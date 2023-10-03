About Cookies on This Site

23.8” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor

24GN650-B

23.8” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor

front view

UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor

Lg Ultragear Monitor as The Powerful Gear for Your Gaming

Be the Game Changer

LG UltraGear™, supremely powerful gear, boosts your chances of victory.

Speed

 

IPS 1ms (GtG)
144Hz Refresh Rate

Colour

 

HDR10
sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Feature

 

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Height, Tilt, Pivot Adjustable Stand

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

With IPS 1ms comparable to TN Speed, providing the minimized afterimage and a fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).

144Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 144Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 144Hz Refresh Rate.

The Gaming Scene in Rich Colors and Contrast on The Monitor Supporting Hdr10 With sRgb 99% (Typ.)
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Feel Actual Combat with True Colours

This monitor supports HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.) enabling realistic visual immersion with rich colours and contrast. Regardless of the battlefield, it can help gamers to see dramatic colours the game developers intended.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually minimizes screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

Stylish Design

Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design, and virtually borderless design. The base can be adjusted to change the height, tilt and pivot of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.

Monitor in Stylish, and Virtually Borderless Design with Tilt Adjustable Stand

A comparison of two gaming scenes between conventional mode, and dynamic action sync mode with the reduced input lag
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.
A comparison of two gaming scenes between conventional mode, and black stabilizer mode offering better visibility in the identical scene
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
A Comparison of Two Gaming Scenes Between Conventional Mode and Crosshair Mode Which Helps For Better Aiming
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*Above images positioned on the left side illustrate the conventional mode that the feature is not supported in.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

23.8

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

144

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2020

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

34W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

32W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

8.2

Weight without Stand [kg]

3.4

Weight with Stand [kg]

5.6

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

753 x 426 x 173

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

540.8 x 323.8 x 42.8

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

540.8 x 551.1 x 291.2(↑) 540.8 x 441.1 x 291.2(↓)

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2745 x 0.2745

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

23.8

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Panel Type

IPS

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

144

Size [cm]

60.4

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 97% (CIE1931)

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.4

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

YES

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

What people are saying