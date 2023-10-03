About Cookies on This Site

LSCA029-CKL

front view with inscreen, 500x1000 *The image above may differ from the actual appearance.
Easy Maintenance

Easy Maintenance

The LSCA series applied a simple Lock Fixing method which requires no additional tools, making it easier to replace LED modules or power/data units. It saves cost and time for maintenance.
Two Cabinet Options

Two Cabinet Options

The LSCA series offers two sizes of cabinets, enabling a screen size configuration that fits perfectly with customer's demands.
90° Corner Design Available

90° Corner Design Available

If you add a 90° corner option, the LSCA series can deliver flawless content even when installed on right-angled structures.
Front or Rear Serviceability

Front or Rear Serviceability

The product offers either front access or rear access, allowing customers to choose installation options according to their environment and minimizes limitations in installation and maintenance.

LSCA Versatile Series

Fast Installation

Various factors including magnets on the top and bottom, positioning pins, handles and fast locks help installers easily set up and dismantle the LED screens without additional tools.

Fast Installation

Compatibility with
LG Software Solutions

Powered by LG’s high performance system controller, the LSCA series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business flawlessly.

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
*The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
Print

All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

Pitch Name

P2.97

Pixel Configuration

3 in 1

Pixel Pitch(mm)

2.97

Module Resolution (WxH)

84 x 168

Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

250 x 500

Weight per Module (kg)

1.30

No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

2 x 2

Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

168 x 336

Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

500 x 1000 x 74.88

Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

0.500

Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

12.5

Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

25.0

Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

112,896

Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

±0.3

Cabinet Material

Die casting
Aluminum alloy

Service Access

Front or Rear
(select one only)

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

1,000

Colour Temperature (K)

3,200~9,300

Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

160

Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

160

Brightness Uniformity

97%

Colour Uniformity

±0.003CxCy

Contrast Ratio

5,000

Processing Depth (bit)

14 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

270

Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

90

Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

540

Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

921

Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

307

Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

1,842

Power Supply (V)

100 to 240

Frame Rate (Hz)

50 / 60

Refresh Rate (Hz)

2,880

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

100,000

Operating Temperature(℃)

-10∘to +45∘

Operating Humidity

0~80%RH

IP rating Front

IP30

IP rating Rear

IP30

CERTIFICATION

Certification

CE,FCC,ETL

ENVIRONMENT

Environment

RoHS

CONTROLLER

Controller

CVCA

90 DEGREE CORNER CUT

90 Degree Corner Cut

Yes

