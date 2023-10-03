We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All-in-one Essential Series
All-in-one LED Screen
Dedicated Accessory Kits
Easy Installation
All Spec
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)
1.56
Screen Resolution
1,920 x 1,080
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
250 x 281.25
No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)
12x6 (Total 72)
Screen Resolution (WxH)
1,920x1,080
Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
3,004.6 × 1,692.1 x 35.5
Screen Surface Area (㎡)
5.06
Screen Weight (kg)
131
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
409,600
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.2
Cabinet Material
Aluminum
Service Access
Front
Brightness
800
Colour Temperature
6,500
Visual Viewing Angle (H × V)
160 × 160
Brightness Uniformity
98%
Colour Uniformity
±0.015Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio
3,000
Processing Depth (bit)
16
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
3,000
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
1,200
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
593
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
Refresh Rate (Hz)
≥2880
Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)
100,000
Operating Temperature(℃)
0℃ to +40℃
Operating Humidity
<90%RH(without condensation)
IP Rating Front / Rear
IP40 / IP20
Certification
CE,FCC,ETL,CB
Environment
RoHS, REACH
Controller
Embedded
