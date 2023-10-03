About Cookies on This Site

22" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor with AMD FreeSync (21.5" Diagonal)

22" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor with AMD FreeSync (21.5" Diagonal)

22EA430V-B

22" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor with AMD FreeSync (21.5" Diagonal)

front view
All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

Screen Size

21.5"

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

72%

Colour Depth(Number of Colours)

16.7M Colours

Pixel Pitch(mm)

0.2480 x 0.2480

Response Time (GTG)

5ms (Faster)

Refresh Rate

75Hz

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness

250 (Typ), 200 (min) cd/m2

Contrast Ratio

1000:1 (Typ.)

Viewing Angle

178 / 178

Surface Treatment

Anti glare ,3H

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

HDMI

Yes (ver1.4, 1ea)

D-Sub

Yes (1ea)

DVI

Yes

Headphone Out

Yes

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Output

19V/1.3A

Normal On (EPA Typ.)

26W

Normal On (factory out condition Typ.)

30W

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

≤0.3W

DC Off (Max)

≤0.3W

SPECIAL FEATURES

Picture Mode

Custom, Reader, Colour Weakness, Photo, Cinema, Game

Ratio

Wide, Original

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes (1.4)

Plug & Play

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

Adaptive Sync

AMD FreeSync™

DAS Mode

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Automatic Standby

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

On-Screen Control (OSC)

Yes

Super Resolution +

Yes

Black Level

Yes

DFC

Yes

Gamma Control

Yes

Colour Temperature

Yes

R/G/B Colour Control

Yes

OSD Lock

Yes

Auto Adjustment(D-sub Only)

Yes (Ver 1.4)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

With Stand (WxHxD)

20.06" x 15.58" x 7.16"
509.6 x 395.8 x 181.9

Without Stand (WxHxD)

20.06" x 12.03" x 1.51"
509.6 x 305.7 x 38.5

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

25.19" x 14.37" x 4.88"
640 x 365 x 124

With Stand Weight

6.17 lbs

Without Stand Weight

5.51 lbs

Shipping Weight

8.3 lbs

STAND

Base Detchable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

-5~20 Degree

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

VESA® Size (mm)

75 x 75

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Yes

S/W Install CD

Yes

Easy Setup Guide

Yes

Manual

Yes

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

VCCI

Yes

ERP

Yes

Windows 10

Yes

LIMITED WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour

UPC

195174026809

