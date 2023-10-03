Best Gaming Experience 21:9 UltraWide™ FHD IPS Monitor 25UM58

About Cookies on This Site

21:9 UltraWide™ FHD on IPS Display

21:9 UltraWide™ FHD (2560*1080) display offers visual comfort and ensures your best viewing pleasure. There is no colour shift or no distortion of colour at all.

21:9 UltraWide™ FHD on IPS Display

Game Mode

Game Mode, consisting of FPS, RTS, and Custom modes, provides a customized gaming experience that varies with genres. The mode is convenient for adjusting and optimizing the settings for each game when switching between games of different genres. The specific picture mode each genre is saved in the Quick Circle!

Game Mode

Fully Geared Up with Winning Features

Black Stabilizer is especially useful to detect objects including enemies that are hiding in dark areas. Dynamic Action Sync allows you to attack enemies faster with less lag time.

Fully Geared Up with Winning Features

sRGB over 99%

An immersive work environment is ensured through realistic colour expression thanks to sRGB over 99 percent and the IPS display.

sRGB over 99%

Customize Your Workspaces for Multitasking

Screen Split divides the display into multiple sections for different tasks by resizing the windows on the screen. Its advanced options have expanded to include 4types of Picture-in Picture(PIP) Mode among 14 options.

Customize Your Workspaces for Multitasking

Up-scaled Work Efficiency

OnScreen Control allows you to easily customize monitor settings with a few clicks of a mouse. Moreover, My Display Presets included within OnScreen Control offers customized picture mode for specific software. It has automatically applied to picture mode you already preset.

Up-scaled Work Efficiency

ACTUALLY, TOP GAMES HAVE MOVED ON TO THE 21:9 FIELD OF VIEW

Growing number of game enthusiasts are tuning into what 21:9 offers for their virtual adrenaline rush. Most of them recognize that 21:9 is just better, realistic, immersive space for their field of view. But back in a while concerns were more about the game industry; would there be enough games to play on 21:9? Well, game makers definitely have stepped up and turning more of their latest with 21:9 view ratio. Just take a look at the names of the games on the list. These are not just any games, but top-notch international best & steady sellers.
CLICK HERE

ACTUALLY, TOP GAMES HAVE MOVED ON TO THE 21:9 FIELD OF VIEW

All Spec

DISPLAY

Screen Size (Inches)

25"

Screen Resolution

2560 x 1080

Panel Type (TN, IPS)

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness

250(Typ), 200(min) cd/m2

Contrast Ratio

1000:1 (Typ)

Response Time (GTG)

5ms (High)

Viewing Angle

178/178 (CR≥10)

FEATURES

Reader Mode

Yes

Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

VESA Compatible Wall Mount

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

Yes x 2

SOUND

Speaker

Not available

POWER

Power Consumption (Typ.)

40W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Set with stand (WxDxH)

609 x 188 x 383mm | 23.9” x 7.4” x 15”

Set without stand (WxDxH)

609 x 55 x 287mm | 23.9” x 2.1” x 11.2”

Box (WxDxH)

682 x 355 x 131mm | 26.8” x 13.9” x5.1”

Set with Stand

4 kg, 8.81 lbs

Set without Stand

3.7kg, 8.15lbs

Box

5.4kg, 11.9lbs

UPC CODE

UPC Code

719192199156

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

3 years labour and parts

