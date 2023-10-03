About Cookies on This Site

22” class (21.5” diagonal) IPS FHD Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

22” class (21.5” diagonal) IPS FHD Monitor

22BK430H-B

22” class (21.5” diagonal) IPS FHD Monitor

Full HD IPS Display

IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology highlights the performance of liquid crystal displays. Response times are shortened, colour reproduction is improved, and users can view the screen at virtually any angle.
BK430H-B-On-Screen-Control_16-03-2019_D1

On-Screen Control

On-Screen Control puts a host of essential monitor settings into a handy window for quick, easy access. Volume, brightness, picture mode presets, Screen Split 2.0 and Dual Controller and more can now be adjusted with just a few clicks of the mouse, instead of hard buttons on the monitor.

*Software download required to enable OnScreen Control. For download details, visit LGUSA.com/OnScreenControlSupport.

Wall Mountable

This wall-mountable monitor provides the freedom to take the monitor off the desk and hang it on the wall, allowing you to expand your viewing options and save desktop space.

*Mounting hardware not included.

Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

21.5

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

All Spec

INFO

Product name

PC Monitor

Year

2018

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

29.0W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

19.7W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

3.8

Weight without Stand [kg]

2.5

Weight with Stand [kg]

2.8

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

640 x 365 x 124

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

509.6 x 305.7 x 38.5

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

509.6 x 395.8 x 181.9

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2480 x 0.2480

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

21.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

200

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

600:1

Panel Type

IPS

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Size [cm]

54.6

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

YES(1ea)

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

75 x 75

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

What people are saying