We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Best Gaming Experience 21:9 UltraWide™ FHD IPS Monitor 25UM58
21:9 UltraWide™ FHD on IPS Display
21:9 UltraWide™ FHD on IPS Display
Game Mode
Game Mode
Fully Geared Up with Winning Features
Fully Geared Up with Winning Features
sRGB over 99%
sRGB over 99%
Customize Your Workspaces for Multitasking
Customize Your Workspaces for Multitasking
Up-scaled Work Efficiency
Up-scaled Work Efficiency
ACTUALLY, TOP GAMES HAVE MOVED ON TO THE 21:9 FIELD OF VIEW
ACTUALLY, TOP GAMES HAVE MOVED ON TO THE 21:9 FIELD OF VIEW
All Spec
-
Screen Size (Inches)
-
25"
-
Screen Resolution
-
2560 x 1080
-
Panel Type (TN, IPS)
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness
-
250(Typ), 200(min) cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1000:1 (Typ)
-
Response Time (GTG)
-
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle
-
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)
-
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
VESA Compatible Wall Mount
-
Yes
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes x 2
-
Speaker
-
Not available
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
40W
-
Set with stand (WxDxH)
-
609 x 188 x 383mm | 23.9” x 7.4” x 15”
-
Set without stand (WxDxH)
-
609 x 55 x 287mm | 23.9” x 2.1” x 11.2”
-
Box (WxDxH)
-
682 x 355 x 131mm | 26.8” x 13.9” x5.1”
-
Set with Stand
-
4 kg, 8.81 lbs
-
Set without Stand
-
3.7kg, 8.15lbs
-
Box
-
5.4kg, 11.9lbs
-
UPC Code
-
719192199156
-
Limited Warranty
-
3 years labour and parts
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)