8MP Surgical Monitor

27HJ713S-W

8MP Surgical Monitor

27HJ713S-W
27” IPS 8MP Premium UHD

27” IPS 8MP Premium UHD

The detailed picture quality of the LG surgical monitor meets operating room requirements. With its 27-inch IPS 8MP display, the LG surgical monitor improves work efficiency not only by enabling detailed observation but also by displaying multiple imaging applications.
IPS

IPS & sRGB over 99% Deep RED

The LG surgical monitor provides brightness and sRGB over 99% to ensure accurate colour reproduction in surgery room. Moreover, by adding deep red colour spectrum, LG surgical monitor assures colour expression of red spectrum.
DICOM Part 14

DICOM Part 14 & Brightness Stabilization

The LG surgical monitor carefully measures and sets every grayscale tone to create a monitor compliant with DICOM Part 14 to ensure visual accuracy and consistency.

Furthermore, LG’s surgical monitors offer stabilized brightness settings that quickly adapt during the surgical procedure to correspond to local lighting conditions.

*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine): Standard applied to the grayscale tone characteristics of monitors used in the medical field.

Dynamic Sync Mode

Dynamic Sync Mode & Quick Response Time

The LG surgical monitor can catch every single moment in real-time by supporting low input lag while synchronizing your senses with real-time scenes happening in a fast paced information. Not only that, since the LG surgical monitor supports quick response time, it displays real-time information clearly without blurring from moving object.

*Dynamic Sync Mode is only available to 60Hz input source.

Dustproof

Dustproof & Waterproof

The LG’s multi-coated glass is highly durable and scratch-resistant and protects the panel during a surgical procedure.

The front panel of the LG surgical monitor has an IP35 protection level and the back panel has an IP32 level, securing it against any water or fluids that may contact it during an operation..
Anti-reflection

Anti-reflection & Optical Bonding Glass

The LG surgical monitor with optically bonded glass significantly reduces internal reflection between the cover glass and the LCD to enhance accuracy. Improved anti-reflection ability enables displays to look brighter and sharper for the highest image quality. Now you can judge accurately with high legibility and definition during the operation without eyestrain.
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Backlight Dimming Technology

Global Dimming

Backlight Technology

LED

Backlight Type

Edge

Brightness (Typ.)

800cd/m²

Brightness (Stabilization)

500cd/m²

Colour Bit

10bit

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

1.07B

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 115%(Area),
sRGB over 99%(Coverage)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Contrast Ratio with DFC

Mega

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch(H x V)

0.1554mm x 0.1554mm

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time (GTG)

14ms(Off-setting), 5ms(Faster-setting)

Size (Inch)

27

Size (cm)

68.58

Surface Treatment

Protection Glass (1.3t, Anti-Reflection, Anti-fingerprint)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178°(Right/Left), 178°(Up/Down)

FEATURE

Hot Key

Yes (2 keys)

Brightness stabilization

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Factory Calibration

Yes (Delta E<5, Gamma 1.8~2.6/DICOM curve)

HW Calibration

Yes (True Colour Pro)

DICOM Compliant

Yes

Colour Temperature

6500K / 8500K / 9300K
Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)

Flicker Safe

Yes

OSD Language

17 Language

PBP

Yes (2PBP)

PIP

Yes

Picture Mode

(SDR)Custom, Mono, sRGB,EBU, REC709, SMPTE-C, DICOM, Calibration 1, Calibration 2

Failover Input Switch

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

Uniformity

Yes

SW APPLICATION

True Colour Pro

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

3G-SDI

Yes(3G,INx1/OUTx1)

DisplayPort

Yes(in 1ea/out 1ea)

Display Port (Colour/Length)

White/1.5m

DP (HDCP Version)

2.2

DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

DP (V Frequency)

56~61Hz

DP Version

1.2

DVI

Yes(1In / 1Out)

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

DVI (V Frequency)

56~61Hz

HDMI

Yes (1ea)

HDMI (HDCP Version)

2.2

HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 2160 @60Hz

HDMI (V Frequency)

56~61Hz

HDMI Version

2.0

HDMI (Colour/Length)

White/1.5m

RS-232

Yes (1ea)

USB Downstream Port

Yes(1ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

Yes(1ea/ver3.0)

[Location]

Bottom

POWER

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

DC Output

19V, 6.32A

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

120W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

Normal

Colour (Back Cover)

White

Colour (Front Cabinet)

White (C/Glass)

Colour (Middle Cabinet)

Silver

Machanical Power Switch

Yes

Wall Mount Size

200x100mm/100x100mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

743 x 496 x 153mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

654.4 x 410.9 x 58mm

Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

364/832/960

Weight in Shipping

11.1kg(24.5lb)

Weight without Stand

7.7kg(17lb)

STANDARD

IEC (IEC 60601-1/IEC 60601-1-2)

Yes

EN (EN 60601-1/EN 60601-1-2)

Yes

IEC (IEC 60950-1/IEC 55032, 55024)

Yes

EN (EN 60950-1/EN 55032, 55024)

Yes

cUL (ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1, CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO. 60601-1)

Yes

FCC (FCC part 15 Class A)

Yes

FDA

510(k) (Class II)

ISO13485

Yes

GMP

Yes

KGMP

Yes

KC

Yes

RoHS

Yes

REACH

Yes

WEEE

Yes

MFDS

Yes

IP(Front/Except for front)

IP35/IP32

Vandal-proof

IK06

ACCESSORY

Adapter

Yes

Adapter (Colour)

White

Calibration Report (Paper)

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

Power Cord (Colour/Length)

White / 1.5m

WARRANTY

Years/Duration

3/10,000hrs

