LG 31'' 12MP 4200 x 2800 IPS Diagnostic Monitor for Mammography

31HN713D-B

31HN713D-B

LG 31'' 12MP 4200 x 2800 IPS Diagnostic Monitor for Mammography

Designed for Mammography3
31-inch 12MP IPS Display

Designed for Mammography


Accuracy

31-inch 12MP IPS Display
Self-calibration with Front Sensor

Efficiency

Focus View
PBP & Dual Controller

Convenience

6 Hot Key
Ergonomic Design

Accurate Imaging

multi-resolution mode offering for users to select resolution between input of 12mp and of 6mp
Multi-resolution Mode

Compatible with Every Device

Diagnostic monitors often need to be connected to various modalities, all with differing resolutions. Thanks to 31HN73D’s Multi-resolution Mode, you can adjust the resolution of monitor to optimize to the connected device.
pathology mode offering imaging results as detailed and accurately colored as seen under a microscope
Pathology Mode

True-to-Life Colour Reproduction

In Pathology Mode, the 31HN713D reproduces the same level of detail and colour accuracy as seen directly under a microscope, to help healthcare professionals make more accurate diagnoses.
the monitor equipped with the front-sense offering for automatic self-calibration
Self-calibration

Consistency in Medical Images

The front-sensor allows for automatic, self-calibration without the need for additional measuring equipment. It improves the quality and consistency of medical images that are displayed by maintaining accurate values.

Streamlined and Efficient Workflow

presence sensor detecting the motion of the user and having the screen turned off automatically when no motion
Presence Sensor

Hassle-free Savings & Stronger Security

Thanks to the Presence Sensor of 31HN713D which automatically turns off the display when no motion is detected, you can save energy and be more secure against exposing patient information and other sensitive data.
auto luminance sensor offering automatic adjustment of screen brightness at the optimal level under ambient lighting conditions
Auto Luminance Sensor

Reducing Eye Strain

LG 31HN713D features an Auto Luminance Sensor which automatically adjusts screen brightness according to the ambient lighting conditions. As a result, eye strain is reduced by ensuring screen brightness is always set to the optimal level.
focus view offering for users to review a specific part of imaging
Focus View

Fully Focus on the Important part

LG 31HN713D includes the Focus View Mode which allows you to review a specific part of the medical image more closely. This allows professionals to focus fully on the important part of the image for a more accurate and efficient diagnosis.

More Ergonomic and Comfortable to Review

Down Lighting & Wall Lighting

Optimal Reading Condition

Down and Wall Lighting Modes reduce the contrast between the monitor brightness and ambient lighting conditions, allowing you to work comfortably without having to adjust the lighting to view paper documents in the darkroom.

down lighting, and wall lighting offering users to view imaging results on the screen comfortably in the darkroom

6 Hot Keys

Intuitive Control

The 31HN713D's 6 Hot Keys make changing between screen modes easier and more intuitive than operation through an OnScreen menu. The 6 Hot Keys are much faster and easier to operate while working, allowing you to change mode, screen resolution, and lighting settings all without disrupting your workflow.

6 hot keys offering user's intuitive control consisting of down light, wall light, select resolution, presence sensor, light box mode, and picture mode

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfort

The One-Click Stand and ultra-lightweight body make installing the 31HN713D simple. The ergonomically designed stand allows users to freely adjust the tilt, height, and swivel, reducing chronic pain caused by long hours of work.

one-click stand with ultra-lightweight body making installation easy, and the stand offering adjustment of tilt, height, and swivel

Print

All Spec

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

Qubyx

YES

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

DC Output

24V, 7.5A

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

180W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

Normal

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

Machanical Power Switch

YES

OneClick Stand

YES

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

21.5

Weight without Stand [kg]

10.7

Weight with Stand [kg]

14

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

`3:2

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

1200

Color Bit

10bit

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 97% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1500:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.1554 x 0.1554

Resolution

4200 x 2800

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

31

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

ACCESSORY

Adapter

YES

Calibration Report (Paper)

YES

Display Port

YES

DVI-D (Color/Length)

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI (Color/Length)

NO

Power Cord

YES

USB3.0 Upstream Cable

YES

STANDARD

CE

YES

EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

YES

EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

YES

FDA

Class II

GMP

YES

IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

YES

IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

YES

IP(Front/Except for front)

NO

ISO13485

YES

KC (for Rep. of Korea)

NO

KGMP

YES

MFDS

YES

REACH

YES

RoHS

YES

UL (cUL)

YES

Vandal-proof

NO

WEEE

YES

CONNECTIVITY

12G-SDI

NO

3G-SDI

NO

Component (Resolution)

NO

Composite (Resolution)

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(2ea)

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

NO

Headphone out

YES

RS-232

NO

S-Video

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB Downstream Port

YES(3ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

Auto Luminance Sensor

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Brightness stabilization

YES

Color Temperature

6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)

DICOM Compliant

YES

Failover Input Switch

NO

Flicker Safe

YES

Focus View

YES

Front Sensor

YES

HDR 10

NO

HDR Effect

NO

Hot Key

YES(6keys)

HW Calibration

YES

Lighting

YES

Light Box Mode

YES

Pathology Mode

YES

PBP

2PBP

PIP

NO

Presence Sensor

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Rotation & Mirror Mode

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

