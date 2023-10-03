About Cookies on This Site

48" UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor

48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor

48GQ900-B

48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor

front view
UltraGear™ Logo.
Gear Up, Game On.

Gear Up, Game On

Display

 

UHD 4K OLED Display
Anti-glare & Low reflection
1.5 M : 1 Contrast Ratio & HDR10

Speed

 

0.1ms (GtG)
120Hz (O/C 138Hz)
4K@120Hz from HDMI 2.1

Technology

 

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

48” UHD 4K OLED

Widen Your Gaming View

Thanks to UHD 4K OLED display representing outstanding clarity and realistic picture with HDR10 delivering dynamic contrast, LG UltraGear™ monitor can help gamers immerse into the game and feel as if they were in the center of the game at the 48-inch large screen.

Widen Your Gaming View.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

SELF-LIT OLED.

SELF-LIT OLED

SELF-LIT OLED Pixel provides a more immersive gaming experience with its rich colour expression and the contrast ratio as well as the fast response time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • LED
  • OLED

OLED 1.5 M : 1 Contrast Ratio

With 1,500,000:1 high contrast ratio, the gamer can experience almost all colours and visuals of the game intended by the creators precisely.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Anti-Glare
Anti-Glare & Low reflection

Show Only Your Game

Applying Anti-Glare & Low reflection technology can provide a better viewing experience anywhere by reducing screen distraction even in the surrounding lighting environment. In addition, it has the effect of reducing eye strain with a Flicker-free panel.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This model uses a Flicker-free panel verified by UL.

0.1ms (GtG) Response time

Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming

With 0.1ms (GtG) response time, reducing reverse ghosting and helping objects render clearly, let you enjoy the game with smoother movement and surreal visual fluidity.

Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with 0.1ms.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay.
120Hz (O/C 138Hz)

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay

A fast speed of 120Hz (Overclock138Hz) allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enjoy Your Total Entertainment at Once.

Enjoy Your Total Entertainment at Once

The 48GQ900 can be considered the standard for both PC and console gaming as it features a 16:9 aspect ratio with 4K UHD hi-resolution. And it supports DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 simultaneously while alternating the input device by remote control.

48-inch, 16:9 Display

Compatible with both PC and console gaming

 

DisplayPort 1.4

The right interface for PC gaming

 

HDMI 2.1 x3

The interface for the next generation console

 

Remote Control

Simply press a button to alternate the input device

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Full-screen Gaming Experience

While the interest in the 32:9 aspect ratio monitor has increased, there are things to consider to optimize the gaming environment for gamers playing multi-platform games. One of the important things to be considered is that most of the game consoles don't support 32:9 full-screen. But the 48GQ900 can be compatible with not only PC but the console gaming as it features a 16:9 Ratio, 4K UHD Resolution, and a 48-inch large screen.

48-inch 16:9 Screen.
49-inch 32:9 Screen
49-inch 32:9 Screen.
48-inch 16:9 Screen
4K@120Hz from HDMI 2.1

Play Game Fully yet Easily

LG 48GQ900 is capable of up to 120Hz (O/C 138Hz) refresh rate from HDMI 2.1. It means gamers can fully enjoy UHD 4K resolution and up to 120Hz (O/C 138Hz) without fuss either by DisplayPort or HDMI.

play_the_game_with_uhd_4k_resolution_and_up_to_120hz_(o_/ C 138Hz) refresh rate.

*It supports up to 120Hz (O/C 138Hz) Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.
*The graphics card is sold separately.

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

 

48GQ900 er en NVIDIA-testet og offisielt verifisert G-SYNC® Compatible-skjerm som vil gi deg sømløs bildevisning uten skjermrivning og hakking i spill.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

 

FreeSync™ Premium-teknologi lar spillere oppleve sømløse, flytende bevegelser i spill med høy oppløsning og høy hastighet. Eliminerer praktisk talt all skjermriving og hakking.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Gamer-centric Design

Thanks to the side stand and ultra-slim design, it creates an optimized gaming environment by providing space utilization and ease of secure visibility in every place you want to play like the living room, gaming room, or other spaces.

Gamer-centric Design.

UltraGear™ Remote Control.
UltraGear™ Remote Control

Set and Control at Once

With UltraGear™ Remote Control, you can conveniently set and control your monitor by turning it on or off, sound adjusting, changing mode, and others.
4-pole Headphone out.

Immersive Sound Experience

48GQ900 provides impressive sound with 2 x 20W stereo speakers. Also, you can enjoy your games and have voice chat simultaneously by connecting easily with 4-pole Headphone out, while feeling even more immersive with virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone:X.

*Headsets sold separately.

Customized Modes for Game.
Gaming GUI

Award Winning Gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Crosshair

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

Without installing a separate software, you can see your Frames Per Second (FPS) in games by displaying it in the corner of the screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.

LG Calibration Studio.
LG Calibration Studio

Accurate Colours Updated

Optimize colour performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio, making the most of LG OLED 4K display's wide colour spectrum and consistency.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2022

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

253W

Type

Built-in Power

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

175W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

19.3

Weight without Stand [kg]

15.5

Weight with Stand [kg]

16.8

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

1285 x 771 x 173

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

1070.6 x 623.9 x 46.6

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

1070.6 x 659.7 x 184.8

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

330 (@SDR 25% APL)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1500000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.274 x 0.274

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

0.1ms (GtG)

Size [Inch]

47.53

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

264 (@SDR 25% APL)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Panel Type

OLED

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

138 (O/C)

Size [cm]

120.7193

SOUND

Speaker

20W x 2

DTS HP:X

YES

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

SW APPLICATION

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

HDMI

YES

Others (Accessory)

Back Door(Purple Gray), Cable Cover(Purple Gray), Screw(Black, M4 X L20), Battery(AAA x 2EA)

USB A to B

YES

Remote Controller

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

HDMI

YES(3ea)

Headphone out

4-pole (Sound+Mic)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

DP Version

1.4

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

YES

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

FPS Counter

YES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

OverClocking

YES

RGB LED Lighting

Hexagon Lighting

User Defined Key

YES

VRR

YES

Others (Features)

Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

MECHANICAL

Wall Mountable [mm]

300 x 200

