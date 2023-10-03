About Cookies on This Site

31.5-inch 8MP IPS Black Diagnostic Monitor

31.5-inch 8MP IPS Black Diagnostic Monitor

32HQ713D-B

31.5-inch 8MP IPS Black Diagnostic Monitor

front view
Designed for Sharp Expression
31.5-inch 8MP IPS Black Display

Designed for Sharp Expression

Clear Imaging

31.5-inch 8MP IPS Black Display
Self-calibration with Front Sensor

Efficiency

6 Hot Keys
Presence Sensor

Comfort

Ergonomic Stand
Down Light / Wall Light

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

Clear Imaging

Reliable Imaging for Critical Assessment
IPS Black Panel

Reliable Imaging for Critical Assessment

IPS Black panel of 32HQ713D delivers deep black levels leading to sharp expression. With a significantly high contrast ratio of 2000:1, 32HQ713D helps to come up with clear image definition with detailed low gray expression.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

Set the Resolution Mode to Fit Your Needs
Multi-resolution Mode (8/6/4MP)

Set the Resolution Mode to Fit Your Needs

Thanks to Multi-resolution Mode (8/6/4MP), you can adjust the resolution of monitor to better fit your needs.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

Just Like Looking at a Microscope
Pathology Mode

Just Like Looking at a Microscope

With Pathology Mode, the 32HQ713D provides image clarity and accuracy as if you were looking at a microscope.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

Consistency in Medical Images
Internal Front Calibration Sensor

Consistency in Medical Images

The front-sensor allows automatic, self-calibration without the need for additional measuring equipment. The front sensor helps image quality to remain stable.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

Fully Focus on the Region of Interest
Focus View

Fully Focus on the Region of Interest

LG 32HQ713D features the Focus View Mode which enables a detailed review of specific parts of the medical image. Users can easily select and zoom in on areas of interest while dimming the surrounding screen for enhanced focus.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

Streamlined and Efficient
Workflow

Convenient Power Management
Presence Sensor

Convenient Power Management

Presence Sensor automatically turns off the display when no motion is detected. It not only eliminates the hassle of manually turning the display on and off, but also contributes to convenient power management.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

6 Hot Keys

Intuitive Control

The 32HQ713D's 6 Hot Keys make changing between screen modes easier and more intuitive than operation through an OnScreen menu. The 6 Hot Keys provide easy and fast ways to operate while working, allowing you to change mode, screen resolution, and lighting settings.

Lightweight Meets Mighty Durability

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

Ergonomic and Comfortable
Workspace

Ensuring Screen Brightness
Auto Luminance Sensor

Ensuring Screen Brightness

LG 32HQ713D features an Auto Luminance Sensor which sets screen brightness properly for the ambient lighting.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

Down Light / Wall Light

Ideal Diagnostic Workspace

Down Light / Wall Light Mode enhances readability of documents below monitor even in low-light environments.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The 32HQ713D is designed to be adjustable for the posture of users' image review. The One-Click Stand makes the installation process simple. The ergonomically designed stand allows users to freely adjust the tilt, height, and swivel.
Height adjustable stand within the range of 0m to 110mm

Height

0 ~ 110mm
Tilt adjustable stand within the range of -5 degrees to 15 degrees

Tilt

-5 ~ 15°
Swivel adjustable

Swivel

±15°
Quick and easy installation with the One-Click Stand

One-Click Stand

Installation

Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt, and swivel adjustment.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

Print

All Spec

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

DC Output

19V, 6.32A

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

120W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

Qubyx

YES

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

Normal

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

Machanical Power Switch

YES

OneClick Stand

YES

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

20

Weight without Stand [kg]

9.7

Weight with Stand [kg]

13

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

1000

Color Bit

10bit (8bit+FRC)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 100% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

2000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.18159 x 0.18159

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

Size [Inch]

31.5

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

ACCESSORY

Adapter

YES

Calibration Report (Paper)

YES

Display Port

YES

DVI-D (Color/Length)

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI (Color/Length)

NO

Power Cord

YES

USB3.0 Upstream Cable

YES

STANDARD

CE

YES

EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

YES

EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

YES

FDA

Class II

GMP

YES

IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

YES

IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

YES

IP(Front/Except for front)

NO

ISO13485

YES

KC (for Rep. of Korea)

NO

KGMP

YES

MFDS

YES

REACH

YES

RoHS

YES

UL (cUL)

YES

Vandal-proof

NO

WEEE

YES

CONNECTIVITY

12G-SDI

NO

3G-SDI

NO

Component (Resolution)

NO

Composite (Resolution)

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(2ea)

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

NO

Headphone out

YES

RS-232

NO

S-Video

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

Auto Luminance Sensor

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Brightness stabilization

YES

Color Temperature

6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)

DICOM Compliant

YES

Failover Input Switch

NO

Flicker Safe

YES

Focus View

YES

Front Sensor

YES

HDR 10

NO

HDR Effect

NO

Hot Key

YES(6keys)

HW Calibration

YES

Lighting

YES

Light Box Mode

YES

Pathology Mode

YES

PBP

2PBP

PIP

NO

Presence Sensor

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Rotation & Mirror Mode

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

