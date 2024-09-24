About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LSBF Indoor LED Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer
Contact Us

LSBF Indoor LED Series

LSBF018-GD

LSBF Indoor LED Series

Front view with infill image

LSBF Indoor LED Series

There are large LED displays installed across three floors of a large shopping mall, prominently showcasing perfume advertisements.

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Brightness

With a great brightness of 600 nits, it clearly delivers content and attracts public attention, making it ideal for achieving bright indoor visibility.

LSBF has a brightness of 600 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.

54" & 27" Combination Installation Available

The LSBF (54") and LSBE (27") models, sharing the same product platform, provide flexible matrix combinations for various spatial configurations. The compatibility between the 54" and 27" models enables versatile sizing options according to space requirements, allowing for installation.

The 27" LSBE and the 54" LSBF are compatible and installed on the shopping mall wall in appropriate sizes.

The frame of LSBF is composed of aluminum.

Durable Frame Design

LSBF incorporates an aluminum cabinet that enhances durability, and its high-strength frame, surpassing that of plastic, allows for stable operation.

LSBF consists of a total of 8 modules that create a single cabinet.

Improved Flatness and Easy Maintenance

LSBF is composed of four LSBE modules that form one cabinet with two modules each, allowing it to create a seamless screen. Also, it allows for easy maintenance.

Easy Replacement and Undemanding Maintenance

Upgrade your existing 54-inch LCD video wall to the latest technology and LED display without having to secure additional space.

LSBF consists of a total of 8 modules that create a single cabinet.

*The product can be installed using VESA wall-mount (600×400) and screws.

*The VESA wall-mount or any other wall-mounts are sold separately.

The module is being moved safely using Safety Wire.

More Secure Maintenance with the Use of Safety Wire

When removing a module from the cabinets, the safety wire helps secure maintenance by preventing screen and module drops.

Flame Spread Protection

LSBF is compliant with the standard for assessing flame spread, receiving a Class C rating according to the EN 13501-1:2018 test. With its fire resistance, LSBF contributes to the safety of your space.

The LSBF series is designed to be resistant to fire.

*The test was conducted by SGS-CSTC Standards Technical Services (Shanghai) Co., LTD on Aug. 21 to 24, 2023, in accordance with the EN 13501-1:2018 standard. The LED module with product number (LSBF XX-XXX) was used as the test subject. The test results confirmed its compliance with the EN 13501-1:2018 Class C-s2, d0 rating.

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

When connected with LG's CVBA system controller, the LSBF series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business properly.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the LSBF series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables LSBF series to be compatible with LG software solutions.

*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

*The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)<br>* Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.

*LG Software solutions needs to be purchased separately.

Key Feature

  • Pixel Pitch : 1.88 mm
  • Brightness : 600 nit
  • Easy Installation and Maintenance
  • Durable Frame Design
  • Compatibility with LG Software Solutions
  • IP Rating (Front / Rear) : IP50 / IP50
Print

All Spec

White Paper

extension : pdf
Quest for Genius.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.