LG 31.5" 4K IPS Surgical Monitor
All Spec
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
800cd/m²
-
Colour Bit
-
10bit
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 115%(Area), sRGB over 99%(Coverage)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1300:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time (GTG)
-
14ms (Off-setting), 5ms (Faster-setting)
-
Size (Inch)
-
31.5
-
Surface Treatment
-
Protection Glass (1.6t, Anti-Reflection, Anti-fingerprint)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178° (Right/Left), 178° (Up/Down)
-
Hot Key
-
Yes (2 keys)
-
Brightness stabilization
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
HW Calibration
-
Yes (True Colour Pro)
-
DICOM Compliant
-
Yes
-
Colour Temperature
-
6500K/7500K/9300K Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
HDR 10
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
PBP
-
Yes (2PBP/3PBP/4PBP)
-
PIP
-
Yes
-
Rotation & Mirror Mode
-
Yes
-
Fail Over Input Switch
-
Yes
-
Light Box Mode
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
True Colour Pro
-
Yes
-
SDI
-
Yes (3G,INx1/OUTx1)
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (in 1ea/out 1ea)
-
DVI
-
Yes (1In/1Out)
-
HDMI
-
Yes (1ea)
-
RS-232
-
Yes (1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
Yes (1ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
Yes (1ea/ver2.0)
-
AC Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DC Output
-
19 - 24V, 6.32A - 5.0A (24V Ready)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
120W
-
Type
-
External Power (Adapter)
-
Borderless Design
-
Normal
-
Machanical Power Switch
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Size
-
200 x 100 mm/100 x 100 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
883 x 599 x 200 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
764.6 x 480.8 x 94.4 mm
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
216EA/405EA/495EA
-
Weight in Shipping
-
17.4kg (38.4lb)
-
Weight without Stand
-
12.4kg (27.3lb)
-
IEC (IEC 60601-1/IEC 60601-1-2)
-
Yes
-
EN (EN 60601-1/EN 60601-1-2)
-
Yes
-
IEC (IEC 60950-1/IEC 55032, 55024)
-
Yes
-
EN (EN 60950-1/EN 55032, 55024)
-
Yes
-
cUL (ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1, CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO. 60601-1)
-
Yes
-
FCC (FCC part 15 Class A)
-
Yes
-
FDA
-
Registration (Class I)
-
ISO13485
-
Yes
-
GMP
-
Yes
-
KGMP
-
Yes
-
RoHS
-
Yes
-
REACH
-
Yes
-
WEEE
-
Yes
-
MFDS
-
Yes
-
IP (Front/Except for front)
-
IP35/IP32
-
Vandal-proof
-
IK06
-
Adapter
-
Yes
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
