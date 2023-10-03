About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
31.5" UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) Monitor with USB Type-C™

Specs

Reviews

Support

31.5" UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) Monitor with USB Type-C™

32UP550-W

31.5" UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) Monitor with USB Type-C™

front view
Print

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UHD

Year

Y21

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

31.5 Inch

Size (cm)

80cm

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

VA

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.)

280 cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

350 cd/m²

Colour Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

1800:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

3000:1

Response Time

4ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

FEATURES

HDR 10

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Picture Mode

(SDR) : Custom, Vivid, HDR Effect, Reader, Cinema, FPS, RTS, Colour Weakness
(HDR) : Custom, Vivid, Cinema, FPS, RTS

Reader Mode

Yes

Colour Weakness

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

AMD FreeSync™

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

Yes

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

Yes (2ea)

HDMI Version

2.0

HDMI (HDCP Version)

2.2

HDMI (w/o VRR)

56~61Hz

HDMI (w/ VRR)

Basic:48~60Hz/Extended:40~60Hz

DisplayPort

Yes (1ea)

DP Version

1.4

DP (HDCP Version)

2.2

DP (w/o Adaptive-Sync)

56~61Hz

DP (w/ Adaptive-Sync)

Basic : 48~60Hz / Extended : 40~60Hz

USB-C

Yes (1ea)

USB-C (DP Version)

1.4

USB-C (HDCP Version)

2.2

USB-C (V Frequency)

56~61Hz

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

Yes

USB-C (Power Delivery)

96W

USB Downstream Port

Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

[Location]

Rear

SOUND

Speaker

5W x 2

Maxx Audio

Yes

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (Typ.)

55W

Power Consumption (Max.)

64W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Tilt

-5~20º

Height Range

110mm

Pivot

Clockwise

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

Base Detachable

Yes

OneClick Stand

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

714.3 x 595.6 x 239.3 mm(Up)
714.3 x 485.6 x 239.3 mm(Down)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

714.3 x 420.0 x 45.7 mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

821 x 507 x 226 mm

Weight with Stand

8.4kg

Weight without Stand

6.7kg

Weight in Shipping

12.0kg

ACCESSORY

HDMI

Yes

Display Port

Yes

USB Type C

Yes

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

3 years labour and parts

What people are saying