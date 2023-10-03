About Cookies on This Site

27" Class 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor with HDR 10 (27" Diagonal)

27UL500-W

27" Class 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor with HDR 10 (27" Diagonal)

27UL500-W
Meet the UHD 4K HDR Monitor
HDR 10

Meet the UHD 4K HDR Monitor

This monitor is compatible with HDR10 to represent details in bright and dark parts of high dynamic range contents.
True colour and Wider View
IPS with sRGB 98% (Typ.)

True colour and Wider View

LG IPS display has extraordinary colour accuracy, covering 98 of the sRGB colour spectrum. It also has a wider viewing angle, so it's even easier to enjoy true colour visuals.
Colour Calibrated

Colour Calibrated

It is colour Calibrated to help maintain accurate colour on the screen and prevent gradual changes, so it preserves the original intend colour.

HDCP 2.2 Compatible

Connect with confidence : This LG 4K monitor is compatible with the latest HDCP 2.2 copy protection, so it will display video from 4K streaming services, game consoles and Ultra HD Blu-ray disc players.
Clearer, Smoother Image
RADEON FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

Radeon FreeSync™ reduces the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate enabling smoother motion and less stuttering in demanding games.
Customized Modes for Any Game

Customized Modes for Any Game

Users can choose FPS or RTS mode, and customize. The settings can be adjusted and optimized for any type of game.
Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer

LG's Black Stabilizer helps make dark scenes bright so it's easier to find the competition.
Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. You can customize your display options with a few simple clicks.

*To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com. The picture shown for illustration purpose only. 5:9 preview is not available.

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

27

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UHD

Year

2019

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

41W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

36W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

26W

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

7.1

Weight without Stand [kg]

4.6

Weight with Stand [kg]

5.1

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

700 x 446 x 146

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

622.6 x 371.0 x 74.1

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

622.6 x 460.0 x 209.4

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.1554 x 0.1554

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

27

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Panel Type

IPS

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Size [cm]

68.4

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Color Weakness

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

HDMI

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.4

