Ultra Light Series
GSCD Ultra Light Series
With a lightweight design, the Ultra Light Series can be easily composed of a large screen without providing heavy load to the installing structure. A 90° corner option is provided for seamless right-angled installation.
There is a screen installed on the corner of the building.
*GSCD100-GR series only.
*Require purchase of 90° corner installable model.
Compatibility with
LG Software Solutions
Powered by LG’s high performance system controller, the GSCD series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business flawlessly.
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the GSCD series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with web OS enables GSCD series to be compatible with LG software solutions.
*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your
region for more details.
*The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power).
Key Feature
-
Pixel Pitch: 6.94mm
-
Brightness: 5,000 cd/m²
-
Lightweight Design
-
IP65 Weatherproof Design
-
90º Corner Option Available
All Spec
-
