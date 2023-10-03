About Cookies on This Site

27'' TN FHD Display with AMD FreeSync™ Technology, Flicker Safe, On Screen Control, Eye Comfort: Reader Mode & Wall Mountable

27BK400H-B

27BK400H-B-A front view with in-screen image
All Spec

PANEL

Panel Size

27"

Panel Type

TN

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

16.7M

Colour Gamut (CIE 1931)

72%

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.311 x 0.311

Response Time

2ms

Refresh Rate

75Hz

DFC

Yes

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness

300 cd/m² (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio (typical)

1000:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178˚/178˚

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare 3H

INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes (ver1.4, 1ea)

D-Sub

Yes (1ea)

Headphone Out

Yes

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100 ~240, 50/60Hz

Output

19V/1.3A

Normal On

23W

Normal On (Typ)

27W

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

0.3W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

SPECIAL FEATURES

Picture Mode

Custom, Reader, Colour Weakness, Photo, Cinema, Game

Ratio

Wide/Original

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes (Ver 1.4)

Plug & Play

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

Adaptive Sync

AMD FreeSync™

DAS Mode

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Automatic Standby

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

On-Screen Control (OSC)

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

Black Level

Yes

DFC

Yes

Gamma Control

Yes

Auto Adjustment(D-sub Only)

Yes (Ver 1.4)

RGBColour Control

Yes

OSD Lock

Yes

Colour Temperature

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

With Stand (WxHxD)

24.6" x 18.5" x 8.03"

With Stand Weight

10.1 lbs

Without Stand (WxHxD)

24.6" x 14.8" x 1.7"

Without Stand Weight

9.3 lbs

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

27.9" x 18.1" x 6.3"

Shipping Weight

13.5 lbs

STAND

Base detachable

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

-5º ~ 20º

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

VESA size (mm)

100 x 100 mm

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Yes (1.8m cable)

Easy Setup Guide

Yes

S/W Install CD

Yes

Manual

Yes

STANDARD CERTIFICATION

UL(cUL)

Yes

VCCI

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

ErP

Yes

Windows

Yes (Windows 10)

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

3 Years Parts and Labor

