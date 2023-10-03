We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ultra Slim Series
Compatibility with LG Software Solutions
Compatibility with LG Software Solutions
Alt text
*The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare: Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power).
Flexible Curve LED Display
Flexible Curve LED Display
Alt text
All Spec
-
Pitch Name
-
3 in 1
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
1.563
-
Module Resolution (W x H)
-
192 × 108
-
Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)
-
300 × 168.75
-
Weight per Module (kg)
-
0.34 (-RK,-CK)/ 0.67 (-CKF)
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)
-
2x2 (-RK)/ 1x2 (-CK,-CKF)
-
Cabinet Resolution (W × H)
-
384x216 (-RK)/ 192x216 (-CK, -CKF)
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D, mm)
-
600x337.5x34 (-RK)/
300x337.5x29.7 (-CK)/
300x337.5x35.6 (-CKF, Cabinet Mounting Depth)
-
Cabinet Surface Area (m²)
-
0.203 (-RK)/ 0.101 (-CK, -CKF)
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg / unit)
-
5.3 (-RK)/ 4.0 (-CK)/
3.1 (-CKF, Weight Changes for Different Curves)
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
-
26.2 (-RK)/ 39.0 (-CK)/ 30.6 (-CKF)
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
-
409,600
-
Flatness of Cabinet
-
± 0.1 mm
-
Cabinet Material
-
Die-casting Aluminum (-RK) /
Aluminum Machine (-CK, CKF)
-
Service Access
-
Front
-
Max Brightness (After Calibration)
-
800
-
Colour Temperature
-
3,200-9,300 (K)
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
160 × 160
-
Brightness Uniformity
-
97%
-
Colour Uniformity
-
± 0.003 Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
-
5,000 : 1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
-
16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)
-
150 (-RK)/ 75 (-CK, -CKF)
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)
-
50 (-RK)/ 25 (-CK, CKF)
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
-
740
-
Power Supply (V)
-
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
-
50/60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
-
3,840
-
Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)
-
100,000
-
Operating Temperature (°C)
-
-10 °C to +45 °C
-
Operating Humidity
-
0 - 80% RH
-
IP rating Front / Rear
-
IP30 / IP30
-
Controller
-
CVCA, LCIN006, LCIN008 (4K)
-
90 Degree Corner Cut
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)