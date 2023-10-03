About Cookies on This Site

All-in-one Smart Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

All-in-one Smart Series

LAEC015-GN

All-in-one Smart Series

Front view

LG LED All-in-One Smart Series

The LAEC installed with a motorized stand in a conference room. A user is sharing her laptop screen to the LAEC screen through LG One:Quick Share.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

People have a meeting while watching the display and listening sound with the LAEC and its built-in speaker, installed in the meeting room.

All-in-One
LED Screen with Built-in Speaker

The LAEC series is a 136-inch large screen which is offered as an all-in-one package including an embedded controller and built-in speaker. Eliminating the prejudice that LED displays are difficult and complex to install, it doesn't require controller connections or module configuration. After a simple installation process, all you need to do is to turn on the screen with a remote control like home TV.
A person replaces one of the LED modules from the front by using the magnetic tool provided.

Quick Maintenance

In case of failure related to the LED module or the system board, it can be serviced from the front. The LED module can be simply detached by the provided magnetic tool and replaced quickly without cabling.

LG’s Wireless Screen Sharing Solution, LG One:Quick Share

LG One:Quick Share is a wireless screen sharing solution available through the LAEC series, USB transmission unit, and its app. You can simply share personal PC screen to the display with it's USB dongle button and embedded Wi-Fi*, and can adjust the basic setting values (volume, picture mode, auto bright, etc.) of the connected display without a remote control. Also, the Office Meeting Mode** helps you to display the agenda, note before the meeting starts.

This consists of total 3 steps' images for installing One:Quick Share USB Dongle and sharing the personal screen. The first image is for pairing the USB Dongle and the LG Signage, the second describe a person is holding the USB dongle and trying to connect it to the PC, and the last image is for finally people having a meeting by connecting a USB dongle device to a laptop and sharing a screen with the LAEC on the wall.

* Users need to set up Soft AP enabled at Network Menu of the Signage.
** Users can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting Menu of the Signage.
*** LG One:Quick Share needs to be purchased separately.

Easy Installation

The installation process of the All-in-One Smart series is very simple. After securing two cabinets which are included in the flight kit, attach each LED display module to them. Lastly, plug in the power cable. This simple installation saves time and labour, thereby making users handle the LED screen with ease.

This consists of total 3 steps' images for securing two cabinets, attaching LED modules, and connecting the power cable.

* Fixing screws or installing wall mount / accessories is needed additionally.

Dedicated Installation Accessories

The product is offered with the flight case which includes every necessary component including the landscape wall mount and tools for installation. The motorized stand is provided as an option, so that you can easily place it depending on your installation sites. With this stand, you can adjust a height of the screen including stand from 2.0 m to 2.5 m.

The LAEC installed on the wall of high-rise space with wall mounted. The LAEC’s have been installed along with the motorized stand in an event hall.

* Optional (Available for Purchase Separately)

To describe the LAEC series can be simply connected to a power supply, it shows power connection part.

Simple Power Connection

The LAEC series is operated with a single or double AC cable* without the need for a complicated power connection and enables neat installation.

* Two AC cables are needed for 110V AC.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the LAEC series installed in a different place.

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.

* The availability of LG ConnectedCare differs by region.

 

Print

All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

Pixel Configuration

3 in 1 SMD

Pixel Pitch(mm)

1.5625

Screen Resolution

1,920x1,080

Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

250x281.25

No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)

12x6 (Total 72)

Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm, including bezel)

3,004.6x1692.1x36.5 (Thickest 70)

Screen Surface Area (㎡)

5.06

Weight of the screen

129

Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

409,600

Flatness of Unit Case (mm)

±0.2

Unit Case material

Aluminum

Service Access

Front

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Min. Brightness (After Calibration)

500

Colour Temperature

7300K

Visual Viewing Angle (H x V)

160° x 160°

Brightness Uniformity

98%

Colour Uniformity

±0.015Cx,Cy

Contrast Ratio

3000:1

Processing Depth (bit)

16

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)

2,000

Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)

800

Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

395

Power Consumption (BTU/h/Screen, Max.)

6,824

Power Consumption (BTU/h/Screen, Avg.)

2,730

Power Consumption (BTU/h/m², Max.)

1,348

Power Supply (V)

100 to 240

Frame Rate (Hz)

50 / 60

Refresh Rate (Hz)

≥2880

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

100,000

Operating Temperature(℃)

0℃ to +40℃

Operating Humidity

<90%RH(without condensation)

IP rating Front

IP30

IP rating Rear

IP20

SPEAKER

Speaker

Built-in(9W+9W)

CERTIFICATION

Certification

CE,FCC,ETL,CB

ENVIRONMENT

Environment

RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

Controller

Embedded

