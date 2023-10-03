We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Widen Your Gaming View
Widen Your Gaming View.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
LED
-
OLED
OLED 1.5 M : 1 Contrast Ratio
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This model uses a Flicker-free panel verified by UL.
Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming
Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with 0.1ms.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Full-screen Gaming Experience
While the interest in the 32:9 aspect ratio monitor has increased, there are things to consider to optimize the gaming environment for gamers playing multi-platform games. One of the important things to be considered is that most of the game consoles don't support 32:9 full-screen. But the 48GQ900 can be compatible with not only PC but the console gaming as it features a 16:9 Ratio, 4K UHD Resolution, and a 48-inch large screen.
Play Game Fully yet Easily
play_the_game_with_uhd_4k_resolution_and_up_to_120hz_(o_/ C 138Hz) refresh rate.
*It supports up to 120Hz (O/C 138Hz) Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
48GQ900 er en NVIDIA-testet og offisielt verifisert G-SYNC® Compatible-skjerm som vil gi deg sømløs bildevisning uten skjermrivning og hakking i spill.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
FreeSync™ Premium-teknologi lar spillere oppleve sømløse, flytende bevegelser i spill med høy oppløsning og høy hastighet. Eliminerer praktisk talt all skjermriving og hakking.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Gamer-centric Design
Gamer-centric Design.
*Headsets sold separately.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dynamic Action Sync
Black Stabilizer
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2022
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
253W
-
Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
175W
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
19.3
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
15.5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
16.8
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1285 x 771 x 173
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1070.6 x 623.9 x 46.6
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1070.6 x 659.7 x 184.8
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
330 (@SDR 25% APL)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1500000:1
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.274 x 0.274
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
0.1ms (GtG)
-
Size [Inch]
-
47.53
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
264 (@SDR 25% APL)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Panel Type
-
OLED
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
138 (O/C)
-
Size [cm]
-
120.7193
-
Speaker
-
20W x 2
-
DTS HP:X
-
YES
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Back Door(Purple Gray), Cable Cover(Purple Gray), Screw(Black, M4 X L20), Battery(AAA x 2EA)
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
Remote Controller
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI
-
YES(3ea)
-
Headphone out
-
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
OverClocking
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
Hexagon Lighting
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
VRR
-
YES
-
Others (Features)
-
Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
300 x 200
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)