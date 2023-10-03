About Cookies on This Site

24'' Class Full HD TN Monitor with AMD FreeSync (23.8'' Diagonal)

24'' Class Full HD TN Monitor with AMD FreeSync (23.8'' Diagonal)

24BK400H-B

24'' Class Full HD TN Monitor with AMD FreeSync (23.8'' Diagonal)

Front view with in-screen image
PICTURE QUALITY

Screen Size

23.5"

Panel Type

TN

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2480 x 0.2480 mm

Response Time (GTG)

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate

75Hz

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness

150 cd/m² (Min.), 200 cd/m² (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio

450:1 (Min), 1000:1 (Typ.)

Viewing Angle

90º (R/L), 65º (U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti glare ,3H

INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes

D-Sub

Yes

Headphone Out

Yes

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

Less than 0.3W

DC Off (Max)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

19.7W

Power Consumption (Max.)

29.0W

SPECIAL FEATURES

Colour Blind Mode

Yes

Adaptive Sync

RADEON FreeSync™

Black Stabilizer®

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

On-Screen Control (OSC)

Yes

STAND

Tilt (Angle)

Yes

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

Wall Mount Size (mm)

75 x 75 mm

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

Warranty 3 Year Parts and Labor

