P2.0 1,000 nits LG LED Curve Series for Indoor
*The "Conventional" shown above refers to an LED screen composed of that LED unit cases.
*The number of power units required may vary depending on the installation environment.
The above description is an example of a UHD screen configuration with a 2.0mm pitch in 'redundancy off' mode.
*The "Conventional" shown above refers to LED displays which do not support the power/signal redundancy mode.
*The "Conventional" shown above refers to LED displays that don't have an all-in-one system controller.
*The availability of "Signage 365 Care" service can differ by region,so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.
All Spec
-
Pitch Name
-
P2.0
-
Pixel Configuration
-
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
2.00
-
Module Resolution (W x H)
-
120 x 90
-
Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)
-
240 x 180
-
Weight per Module (kg)
-
0.36
-
No. of Modules per Unit Case (W x H)
-
2 x 3
-
Unit Case Resolution (W x H)
-
240 x 270
-
Unit Case Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
-
480 x 540 x 53
-
Unit Case Surface Area (m²)
-
0.260
-
Weight per Unit Case (kg/unit)
-
6.0
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
-
21.8
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
-
250,000
-
Flatness of Unit Case (mm)
-
±0.2
-
Unit Case material
-
Die Casting Aluminum
-
Service Access
-
Front and Rear
-
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)
-
1,0001) cd/m²
1)Brightness can be reduced (up to 300nit) by the number of PSU modules, thereby decreasing power consumption.
-
Colour Temperature
-
3,200 ~ 9,300
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
-
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
-
140
-
Brightness Uniformity
-
95%
-
Colour Uniformity
-
±0.015Cx, Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
-
6,000
-
Processing Depth (bit)
-
16 (HDR10)
-
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Max.)
-
285
-
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg.)
-
104
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
-
1,100
-
Power Supply (V)
-
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
-
50/60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
-
3,840
-
Lifetime (Duration of Half Brightness in Hours)
-
100,000
-
Operating Temperature (°C)
-
0°C to + 40°C
-
Operating Humidity
-
10-80% RH
-
EMC
-
FCC Class A/CE/KC
-
Environment
-
RoHS
-
Controller
-
LCLG003-A
-
Video Inputs
-
HDMI In, DP In, OPS In, USB
-
Control
-
RJ45 In, RS232C In/out
-
Special Features
-
HDR10, Temperature Sensor, Power Detection, ADA Compliant, PSU Hot Swappable
-
Optional Accessory
-
ACC-LAPPC06 (DC PSU Cable 6m), ACC-LAPPC60 (DC PSU Cable 60m)
-
Buy Directly
