27" UltraFine UHD 4K IPS monitor

27" UltraFine UHD 4K IPS monitor

27" UltraFine UHD 4K IPS monitor

27BA45U-B
Key Features

  • 27” UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS display
  • HDR10, DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
  • Flicker Safe & Reader Mode
  • 2xHDMI, DisplayPort support
  • LG Switch app
  • Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot adjustable stand
LG UltraFine™ Display.

Details mastered

Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colours with the LG UltraFine display. Our monitor supports UHD 4K resolution, 90% DCI-P3, over 300nits (Typ.) of brightness, and a 3-side borderless design, making it ideal for various professional settings.

On the desk, there is an ultrafine monitor displaying Photoshop work. Next to the monitor, there is a desk lamp, a mouse, paper, and coloured pencils.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.

Display

27” UHD 4K (3840x2160)

IPS (178° Wide view)

HDR10 / DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

Usability

HDMI & DisplayPort

LG Switch app

Comfort & Trust

Ergonomic stand

Flicker Safe & Reader Mode

On the left is an FHD image, and on the right is a 4K UHD image.

UHD 4K

Clarity with
8.29 million pixels

Enjoy vivid and accurate colour expression with the UHD (3840x2160) 4K IPS display, and enhance work productivity with wide-angle viewing.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

HDR 10 with DCI-P3 90%

See amazing colours

Our monitor supports the industry-standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) and a DCI-P3 90% wide colour gamut, delivering precise levels of colour and brightness for a truly immersive viewing experience.

The screen contains various colours representing UHD 4K, and in the bottom left corner, there is a logo indicating HDR and DCI-P3 90%.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).

Multi ports

A variety of interface

Our monitor's HDMI and DisplayPort compatibility helps you easily connect various devices for an efficient desk setup.

An image of a laptop and monitor connected with a single USB-C cable.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*HDMI and DisplayPort compatibility is based on various internal device tests by LG.

*HDMI and DisplayPort cables are included in the package, but the included cables may vary depending on product specifications or sales region.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy

The 3-side thin bezel design with a slim stand seamlessly blends into your workspace, offering an ideal working experience with convenient tilt, height, swivel, and pivot adjustments.

Borderless Design icon.

Borderless Design

3-side borderless

Tilt / Height adjustable icon.

Tilt / Height

-5~21° / 150mm

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

±45°

Pivot adjustable icon.

Pivot

Ergonomic design with features of tilt, pivot and height adjustment.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor for an efficient work environment. You can divide the display into six areas, manage the schedules, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey effortlessly.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, please visit LG.COM.

Visual comfort

Comparison image of the right side with flicker safe applied and the left side without flicker safe applied.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain.

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Key Feature

Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    Y24

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 86% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554(H) * 0.1554(V)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    68.4 cm

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    Yes(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    Yes(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole(Sound Only)

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    7.3

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    690 * 447 * 167

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5x363.5x45.4

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5x539.2x253.2

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.2

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.8

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.