We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All-in-one Smart Series
LG LED All-in-One Smart Series
The LAEC installed with a motorized stand in a conference room. A user is sharing her laptop screen to the LAEC screen through LG One:Quick Share.
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
LG’s Wireless Screen Sharing Solution, LG One:Quick Share
This consists of total 3 steps' images for installing One:Quick Share USB Dongle and sharing the personal screen. The first image is for pairing the USB Dongle and the LG Signage, the second describe a person is holding the USB dongle and trying to connect it to the PC, and the last image is for finally people having a meeting by connecting a USB dongle device to a laptop and sharing a screen with the LAEC on the wall.
* Users need to set up Soft AP enabled at Network Menu of the Signage.
** Users can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting Menu of the Signage.
*** LG One:Quick Share needs to be purchased separately.
Easy Installation
This consists of total 3 steps' images for securing two cabinets, attaching LED modules, and connecting the power cable.
* Fixing screws or installing wall mount / accessories is needed additionally.
Dedicated Installation Accessories
The LAEC installed on the wall of high-rise space with wall mounted. The LAEC’s have been installed along with the motorized stand in an event hall.
* Optional (Available for Purchase Separately)
* Two AC cables are needed for 110V AC.
* The availability of LG ConnectedCare differs by region.
All Spec
-
Pixel Configuration
-
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
-
1.5625
-
Screen Resolution
-
1,920x1,080
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
-
250x281.25
-
No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)
-
12x6 (Total 72)
-
Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm, including bezel)
-
3,004.6x1692.1x36.5 (Thickest 70)
-
Screen Surface Area (㎡)
-
5.06
-
Weight of the screen
-
129
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
-
409,600
-
Flatness of Unit Case (mm)
-
±0.2
-
Unit Case material
-
Aluminum
-
Service Access
-
Front
-
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)
-
500
-
Colour Temperature
-
7300K
-
Visual Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
160° x 160°
-
Brightness Uniformity
-
98%
-
Colour Uniformity
-
±0.015Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
-
3000:1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
-
16
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)
-
2,000
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)
-
800
-
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
-
395
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/Screen, Max.)
-
6,824
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/Screen, Avg.)
-
2,730
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/m², Max.)
-
1,348
-
Power Supply (V)
-
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
-
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
-
≥2880
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
-
100,000
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-
0℃ to +40℃
-
Operating Humidity
-
<90%RH(without condensation)
-
IP rating Front
-
IP30
-
IP rating Rear
-
IP20
-
Speaker
-
Built-in(9W+9W)
-
Certification
-
CE,FCC,ETL,CB
-
Environment
-
RoHS, REACH
-
Controller
-
Embedded
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)