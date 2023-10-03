We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” Class Full HD (27” Diagonal) IPS Multi-tasking Monitor
All Spec
-
Panel Size
-
27“ class (27” diagonal)
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1976)
-
72%
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
-
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.3114 x 0.3114
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness
-
250 cd/m² (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1
-
DFC
-
5000000 : 1
-
Response Time
-
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare, 3H
-
HDMI
-
Yes (1.4)
-
Display Port
-
Yes (1.2)
-
DisplayPort Out
-
Yes
-
USB
-
USB 3.0 (1 up 4 down, one for quick charging)
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Jack Location
-
Vertical
-
PC Audio In
-
Yes
-
Speaker
-
Type 2ch Stereo
-
Audio Output (Watt)
-
1.2W x 2
-
DVI
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Built-in
-
Input
-
100 ~ 240V (50/60Hz)
-
H-Frequency (HDMI)
-
30 ~ 83kHz
-
V-Frequency (HDMI)
-
56 ~ 61Hz
-
H-Frequency (DVI-D)
-
30 ~ 83kHz
-
V-Frequency (DVI-D)
-
56 ~ 61Hz
-
H-Frequency (DisplayPort)
-
30 ~ 83kHz
-
V-Frequency (DisplayPort)
-
56 ~ 75Hz
-
DisplayPort
-
1920 x 1080
-
DVI-D
-
1920 x 1080
-
HDMI
-
1920 x 1080
-
DisplayPort Out
-
Dependent on connected display resolution
-
Key Description
-
MENU, ◄, ►, OK/INPUT, ▼, ▲, POWER
-
Key Location
-
Front
-
Key Type
-
Tact
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
-
7
-
LED Colour (On mode)
-
White
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
-
LED OFF
-
Number of Language
-
18
-
Country
-
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi, Traditional Chinese
-
Picture Mode
-
Yes
-
Response Time
-
Yes
-
Ratio
-
Yes
-
Power Charge
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Dual Control
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes (Conserve energy by using luminance compensation algorithm)
-
On-Screen Control (OSC)
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
SIX Axis Control
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Front / Back Cover / Stand / Base
-
Black (Texture)
-
Pivot
-
Yes (Bi-directional, 90°)
-
Base Detachable
-
Yes
-
Swivel (Angle)
-
Yes (±45º)
-
Tilt (Angle)
-
-5° ~ 25°
-
Height (mm)
-
150mm
-
Down Height (mm)
-
50mm
-
Monitor (with Stand)
-
24.1" x 10.9" x 21.4"
-
Weight (with Stand)
-
16.8 lbs
-
Monitor (without Stand)
-
24.1" x 2.3" x 14.5"
-
Weight (Without Stand)
-
10.8 lbs
-
Dimensions (Box) (W x H x D)
-
27.2" x 20.9" x 6.8"
-
Weight (Box)
-
21.2 lbs
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
100mm x 100mm
-
FCC-B
-
Yes
-
CE
-
Yes
-
EPEAT Gold
-
Yes
-
CB
-
Yes
-
TUV-Ergo
-
Yes
-
ISO 9241-307
-
Yes
-
UL (cUL)
-
Yes
-
RoHS, Reach
-
Yes
-
Windows
-
Yes (Windows 10)
-
PVC-Free
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
Display Port
-
Yes
-
CD (Manual / Software)
-
Yes (Manual, Driver)
-
Warranty
-
3-Year Limited Warranty (Parts/Labor/Backlight)
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)