25'' BL55WY Series 16:10 IPS Adjustable Computer Monitor with Flicker Safe & various interfaces 1920 x 1200

25BL55WY-B

Meet the Vertically Larger Screen<br>1

Meet the Vertically Larger Screen

The 25” BL55WY series IPS monitor provides a 16:10 aspect ratio making the screen area vertically larger, delivering more productivity than conventional 16:9 displays.

View More in Previously Hidden Areas1
View More with 16:10 Aspect Ratio

View More in Previously Hidden Areas

The 16:10 aspect ratio on the 25” IPS monitor allows you to view A4 size documents on a 1:1 scale. Enhance your productivity and efficiency when reading files like PDF documents, typing documents or even retouching photographs.

True Colours and Wider View1
IPS with sRGB 99％ (Typ.)

True Colours and Wider View

LG IPS display monitors covers 99％ of the sRGB colour spectrum. With a wider viewing angle, it is even easier to enjoy true colour images.
View Actual Colour1
Colour Calibrated

View Actual Colour

The 25” BL55WY IPS desktop monitor is colour calibrated to help maintain accurate on-screen colour , while preserving the original intended colour.

Better Workplace Ergonomics1
Ergonomic Design

Better Workplace Ergonomics

The 25BL55W supports tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustment options for the best comfort at work. These ergonomics also make it easier to share content with others.
Reduces Visual Fatigue1
Flicker Safe

Reduces Visual Fatigue

Flicker Safe reduces the onscreen flicker level to almost zero, which helps protect your eyes. Users can comfortably work throughout the day.
Multi Ports Support<br>1

Multi Ports Support

The 25BL55W supports various interfaces. DisplayPort and HDMI ensure fast data transfer and a smooth display.
Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. It helps you to customize your workplace and multitask more efficiently.

* To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com. The picture shown for illustration purpose only.

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Panel Type

IPS

PANEL

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2788 x 0.2823 mm

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze25%, 3H)

Aspect Ratio

16:10

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1

Resolution

1920 x 1200

Panel Size

25"

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

16.7M

Brightness

300 nits (Typ.)

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

CABINET

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Without Stand (WxHxD)

21.6" x 14.5" x 2.1" / 547.7 x 369.3 x 53.0 mm

With Stand (WxHxD)

21.6" x 20.7" x 9.8" / 547.7 x 526.3 x 249.5 mm

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

24.5" x 20.8" x 7.4" / 622 x 528 x 188 mm

With Stand Weight

13.9 lbs / 5.9 Kg

Without Stand Weight

9.0 lbs / 4.1 Kg

Shipping Weight

18.7 lbs / 8.5 Kg

STANDARD CERTIFICATION

UL(cUL)

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

CE

Yes

EPA 7.0

Yes

EPEAT

Yes - Bronze

ErP

Yes

CCC, BSMI

Yes

POWER

Type

Built-in Power

Input

100-240 Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption (Typ.)

25.6W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

17.7W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

ACCESSORIES

Power Cord

Yes

INPUT/OUTPUT

Headphone Out

Yes

D-Sub

Yes (1ea)

Speakers

Yes - 1.2W*2Ch

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1200 @60Hz

Audio In

Yes - 1.2W*2Ch

SPECIAL FEATURES

Picture Mode

Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Colour Weakness, Game

Reader Mode

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Dual Controller

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

On Screen Control

Yes

Colour weakness

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

Yes - Version 1.4 (1ea)

HDMI

Black / 6 ft (1.8m)

HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1200 @60Hz

Display Port

Black / 6 ft (1.8m)

DisplayPort

Yes - Version 1.2 (1ea)

DisplayPort (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1200 @60Hz

USB Upstream Port

Yes - Version 2.0 (1ea)

USB Downstream Port

Yes - Version 2.0 (2ea)

WARRANTY

Warranty

3 year parts and labour

25BL55WY-B

