it facilitates your seamless performance from anywhere during your working hours.
*Above battery life describes the maximum capacity based on the MobileMark® 2014 results. Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
Thunderbolt™ 4
Transfer, Charge and Display at Once
Thunderbolt™ 4 lets you enjoy up to 5K display connection to only one Thunderbolt port with stability, scalability and security. Plus, 17Z90P boosts productivity, offering external device charging, next-generation interface support, and USB4 compatibility.
Thunderbolt™ 4 offering to Transfer, Charge and Display at Once.
*Thunderbolt™ cable is not included in the package.
*The above features may not function properly depending on the cable that the user is using.
**Power delivery up to 15W from LG gram to the connected device.
**If not using the charger in the package, the external device that outputs at least 10W is required to charge LG gram.
*Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
Improved Usability
Easy and Smart Convenience
All-In-One Power button
Power and Security at Your Fingertips
In & Out Charging
Universal Charging Standard
Immersive Sound Experience
DTS: X Ultra offering Immersive Sound Experience
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS (Korea Laboratory Accreditation Scheme) Labs September to November 2020.
*The shock test involved Functional Shock and Transit Drop.
All Spec
-
UPC
-
195174020760
-
Processor
-
11th Generation Intel i7-1165G7
(Quad Core, 2.8 GHz, Turbo up to 4.7 GHz, L3 Cache 12MB)
-
Operation System
-
Windows 10 Pro (64bit)
-
System Memory
-
16GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, 4266MHz, Onboard)
-
Display - Inch
-
17.0" (43.2cm) WQXGA (2560*1600) IPS LCD (Non-Touch only)
-
Display - Colour gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Graphics
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Storage - SSD
-
M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
- NVME:512GB
-
Comm. - Wireless
-
Intel® Wireless-AX201 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
Comm. - LAN
-
10/100 with RJ45 adapter (not included)
-
Comm. - BT
-
BT 5.1
-
Webcam
-
HD Webcam with Dual Mic.
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with DTS X Ultra
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)
-
Security
-
HDD Security, fTPM/HW TPM, Finger Print
Secure mode(Wemcam & MIC off Hot key), Slim Kensington lock
-
Input - Keyboard
-
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 100Key w/ Numeric Keypad)
-
Device - Pointing Device
-
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
-
MMC Slot
-
UFS/Micro SD
-
I/O Port
-
HP-Out(4Pole Headset, US type), USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2), HDMI, USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
Battery
-
80 Wh Li-Ion
MobileMark 2018: Up to 15 hours
Video playback: Up to 23 hours
-
AC Adapter
-
65W, Type-C PD adapter
-
Button
-
Power button with Fingerprint
-
LED
-
Power, DC-In, Caps Lock
-
Dimension
-
380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8mm
14.97 x 10.24 x 0.70"
-
Weight
-
1.35kg / 2.98lbs
-
Carton Dimension (Box)
-
493 x 307 x 60 mm
19.4 x 12.1 x 2.4"
-
Carton Weight (Box)
-
2.3kg / 5.1lbs
-
Colour
-
Obsidian Black
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 year parts and labour
