LG MAGNIT
Black Immersion,
Enlivened Details
A face of a white tiger for emphasizing the black color
Stronger Light and Shadow
Floor fountain with different colors to show difference between LG Conventional LED Signage and MAGNIT about contrast ratio and distinctiveness
Accurate Colours as Intended
The Seattle Great Wheel shining with lots of colors
*The above functions are created by using deep learning AI technology to improve the picture quality.
Vivid Colour Expression Powered by HDR
Night view of a village on HDR and SDR, having difference in color spectrum and contrast ratio
*HDR10 Pro is LG's own HDR solution to process HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping.
Wide Colour Viewing Angle
MAGNIT showing waterfall viewed from the side angles
Care Less with Sturdy Design
Protecting LED chips from water drops, dust, static electricity and physical impacts
Sleek Look with Smooth Surface
The sleek look of MAGNIT with smooth surface
Optimum Cable-less Design for Simple Installation
The wireless broadband transmission technology enables cabinets to connect to each other, and its assembly design simplifies rear structure of the screen.
Efficient Power Consumption by Colours
A backdrop of broadcasters composed of LG MAGNIT and a comparison of current flow to LED chips between MAGNIT and LG's conventional LED Signage.
Power Saving Standby Mode
Employees are resting in the office without using the display which is in standby mode for minimizing power consumption.
Dedicated Accessories for Tidiness
LG MAGNIT being installed neatly with wall mount kits and a frame kit.
Total Content Management
The MAGNIT is installed in a corporate lobby, and it is being managed by LG SuperSign solution.
Real-time ConnectedCare Service
LG engineer is monitoring the status of MAGNIT installed in electronic equipment stores in real-time.
*ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.
All Spec
-
Pixel Configuration
-
1R, 1G, 1B (Chip on Board)
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
1.250
-
Module Resolution (W x H)
-
240 × 90
-
Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)
-
300 × 112.5
-
Weight per Module (kg)
-
0.18
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)
-
6 (2 x 3)
-
Cabinet Resolution (W × H)
-
480 × 270
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
-
600 x 337.5 x 44.9
-
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
-
0.203
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
-
7.2 (PSU Redundancy 7.6)
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
-
35.5 (PSU Redundancy 37.5)
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
-
640,000
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
-
±0.5
-
Cabinet Material
-
Die-casting Aluminum
-
Service Access
-
Front and Rear (Module : Front Only)
-
Max Brightness (After Calibration)
-
1,600 nit (Peak.) / 800 nit (Max.)
-
Colour Temperature
-
7,300 K / 3,200~9,300 K (Adjustable by LED Assistant on PC)
-
Visual Viewing Angle (H×V)
-
160° × 160°
-
Brightness Uniformity
-
95%
-
Colour Uniformity
-
±0.02Cx, Cy
-
Contrast Ratio (10 lux)
-
150,000 : 1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
-
20
-
HDR Compatibility
-
HDR10, HDR10 Pro*
* HDR10 Pro is LG's own HDR solution to process HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping.
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)
-
105
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)
-
76
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
-
519
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
-
358
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
-
259
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/m², Max.)
-
1,769
-
Power Supply (V)
-
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
-
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
-
3,840
-
Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)
-
100,000
-
Operating Temperature
-
0°C to +40°C
-
Operating Humidity
-
10-80% RH
-
IP Rating (Front / Rear)
-
IP50 / IP20
-
Certification
-
Safety 60950-1, EMC Class B, BS476 Part7 Class1
-
Environment
-
RoHS
-
Controller
-
CSAB-0121
