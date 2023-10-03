About Cookies on This Site

22" IPS LED Full HD Monitor(21.5" Diagonal)

22MB35PY-I

22" IPS LED Full HD Monitor(21.5" Diagonal)

Certain product details including design, features, and specifications may not be available in all areas. Contact your local office for availability.

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Panel Type

IPS

PANEL

Panel Size

22” Class (21.5” measured diagonally)

Colour Gamut (CIE1976)

72%

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

16.7M colours

Pixel Pitch(mm)

0.248 x 0.248

Aspect Ratio

16:09

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080

Brightness

250 cd/m²

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1,000:1

Dynamic CR

5,000,000:1

Response Time (Glare/non Glare)

5ms

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare, 3H

Viewing Angle (HxV)

178˚/178˚

AUDIO

PC Audio In

Yes

SPEAKER

Type

2ch Stereo

Audio output (watt)

1W x 2

INPUT

D-Sub

Yes

DVI-D

Yes

Others

USB 1Up/2Down

POWER

Type

Built-In Power (Power only)

Input

100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Output (for Speaker)

27W (12V/2.3A)

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

0.3W

Normal On (EPA 6.0)

17W

Normal On (typ.)

25W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

REQUIRED LISTINGS

Safety

TCO(6.0), UL(cUL), TUV-GS, TUV-Ergo, FCC-B, CE

EPA (6.0)

Yes

ISO 13406-2 (ISO 9241-307)

Yes

EPEAT

Yes (Gold)

Windows

Yes (Windows® 8)

FREQUENCY

H-Frequency (Analog/Digital)

30kHz ~ 83kHz

V-Frequency (Analog/Digital)

56Hz ~ 75Hz

CABINET

colour

Black with Hairline Finish

Weight (with Stand)

7.9 lbs

Monitor with Stand

20.0” x 8.8” x 18.2”

Monitor without Stand

20.0” x 2.4” x 12.0”

Monitor Weight (without stand)

6.4 Ibs

Carton

22.7” x 14.7” x 7.9”

Carton Weight

12.1 Ibs

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

-5° (front) ~ 20° (rear)

Swivel (Angle)

Yes

VESA Standard Mount Interface

100mm x 100mm

Pivot

Yes (90°)

Height(mm)

120mm

WARRANTY

Warranty

3-Year Limited Warranty (Parts/Labor/Backlight)

ACCESSORIES

Power Cord

Yes

D-Sub

Yes

DVI-D

Yes

PC Audio

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURE

Original Ratio

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)

Yes

Flicker safe

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

USB

Yes

UPC CODE

UPC Code

719192197107

