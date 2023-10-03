About Cookies on This Site

Ultra Light Series

GSCD069-GN

Ultra Light Series

Front view with infill image

GSCD Ultra Light Series

With a lightweight design, the Ultra Light Series can be easily composed of a large screen without providing heavy load to the installing structure. A 90° corner option is provided for seamless right-angled installation.

Lightweight Design

The weights of the cabinet is very light, so even if a large LED screen is installed on the roof, it puts less pressure on the building's load.

Easy Maintenance

The control unit (PDU) of the cabinet is a modular type which can be easily attached or detached, supporting easy maintenance.

 

Front or Rear Serviceability

The product offers either front access or rear access, allowing customers to choose installation options according to their environment.

 

90° Corner Design Available

If you add a 90° corner option*, the GSCD series can deliver content effectively even when installed on the corners.

* Require purchase of 90° corner installable model.

IP Rated Weatherproof Design

The front and back of the cabinet are IP65 certified, allowing stable operation less affected by weather.
All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

Pixel Configuration

3 in 1 SMD 1921

Pixel Pitch(mm)

6.94

Module Resolution (WxH)

72x36

Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

500x250mm

Weight per Module (kg)

1.3kg

No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

2x4

Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

144x144pixel

Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

1000x1000x84.4mm

Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

1.000

Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

18.5

Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

18.5

Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

20,736

Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

±0.5

Cabinet Material

Aluminum Profiles

Service Access

Front or Rear (One Option Only)

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Min. Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

5,000

Color Temperature (K)

3500 - 9000

Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

160

Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

133.54

Brightness Uniformity

97%

Color Uniformity

±0.003CxCy

Contrast Ratio

6,000

Processing Depth (bit)

14

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

680

Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

226

Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

680

Power Supply (V)

100 to 240

Frame Rate (Hz)

50 / 60

Refresh Rate (Hz)

3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)

100,000

Operating Temperature(℃)

-20℃ to +50℃

Operating Humidity

10-99%RH

IP Rating (Front / Rear)

IP65 / IP65

CERTIFICATION

Certification

CE,FCC,ETL

ENVIRONMENT

Environment

RoHS

CONTROLLER

Controller

LCIN006

What people are saying