LG 3MP Diagnostic Monitor

21HK512D-B

Optimized Image Quality for Diagnostic Review

21.3” IPS 3MP

Accurate Image Quality

The 21.3-inch 3MP IPS display with 1000nits (Typ.) brightness facilitates precise diagnoses of medical images from CT and Angiography, as it allows medical professionals to easily distinguish even delicate detail.

Reliable Image for Diagnosis

DICOM Part 14

Stable Grayscale Images

The standard DICOM Part 14 Gamma allows for accurate diagnostics as it adjusts the greyscale levels of medical images received from different types of image capturing devices. Plus, 18-bit LUT also makes enhanced, accurate grayscale image, smoothing out the transition between LUT values.
Auto Luminance Sensor

Automatic Brightness Stabilization

Auto Luminance sensor measures the backlight brightness stability and automatically compensates for brightness fluctuations caused by aging for a consistently stable display during the usage life.

Productive, Efficient Work

Remote & Self Calibration

Improved Productivity

Built-in Remote and Self Calibration helps to increase productivity and efficiency. It converts automatically the medical images to more suitable images to make a exact diagnosis.
Pivot

Ergonomic Design

The Ergonomic Stand with pivot adjustment allows the user to create an optimized diagnostic workspace without any bothersome on-screen contents by its lower cover between two monitors.
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

4:3

Brightness (Typ.)

1000cd/m²

Colour Bit

10bit

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (Coverage)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1400:1

Panel Type

IPS

Resolution

2048 x 1536

Response Time (GTG)

30ms (Typ.)

Size (Inch)

21.3

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare, 3H

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178° (Right/Left), 178° (Up/Down)

FEATURE

Brightness stabilization

Yes

Auto Luminance Sensor

Yes

Presence Sensor

Yes

HW Calibration

Yes (PerfectLum) with Internal Front Sensor

DICOM Compliant

Yes

Colour Temperature

6500K/7500K/9300K

SW APPLICATION

Qubyx

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

Yes (1ea)

DVI

Yes (1ea)

USB Downstream Port

Yes (2ea/ver2.0)

USB Upstream Port

Yes (1ea/ver2.0)

POWER

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

DC Output

24V, 4.17A

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 6.5W

Power Consumption (Max.)

100W

Type

Internal Power (PSU)

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

Normal

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot/swivel

Height Range

150mm

Machanical Power Switch

Yes

Pivot

Yes (±90°)

Swivel

Yes (±45°)

Tilt

Yes (-5~25˚)

Wall Mount Size

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

502 x 701 x 348 mm

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

377 x 606 x 248.2 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

377 x 473 x 89.6 mm

Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

180/396/396 Air 12set/Pallet

Weight in Shipping

12.8kg (28.2lb)

Weight with Stand

9.8kg (21.6lb)

Weight without Stand

7kg (15.4lb)

STANDARD

IEC (IEC 60601-1/IEC 60601-1-2)

Yes

EN (EN 60601-1/EN 60601-1-2)

Yes

IEC (IEC 60950-1/IEC 55032, 55024)

Yes

EN (EN 60950-1/EN 55032, 55024)

Yes

cUL (ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1, CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO. 60601-1)

Yes

FCC (FCC part 15 Class A)

Yes

FDA

510 (k) (Class II)

ISO13485

Yes

GMP

Yes

KGMP

Yes

RoHS

Yes

REACH

Yes

WEEE

Yes

MFDS

Yes

ACCESSORY

Calibration Report (Paper)

Yes

DVI-D

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

What people are saying