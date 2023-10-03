About Cookies on This Site

27" Class Full HD (27" Diagonal) IPS Multi-tasking Monitor

27” Class Full HD (27” Diagonal) IPS Multi-tasking Monitor

27BK750Y-B

27” Class Full HD (27” Diagonal) IPS Multi-tasking Monitor

PANEL

Panel Size

27“ class (27” diagonal)

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1976)

72%

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.3114 x 0.3114

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness

250 cd/m² (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1

DFC

5000000 : 1

Response Time

5ms

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare, 3H

INPUTS

HDMI

Yes (1.4)

Display Port

Yes (1.2)

DisplayPort Out

Yes

USB

USB 3.0 (1 up 4 down, one for quick charging)

Headphone Out

Yes

Jack Location

Vertical

PC Audio In

Yes

Speaker

Type 2ch Stereo

Audio Output (Watt)

1.2W x 2

DVI

Yes

POWER

Type

Built-in

Input

100 ~ 240V (50/60Hz)

FREQUENCY

H-Frequency (HDMI)

30 ~ 83kHz

V-Frequency (HDMI)

56 ~ 61Hz

H-Frequency (DVI-D)

30 ~ 83kHz

V-Frequency (DVI-D)

56 ~ 61Hz

H-Frequency (DisplayPort)

30 ~ 83kHz

V-Frequency (DisplayPort)

56 ~ 75Hz

DisplayPort

1920 x 1080

DVI-D

1920 x 1080

HDMI

1920 x 1080

DisplayPort Out

Dependent on connected display resolution

CONTROL KEY

Key Description

MENU, ◄, ►, OK/INPUT, ▼, ▲, POWER

Key Location

Front

Key Type

Tact

Key Number (Power Key Included)

7

LED Colour (On mode)

White

LED Colour (Power save mode)

LED OFF

LANGUAGE

Number of Language

18

Country

English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi, Traditional Chinese

SPECIAL FEATURES

Picture Mode

Yes

Response Time

Yes

Ratio

Yes

Power Charge

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Dual Control

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes (Conserve energy by using luminance compensation algorithm)

On-Screen Control (OSC)

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

SIX Axis Control

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

COLOUR

Front / Back Cover / Stand / Base

Black (Texture)

STAND

Pivot

Yes (Bi-directional, 90°)

Base Detachable

Yes

Swivel (Angle)

Yes (±45º)

Tilt (Angle)

-5° ~ 25°

Height (mm)

150mm

Down Height (mm)

50mm

CABINET

Monitor (with Stand)

24.1" x 10.9" x 21.4"

Weight (with Stand)

16.8 lbs

Monitor (without Stand)

24.1" x 2.3" x 14.5"

Weight (Without Stand)

10.8 lbs

Dimensions (Box) (W x H x D)

27.2" x 20.9" x 6.8"

Weight (Box)

21.2 lbs

VESA Standard Mount Interface

100mm x 100mm

STANDARD CERTIFICATION

FCC-B

Yes

CE

Yes

EPEAT Gold

Yes

CB

Yes

TUV-Ergo

Yes

ISO 9241-307

Yes

UL (cUL)

Yes

RoHS, Reach

Yes

Windows

Yes (Windows 10)

PVC-Free

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Yes

Display Port

Yes

CD (Manual / Software)

Yes (Manual, Driver)

WARRANTY

Warranty

3-Year Limited Warranty (Parts/Labor/Backlight)

