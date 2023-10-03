We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Fine-pitch Essential Series
*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
*Visit LSBB user manual for more details of the status indicators and button.
*In the case of Power Redundancy, additional options are available as add-ons while ordering and will incur additional costs.
*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
*The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
All Spec
-
Pixel Configuration
-
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
-
1.875
-
Module Resolution (WxH)
-
80x180
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
-
150x337.5
-
Weight per Module (kg)
-
0.50
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
-
4x1
-
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
-
320x180
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
-
600x337.5x56
-
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
-
0.203
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
-
6.0
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
-
30.0
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
-
284,444
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
-
0.5
-
Cabinet Material
-
Die casting Aluminum
-
Service Access
-
Front
-
Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
-
600
-
Colour Temperature (K)
-
3,200~9,300
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
-
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
-
140
-
Brightness Uniformity
-
97%
-
Colour Uniformity
-
±0.003CxCy
-
Contrast Ratio
-
5000:1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
-
16(HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
-
120
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
-
40
-
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
-
600
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
-
409
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
-
136
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
-
2,047
-
Power Supply (V)
-
AC100-240V(50-60Hz)
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
-
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
-
3,840
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
-
100,000
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-
-20∘to +40∘
-
Operating Humidity
-
10-80%RH
-
IP rating Front
-
IP5X
-
IP rating Rear
-
IP5X
-
Certification
-
CE/FCC/cTUVus/CB/CCC
-
Environment
-
RoHS/REACH/WEEE
-
Controller
-
CVBA
-
90 Degree Corner Cut
-
No
