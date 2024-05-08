We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24” Full HD IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™
23.8” Full HD IPS display
Accurate colour at wide angles
LG Full HD (1920x1080) monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent colour. It can provide accurate colour reproduction and help users to view the screen at a wide angle.
A workspace on a desk with a monitor and document holder.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.
Productivity
23.8” Full HD (1920x1080) IPS
100Hz refresh rate
CLI (Command Line Interface)
Usability
LG Switch app
Built-in power and speakers
USB Type-C™ (PD 65W)
Comfort & Trust
Ergonomic stand
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
EPEAT & Energy Star
Versatile business monitors for various workspace
This versatile monitor can cover various works at many places, such as offices, public institutions, and customer service, with a clear IPS display and 3-side virtually borderless design.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Integrated power module
Fully use your desk
By providing built-in power, workstations can be designed with a streamlined and clutter-less layout. This allows for better space utilization and organization, creating a cleaner and more efficient work environment.
Top view showing the clean layout of the workstation by providing a built-in power source.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.
USB Type-C™
Productivity hub
with easy connectivity
USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
An image of a laptop and monitor connected with a single USB Type-C cable.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Multi ports
A variety of interface
The 24BA650 offers a variety of ports, solving the problem of limited connectivity for hardworking individuals. With its multiple ports, you can easily connect numerous devices for efficient desk setup. Say goodbye to the frustration of running out of ports.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*USB-C and DisplayPort cables are included in the package.
*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The webcam is required for video conferences and is not included in the package (sold separately).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This is compared to models with a refresh rate of less than 100Hz.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor for an efficient work environment. You can divide the display into six areas, manage the schedules, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey effortlessly.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, please visit LG.COM.
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
The 24BA650 supports tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment options to make a comfortable workstation for those who spend extended hours in front of monitors. Also, our ergonomic stand facilitates communication with customers or colleagues by allowing for a downward height adjustment.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Visual comfort
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The CLI (Command Line Interface) functionality is available only for features supported by the purchased monitor, and the supported feature scope may vary depending on the model.
Better life for All
24BA650 complies with multiple standards such as Energy Star and EPEAT.
Key Feature
-
23.8” Full HD (1920x1080) IPS display
-
Built-in power and speakers
-
100Hz Refresh Rate / LG Switch app
-
USB Type-C™ (PD 65W)
-
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot (Bi-direction) adjustable stand
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
23.8
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
PC monitor
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1300:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
60.4
-
Size [Inch]
23.8
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Daisy Chain
Yes(FHD/60Hz)
-
DisplayPort
Yes(In 1ea / Out 1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
Yes(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB-C
Yes(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920X1080 @100Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
-
USB Downstream Port
4x USB3.2 Gen1
-
USB Upstream Port
1x USB3.2 Gen1
SOUND
-
Speaker
2W x 2
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
20.5V/6.5A
-
Type
Built-in Power
MECHANICAL
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
OneClick Stand
Yes
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.3kg
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
613*184*491
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
539.6*323*50
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
539.6*517.5*250(Up Height)
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.8kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.6kg
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
Screw, Cable Holder
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
USB-C
Yes
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)