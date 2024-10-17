27" UltraFine UHD 4K IPS monitor

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Details mastered
Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colours with the LG UltraFine display. Our monitor supports UHD 4K resolution, 90% DCI-P3, over 300nits (Typ.) of brightness, and a 3-side borderless design, making it ideal for various professional settings.
On the desk, there is an ultrafine monitor displaying Photoshop work. Next to the monitor, there is a desk lamp, a mouse, paper, and coloured pencils.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Display
27” UHD 4K (3840x2160)
IPS (178° Wide view)
HDR10 / DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
Usability
HDMI & DisplayPort
LG Switch app
Comfort & Trust
Ergonomic stand
Flicker Safe & Reader Mode
HDR 10 with DCI-P3 90%
See amazing colours
Our monitor supports the industry-standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) and a DCI-P3 90% wide colour gamut, delivering precise levels of colour and brightness for a truly immersive viewing experience.
The screen contains various colours representing UHD 4K, and in the bottom left corner, there is a logo indicating HDR and DCI-P3 90%.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).
Multi ports
A variety of interface
Our monitor's HDMI and DisplayPort compatibility helps you easily connect various devices for an efficient desk setup.
An image of a laptop and monitor connected with a single USB-C cable.
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
The 3-side thin bezel design with a slim stand seamlessly blends into your workspace, offering an ideal working experience with convenient tilt, height, swivel, and pivot adjustments.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor for an efficient work environment. You can divide the display into six areas, manage the schedules, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey effortlessly.
Visual comfort
Comparison image of the right side with flicker safe applied and the left side without flicker safe applied.
Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain.
Key Feature
-
27” UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS display
-
HDR10, DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
-
Flicker Safe & Reader Mode
-
2xHDMI, DisplayPort support
-
LG Switch app
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot adjustable stand
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 86% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554(H) * 0.1554(V)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
68.4 cm
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
Yes(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
Yes(2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole(Sound Only)
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
7.3
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
690 * 447 * 167
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5x363.5x45.4
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5x539.2x253.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.2
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.8
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
(Only for customers located in Canada)