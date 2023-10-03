About Cookies on This Site

27'' UltraGear QHD IPS 1ms 144Hz HDR Monitor with G-SYNC Compatibility

27GN800-B

front view
UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor
LG Ultragear Monitor as The Powerful Gear for Your Gaming

Gaming Innovation Beyond Boundaries

The pinnacle of gaming monitors. Complete your battle station with a premium LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor. Built for gamers, it delivers the latest hardware, specs, ergonomics, sleek design and sensory experience. With gaming-focused features like NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatibility, 1ms GTG response times, pro-level customization and fast, vivid IPS panels, you're sure to gain an added edge.

Speed

IPS 1ms (GtG)
144Hz Refresh Rate

Picture Quality

27" QHD (2560 x 1440)
HDR10 & sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Tech

NVIDA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

With IPS 1ms comparable to TN Speed, providing the minimized afterimage and a fast response time, you can enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).

144Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 144Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can respond rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 144Hz Refresh Rate.

Enjoy the Latest HDR Videos and Games1
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Enjoy the Latest HDR Videos and Games

HDR10 elevates picture quality for a more dynamic visual immersion experience and enhanced colour of HDR content. HDR10 is the digital HDR standard based on the sRGB 99% colour gamut. A true difference in colour and brightness.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Gain an Edge with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatibility

Officially verified NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility. That translates to faster, smoother gaming that's been tested to reduce screen tearing, while minimizing stutter and input lag. Never miss a frame of the action as you clinch your victories with lag-free refresh rates.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually minimizes screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

Stylish Design

An Immersive Experience That’s All Screen

Beautiful and practically bezel-less. Stay in the game with a virtually borderless screen on three sides that keeps you immersed in every moment.

Monitor in Stylish, and Virtually Borderless Design with Tilt Adjustable Stand

A comparison of two gaming scenes between conventional mode and Crosshair mode which leads to better aiming

Dynamic Action Sync® Presents Action as It Happens

Get the closest thing to real-time gaming. Dynamic Action Sync elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents and every moment with minimized input lag and unbelievable performance.

 

A comparison of two gaming scenes between conventional mode and Crosshair mode which leads to better aiming

See Detail in the Darkness with Black Stabilizer®

Your gameplay is never in the dark. Black Stabilizer is your ally to attack or defend against enemies hiding in the shadows. It delivers a pro-level gaming experience for enhanced vision and a jump on the competition.

A comparison of two gaming scenes between conventional mode and Crosshair mode which leads to better aiming

Crosshair® Feature Brings an Accuracy Advantage

Accuracy is at the center of your gameplay with the Crosshair® feature. Center-display crosshairs give enhanced vision and pro-level precision for increased accuracy in first-person shooter games.

*Above images positioned on the left side illustrate the conventional mode that the feature is not supported in.

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

27

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

144

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2020

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

48W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

45W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

7.7

Weight without Stand [kg]

5.3

Weight with Stand [kg]

6

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

703 x 154 x 449

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

614.2 x 364.8 x 51.7

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

614.2 x 454.2 x 224.8

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2331 x 0.2331

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

27

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

280

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Panel Type

IPS

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

144

Size [cm]

68.5

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

Others (Accessory)

Mouse Holder, Body Top Cover

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.4

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

YES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

What people are saying