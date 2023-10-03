About Cookies on This Site

24" Class UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor with Radeon FreeSync™ (23.6" Diagonal)

24GL600F-B

24" Class UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor with Radeon FreeSync™ (23.6" Diagonal)

24GL600F-B

Geared Up For Victory

Geared Up For Victory

LG UltraGear™ is the powerful gaming display gear with high performance features to take gaming to take your gaming to the next level.
Total Game Immersion

Total Game Immersion

Bring your virtual worlds to stunning life with a 23.6" FHD display plus Radeon FreeSync™ Technology for seamless image precision.

*Once 'Faster Mode' is selected,'Motion Blur' may occur depending on the content.

Fast Track to Victory

Fast Track to Victory

144HZ refresh rate combined with a 1ms Motion Blur Reduction offers smoother, clearer action while reducing blur and ghosting.
Explore the Entire Battlefield
23.6-inch Display

Explore the Entire Battlefield

Allowing players to see the battlefield and all the game UIs at a glance, the 24GL600F can lead to victory in the battle, and ultimately the war, through rapid decision-making.
Smooth Dependable Motion
Radeon™ FreeSync Technology

Smooth Dependable Motion

Radeon™ FreeSync technology puts an end to choppy graphics-intense gaming, video playback and broken frames with fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate.

Customized Game Mode

Customized Game Mode

Set your game to optimize and customize your gaming conditions. 2 First-Person-Shooter modes and even an RTS pre-set mode, to choose from for your game.

Customized Game Mode

Customized Game Mode

Set your game to optimize and customize your gaming conditions. 2 First-Person-Shooter modes and even an RTS pre-set mode, to choose from for your game.

Customized Game Mode

Customized Game Mode

Set your game to optimize and customize your gaming conditions. 2 First-Person-Shooter modes and even an RTS pre-set mode, to choose from for your game.
Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync

Catch every moment with minimized input lag for better performance.
Spot the Enemy with Night Vision View
Black Stabilizer

Spot the Enemy with
Night Vision View

Black Stabilizer gives gamers full visibility even in deep-dark scenes. It synchronizes the darkest areas and makes them brighter.
Crosshair

Crosshair

Increase accuracy in First-Person-Shooter games with the center display Crosshair feature.
Key Spec

Size [Inch]

23.5

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

TN

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

144

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2019

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

40W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

30W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

5

Weight without Stand [kg]

3.2

Weight with Stand [kg]

3.7

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

628 x 395 x 131

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

556.8 x 333.8 x 61.1

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

556.8 x 419.8 x 180.6

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2715 x 0.2715

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

23.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

170º(R/L), 160º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Panel Type

TN

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

144

Size [cm]

59.8

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

Others (Accessory)

Body Top cover User screw(3ea)

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.2

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

YES

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

What people are saying