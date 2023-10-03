25'' BL55WY Series 16:10 IPS Adjustable Computer Monitor with Flicker Safe & various interfaces 1920 x 1200

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Meet the Vertically Larger Screen
The 25” BL55WY series IPS monitor provides a 16:10 aspect ratio making the screen area vertically larger, delivering more productivity than conventional 16:9 displays.