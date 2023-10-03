About Cookies on This Site

Digital X-Ray Detector (DXD) 2500 x 3052

Digital X-Ray Detector (DXD) 2500 x 3052

14HK701G-WP

Digital X-Ray Detector (DXD) 2500 x 3052

14HK701G-WP-Front view
Light yet Durable
Ensure Diagnostic Accuracy

Superior Image Quality

LG DXD guarantees high resolution and clear image quality without image distortion through 16bit image processing. Plus, it also supports ideal pixel pitches of 140㎛ for high resolution images.
high resolution and clear diagnostic imaging results from using LG DXD
Light yet Durable

LG DXD protecting waterproof and dustproof

IP53 : Waterproof and Dustproof

IP*53 resistance rating ensures that LG DXD will be protected against objects of dust and spraying water at any angle up to 60° from the vertical shell.

*IP: Ingress protection (IP53 indicates Solids Level 5, and Liquids Level 3).

Magnesium, and Carbon-fiber Body

Magnesium & Carbon-fiber Body

With a super strong body that combines carbon-fiber with magnesium, LG DXD is not only lightweight but also exceptionally strong.

2.95kg(6.5lb)   

Product Weight (Including Battery).

300kg(661lb)

Maximum Uniform Load.

100kg(220lb)

Maximum Local Load.
Improve Work Efficiency

Rapid Image Availability

LG DXD increases productivity with fast-processing. It takes only 2 seconds with a connection or 2.5 seconds for wireless to get a raw image.

Image availability in 2 seconds with a wired connection, or 2.5 seconds with a wireless connection to get a raw image

The more finely detailed image result using Multi-layer Image Processing embedded in the AWS, comparing to the image result without Multi-layer Image Processing
LG AWS for LG DXD

Enhanced Details by MLP

Multi-layer Image Processing(MLP) embedded in the AWS(Acquisition Workstation Software) provides well-balanced visualization at each frequency level with contrast enhancement processing that improves tissue visibility within an image.
Print

All Spec

SENSOR(PANEL)UNIT

TFT Type

A-Si

Scintillator

Csi

Number of Pixels

2500x 3052

Pixel Pitch

140㎛

TFT Dimensions(WxDxH, mm)

364.92 x 443.0 mm

TFT Active Area(mm)

350.0 x 427.28 mm

X-ray sensitive Pixel

2500 x 3052

X-ray sensitive Area(mm)

350 x 427.28 mm

Sensor protection plate

Carbon Fiber Plate

Input

DC24V/2.1A

Power consumption

Typ. 15.5 W (No Charging),
25. 7W (with Charging)

Weight(kg) / Icld. Battery (Typ.)

2.95 kg

Maximum Load Weight

Full (Uniform Load) : 300kg
Local (Point Load) : 150kg

Falling

80cm (1m Limit at IEC600601-1 test)

Cycle Time(Ethernet / WLAN)

8sec / 11 sec (Ethernet / WLAN)

Full Image(Raw Image) (Typ.)

Wired 2 sec / Wireless 2.5 sec (Typ)

Image-lag (Typ.)

0.023%

MTF(TYP.)

MTF @ 0.5lp/mm

89%

MTF @ 1lp/mm

74%

MTF @ 2lp/mm

47%

MTF @ 3lp/mm

29%

DQE(TYP)

DQE @ 0.1lp/mm

72%

DQE @ 0.5lp/mm

67%

DQE @ 1lp/mm

61%

DQE @ 2lp/mm

49%

DQE @ 3lp/mm

28%

Sensitivity( lsb/uGy ) / Programmable

Typ. 900 / Yes

DEGRADATION

Expected lifetime (Gy)

100 Gy

Sensitivity degradation at the 'end of Life'

20%

Spatial Resolution(lp/mm)

3.57 lp/mm

A/D Conversion

16 bit

Data Output

16 bit

Auto Exposure Detection

Yes

X-ray generator voltage range

40 to 150kVp

Unit Interface

Connect to Control Box

Power unit interface

Connect to Control Box

WLAN

IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz/5GHz

Wired Communication

Yes

Detachable Wire (Easy to plug / unplug)

Yes (Magnetic)

X-ray period (ms) (=Window Time)

Standard: 500 ( ~4000)

Sensor

DXD Rotation & degree (0, 90, 180') to rotate image Drop count for SVC

Shock monitoring

Yes

CONTROL BOX

Power Input

AC100 to 240V, 47-63Hz

Power Output

DC24V / 2.1A

AC Power Cord

1.5m, White

Dimensions(WxDxH, mm)

125 x 255 x 109.8 mm

weight(kg)

1.3 kg

MAIN CABLE(DXD-CONTROL BOX)

Length

7m

LAN CABLE(CONTROL BOX-PC): OPTIONAL(WHEN BUYER REQUIRES THIS CABLE, IS SHIPPED ACCORDING TO BOM)

Length

10m

SYNC CABLE(CONTROL BOX - X-RAY GENERATOR): OPTIONAL(WHEN BUYER REQUIRES THIS CABLE, IS SHIPPED ACCORDING TO BOM)

Length

15m

BATTERY

Type

Detachable

Nominal Capacity

30Wh (7.5V, 4000mAh)

Nominal Voltage

7.5V

Dimensions(WxDxH, mm)

204.6 x 110.5 x 7.8

weight(g)

229.86

Operation Time

Typ. 260 shots / 6.5 hrs (Condition : Interval Time 90 sec)

Battery duration in standby status

Typ. 13 hrs

BATTERY CHARGER

Input voltage

19V

Output voltage

8.7V

Charging Time

3 Hours

Slot Q'ty

3

Bundle battery Q'ty

2

Dimensions(WxDxH, mm)

125 x 255.5 x 90.5mm

weight(kg)

0.9 kg

AC ADAPTER FOR BATTERY CHARGER

Dimensions(WxDxH, mm)

134 x 59.8 x 31mm

DC Cable length

1,500 mm

AC Power Cord

Yes

Input

100 ~ 240VAC

Output

19V/3.42A

Weight(kg)

0.335 kg

STORAGE

Temperature

-20 to 60 ℃

Humidity

Less than 90% RH, No condensation

Pressure

50 ~ 106 kPa

Attitude

Less than 12,192 m

OPERATING

Temperature

10 to 35 ℃

Humidity

Less than 80% RH, No condensation

Pressure

70 ~ 106 kPa

Attitude

Less than 5000 m

WATERTIGHTNESS

Watertightness

IP41

Cleaning and desinfecting products

Isopropanel 100%, Ethanol 70%, Cidex OPA, 0.9% Nacl solution

Anti-Bacteria

JIS Z 2801 0.99%

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

 641 x352 x 621 mm

Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

 120/270/324

Weight in Shipping

12.5kg

WARRANTY

Warranty

36 Months

ACCESSORIES

CD

Manual, Calibration SW

Cable

Power cord, Manin Cable 7m (LAN Cable, Sync cable Option)

Other

Book Manual , Outgonig Inspection sheet

