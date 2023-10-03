We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Digital X-Ray Detector (DXD) 3072 x 3072
*IP: Ingress protection (IP53 indicates Solids Level 5, and Liquids Level 3).
3.4kg(7lb)
300kg(661lb)
100kg(220lb)
Rapid Image Availability
Image availability in 2 seconds with a wired connection.
All Spec
-
TFT Type
-
A-Si
-
Scintillator
-
Csi
-
Number of Pixels
-
3072 x 3072
-
Pixel Pitch
-
140㎛
-
TFT Dimensions(WxDxH, mm)
-
445 x 445 mm
-
TFT Active Area(mm)
-
430.08 × 430.08 mm
-
X-ray sensitive Pixel
-
3072 x 3072
-
X-ray sensitive Area(mm)
-
430.08 x 430.08 mm
-
Sensor protection plate
-
Carbon Fiber Plate
-
Input
-
DC24V/2.1A
-
Power consumption
-
Typ. 17W
-
Weight(kg) / Icld. Battery (Typ.)
-
3.4kg
-
Maximum Load Weight
-
Full (Uniform Load) : 300kg
Local (Point Load) : 100kg
-
Falling
-
80cm (1m Limit at IEC600601-1 test)
-
Cycle Time(Ethernet / WLAN)
-
8 sec
-
Full Image(Raw Image) (Typ.)
-
2 sec (Typ.)
-
Image-lag (Typ.)
-
0.023%
-
MTF @ 0.5lp/mm
-
89%
-
MTF @ 1lp/mm
-
74%
-
MTF @ 2lp/mm
-
47%
-
MTF @ 3lp/mm
-
29%
-
DQE @ 0.1lp/mm
-
72%
-
DQE @ 0.5lp/mm
-
67%
-
DQE @ 1lp/mm
-
61%
-
DQE @ 2lp/mm
-
49%
-
DQE @ 3lp/mm
-
28%
-
Sensitivity( lsb/uGy ) / Programmable
-
Typ. 900 / Yes
-
Expected lifetime (Gy)
-
100 Gy
-
Sensitivity degradation at the 'end of Life'
-
20%
-
Spatial Resolution(lp/mm)
-
3.57 lp/mm
-
A/D Conversion
-
16 bit
-
Data Output
-
16 bit
-
Auto Exposure Detection
-
Yes
-
X-ray generator voltage range
-
40 to 150kVp
-
Unit Interface
-
Connect to Control Box
-
Power unit interface
-
Connect to Control Box
-
Wired Communication
-
Yes
-
Detachable Wire (Easy to plug / unplug)
-
Yes (screw Fix)
-
X-ray period (ms) (=Window Time)
-
Standard: 500 ( ~4000)
-
Sensor
-
DXD Rotation & degree (0, 90, 180') to rotate image Drop count for SVC
-
Shock monitoring
-
Yes
-
Power Input
-
AC100 to 240V, 47-63Hz
-
Power Output
-
DC24V / 2.1A
-
AC Power Cord
-
1.5m, White
-
Dimensions(WxDxH, mm)
-
125 x 255 x 109.8 mm
-
weight(kg)
-
1.3 kg
-
Length
-
7m
-
Length
-
10m
-
Length
-
15m
-
Temperature
-
-20 to 60 ℃
-
Humidity
-
Less than 90% RH, No condensation
-
Pressure
-
50 ~ 106 kPa
-
Attitude
-
Less than 12,192 m
-
Temperature
-
10 to 35 ℃
-
Humidity
-
Less than 80% RH, No condensation
-
Pressure
-
70 ~ 106 kPa
-
Attitude
-
Less than 5000 m
-
Watertightness
-
IP41
-
Cleaning and desinfecting products
-
Isopropanel 100%, Ethanol 70%, Cidex OPA, 0.9% Nacl solution
-
Anti-Bacteria
-
JIS Z 2801 0.99%
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
641 x352 x 621 mm
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
120/270/324
-
Weight in Shipping
-
12.5kg
-
Warranty
-
36 Months
-
CD
-
Manual, Calibration SW
-
Cable
-
Power cord, Manin Cable 7m (LAN Cable, Sync cable Option)
-
Other
-
Book Manual , Outgonig Inspection sheet
