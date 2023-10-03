We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32” UltraGear™ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000
Broaden Your True View
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Better Contrast Ratio and Colour Expression
-
Angular Contrast Ratio
without ATW Vs ATW
-
Colour Coverage (DCI / CIE1976)
without ATW Vs ATW
ATW (Advanced True Wide Polarizer), applied to an ultra-premium display for high-level professional work for medical and expert use, covers better Angular Contrast Ratio (max.10 times) and colour coverage (max.40 times) than the display not applied the ATW in wider angle.
*Angular Contrast Ratio : The blue area represents the dark part of a pixel, so the wider blue area means the lower contrast ratio.
*NRT : It stands for New Zero Retardation TAC which ATW Pol is not applied.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
True-to-life Colours & Contrast
True-to-life Colours
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming
Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with IPS 1ms.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To enable the 144Hz (O/C 160Hz), you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.
*It supports up to 144Hz (O/C 160Hz) Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.
*In order to display 4K 160Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.
*This Product do support DSC only on DisplayPort 1.4.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming.
VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
This monitor, which receives VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification which is focused on gaming with significantly higher refresh rates and low latency, enables smoother, tear-free images for gaming and jitter-free video playback.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
32GQ950 is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This monitor does not support a built-in speaker.
*Headsets sold separately.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dynamic Action Sync
Black Stabilizer
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
450
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
160 (O/C)
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2022
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
15.8
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
9.3
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
11.6
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1044 x 168 x 550
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
718.8 x 421.0 x 60.2
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
718.8 x 601 x 278.0(↑) 718.8 x 491 x 278.0(↓)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
450
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
360
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
160 (O/C)
-
Size [cm]
-
80
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
OverClocking
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
Hexagon Lighting
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 1000
-
VRR
-
YES
-
Others (Features)
-
Hexagon Lighting , DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
200W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
85W
-
DTS HP:X
-
YES
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Cable holder / Mouse holder
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
