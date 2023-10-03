About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 31.5" 4K IPS Surgical Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 31.5" 4K IPS Surgical Monitor

32HL710S-W

LG 31.5" 4K IPS Surgical Monitor

32HL710S-W-A front view with In screen image
Large Display for Surgical Precision
4K Surgical Display

Large Display for Surgical Precision

LG 4K surgical high-resolution monitor with LG's innovative technology provides accuracy, user convenience and reliability for precise surgery.
Enhanced Accuracy with Wide View
31.5-inch 4K IPS

Enhanced Accuracy with Wide View

With 31.5-inch 4K IPS display, the LG surgical monitor provides visual comfort for viewing accurate images with others from any angle. So it reduces the risk of misperception and helps to produce better outcomes.
sRGB 115% (Area), Over 99% (Coverage)

sRGB 115% (Area), Over 99% (Coverage)

The 32HL710S, supports sRGB 115% (Area) and Over 99% (Coverage) with the standard DICOM Part 14, is designed for accurate colour recognition and depth perception during invasive surgery. It enables surgeons to view accurate, realistic images and allow precise surgery.
Brightness Stabilization

Brightness Stabilization

LG surgical monitor with Brightness Stabilization can maintain constant brightness. Its sensor carefully measures the backlight and local lighting conditions. Then it optimizes the correct brightness for the surgical procedure.
Support HDR10

Support HDR10

LG surgical monitor is designed to fits with HDR-supported medical devices such as endoscope cameras. It can deliver images from devices vividly without crushing blacks in dark areas.
Multiple Signals on One Screen
PBP, PIP & Multi-input

Multiple Signals on One Screen

The 32HL710S supports up to 4PBP, PIP and extended ports, allowing you to see multiple signals from several devices on one screen. You can set a combination screen of the endoscopic video from endoscopic camera, the vital sign imagery and the fluoroscopic imagery.
Find the Perfect Operating View
Mirror & Rotation

Find the Perfect Operating View

The 32HL710S with Mirror & Rotate functions, helps you to set the perfectly optimized operating view for improving your convenience in the operating room. You can select the 180 degrees rotated image or the mirror image you want to see.
Dustproof

Dustproof & Water Resistant

To ensure protection against contact with objects such as blood or bodily fluids, LG surgical monitors are cleanable and durable, with ratings of IP35 on the front and IP32 on the body except for front, securing them from any direction.
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.)

800cd/m²

Colour Bit

10bit

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 115%(Area), sRGB over 99%(Coverage)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1300:1

Panel Type

IPS

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time (GTG)

14ms (Off-setting), 5ms (Faster-setting)

Size (Inch)

31.5

Surface Treatment

Protection Glass (1.6t, Anti-Reflection, Anti-fingerprint)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178° (Right/Left), 178° (Up/Down)

FEATURE

Hot Key

Yes (2 keys)

Brightness stabilization

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

HW Calibration

Yes (True Colour Pro)

DICOM Compliant

Yes

Colour Temperature

6500K/7500K/9300K Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)

Flicker Safe

Yes

HDR 10

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

PBP

Yes (2PBP/3PBP/4PBP)

PIP

Yes

Rotation & Mirror Mode

Yes

Fail Over Input Switch

Yes

Light Box Mode

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

SW APPLICATION

True Colour Pro

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

SDI

Yes (3G,INx1/OUTx1)

DisplayPort

Yes (in 1ea/out 1ea)

DVI

Yes (1In/1Out)

HDMI

Yes (1ea)

RS-232

Yes (1ea)

USB Downstream Port

Yes (1ea/ver2.0)

USB Upstream Port

Yes (1ea/ver2.0)

POWER

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

DC Output

19 - 24V, 6.32A - 5.0A (24V Ready)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

120W

Type

External Power (Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

Normal

Machanical Power Switch

Yes

Wall Mount Size

200 x 100 mm/100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

883 x 599 x 200 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

764.6 x 480.8 x 94.4 mm

Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

216EA/405EA/495EA

Weight in Shipping

17.4kg (38.4lb)

Weight without Stand

12.4kg (27.3lb)

STANDARD

IEC (IEC 60601-1/IEC 60601-1-2)

Yes

EN (EN 60601-1/EN 60601-1-2)

Yes

IEC (IEC 60950-1/IEC 55032, 55024)

Yes

EN (EN 60950-1/EN 55032, 55024)

Yes

cUL (ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1, CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO. 60601-1)

Yes

FCC (FCC part 15 Class A)

Yes

FDA

Registration (Class I)

ISO13485

Yes

GMP

Yes

KGMP

Yes

RoHS

Yes

REACH

Yes

WEEE

Yes

MFDS

Yes

IP (Front/Except for front)

IP35/IP32

Vandal-proof

IK06

ACCESSORY

Adapter

Yes

Calibration Report (Paper)

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

What people are saying